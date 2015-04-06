EasyGold

Trading is simple with EA EasyGold. Just download it and drag it onto your chart, and you're done. The robot will do the rest, executing trades based on specific information at specific times and according to parameters you can monitor and adjust in the settings.


The Special price is $149 available until  10/8/2026. The price without a discount is $399. 

We are currently upgrading to the next versions and a version for MT5 for investors using the MT5 platform.

Contact me with any questions you may have while using my EA. I'm here to support you anytime, anywhere, regardless of any difficulties you encounter in this vast financial market.


Thank you for your interest, and I wish you much luck and success.

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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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