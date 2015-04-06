EasyGold

Trading is simple with EA EasyGold. Just download it and drag it onto your chart, and you're done. The robot will do the rest, executing trades based on specific information at specific times and according to parameters you can monitor and adjust in the settings.


The Special price is $149 available until  10/8/2026. The price without a discount is $399. 

We are currently upgrading to the next versions and a version for MT5 for investors using the MT5 platform.

Contact me with any questions you may have while using my EA. I'm here to support you anytime, anywhere, regardless of any difficulties you encounter in this vast financial market.


Thank you for your interest, and I wish you much luck and success.

Рекомендуем также
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Arkana Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Arkana Gold is an elite Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It is an advanced, high-confluence system that merges Artificial Intelligence with classic and modern technical indicators, creating a robust and adaptive strategy to capture the strongest movements in the gold market. Key Features Hybrid Prediction Engine: Neural Network (LSTM/MLP): Online training with backpropagation. Predicts the direction and magnitude of the movement with confiden
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Эксперты
Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Ustec Agent Us100
AURELIE HAI-SIEU SOUKANH
Эксперты
USTEC EA Overview Important: This EA requires a minimum $5000 capital to use, and leverage of 1:500.Crucial to use only reputable good ECN broker with low spreads. Broker server time must be ((UTC+02:00) Only Use the default lot size of 1 only. The EA will scale in positions. Note: This EA is aggressive. Understand the risks associated with trading this EA in the Forex market before deciding purchase it. I recommend you test the EA for 1 month on demo before deciding to go live so that you can
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Uni Bot MT4
Andriy Sydoruk
2.33 (6)
Эксперты
Uni Bot   трендовый нейросетевой обученый бот. Экспертная система на основе нейросети новой специально разработанной архитектуре (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. Для работы данного варианта эксперта нет необходимости загружать файл обученной нейросети, поскольку для простоты использования конечным пользователем нейросетевого форекс бота большинством пользователей ряд нейросетей закодированы в тело бота. Но для того чтобы бот лучше приспособился к конкретной истории вашего бота вам будет лучше науч
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Эксперты
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Quantix Gold Buster Pro
Ericson Jay Torralba
Эксперты
NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO TRY GOLD BUSTER PRO FOR A VERY LOW PRICE THAT YOU WILL NEVER REGRET. PRICE WILL CHANGE WITHOUT PRIOR NOTICE SO DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE. GET IT NOW BEFORE ITS TOO LATE! NEXT PRICE WILL BE $199! Quantix Gold Buster Pro – Advanced Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD (H1) Trade gold smarter.   Quantix Gold Buster Pro   is a next-level Forex Expert Advisor designed for   XAUUSD   ( gold ) on the   H1 timeframe —engineered for consistent results even in high-volatility markets. Why Choo
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Эксперты
Описание   Simo : инновационный робот с уникальной торговой системой Simo представляет собой революционного торгового робота, который меняет правила игры благодаря своей уникальной торговой системе. Используя анализ настроений и машинное обучение, Simo обеспечивает совершение сделок на новом уровне. Этот робот может работать на любом часовом периоде, с любой валютной парой и на сервере любого брокера. Simo использует собственный алгоритм для принятия торговых решений. Разнообразные подходы к а
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Эксперты
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Эксперты
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Cov echo trends robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
The fully automated trading advisor, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersecti
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Эксперты
Специалист Atena — это робот для Meta Trader, целью которого является работа с собственными тенденциями и стратегиями робота. ПОЛУЧИТЕ Atena Gold EA БЕСПЛАТНО УСТАНОВЛЕННУЮ И РАБОТАЮЩУЮ НА ВАШЕЙ УЧЕТНОЙ ЗАПИСИ, СПРАШИТЕ МНЕ ЛИЧНОЕ СООБЩЕНИЕ. Atena была разработана для более безопасной работы с американскими металлами (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD — это долгосрочный робот с ЕЖЕНЕДЕЛЬНОЙ И ЕЖЕМЕСЯЧНОЙ прибылью, поэтому не беспокойтесь, если для закрытия иногда требуется некоторое время. Помните, чт
Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Эксперты
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Эксперты
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Yogi EA
Pavel Yakovlev
Эксперты
Yogi EA - это скальперский советник, предназначенный для торговли на EURCHF и GBPCHF. Эксперт проводит сложный анализ, позволяющий выявить спокойную фазу рынка, во время которой осуществляется торговля. Советник не использует хеджирование, мартингейл, сеточные стратегии, арбитраж и т.д. Большинство настроек уже заложены в код советника, вам остается только выбрать валютную пару, скорректировать временной сдвиг относительно WET (Западного Европейского времени) в параметрах эксперта и начать торго
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Phoenix Gold EA MT4
Nuttapol Chantrasmi
Эксперты
"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold" #Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market. Phoenix Gold  project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market. We value risk manage
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Эксперты
AI TRADING SYSTEM для MT4 - Ваш конечный инструмент для получения прибыли с помощью ИИ! Откройте будущее торговли с AI TRADING SYSTEM , передовым экспертным советником (EA), который использует мощные стратегии на основе искусственного интеллекта для максимизации прибыли по всем валютным парам. Хотя он разработан для универсальности, он обеспечивает исключительную производительность на основных парах , таких как EUR/USD, GBP/USD и USD/JPY, помогая вам опережать рынок. С двумя различными режимами
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Эксперты
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Alpinist
Andrey Kolmogorov
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Математическая мультивалютная торговая система, построенная по принципу нейронной сети и использующая в своей работе несколько тысяч наиболее устойчивых торговых алгоритмов. Прежде чем попасть в общую базу алгоритмов "А2М1", каждый блок условий прошел тестирование на устойчивость с выявлением определенных рыночных зависимостей на этот блок. Созданная таким образом сеть позволяет советнику самостоятельно выбирать наиболее оптимальный вариант реагирования на рыночную ситуацию из нескольких тысяч в
Hfx61 Starter
PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
Эксперты
HFX 6.1 Стартер Этот советник может пытаться сканировать все возможные ранние тренды рынков на всех таймфреймах, однако его достаточно, чтобы поставить советник на таймфрейм M15, Некоторые осцилляторы, встроенные в индикаторы, используются для прогнозирования направления рыночной цены. Если ранний тренд потерпит неудачу, советник будет использовать хеджирование фиксированного лота с контролируемой дистанцией ордера, Ниже приведены параметры советника:     Trade_Set_AUTO, по умолчанию ## AUTO
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Эксперты
GoldPro (MT4) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для   XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать   режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровожд
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Эксперты
Искусственный интеллект меняет правила игры – система усреднения по нескольким парам + система хеджирования (интеллектуальное направленное расширение) Версия: Улучшенный интерактивный пользовательский интерфейс - MT4 (с исправлениями) Разработчик: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Вступает в игру философия, меняющая правила игры: если торговля — это азартная игра, то нужно подходить к ней разумно. Активируя до 20 валютных пар одновременно, взаимодополняющие ценовые пат
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Эксперты
Торговый советник Ice Сube Scalper -   это дневной скальпер , совершающий большое количество торговых операций ежедневно, забирая с каждой сделкой по несколько пунктов. Стратегия советника строиться на торговли по тренду с использованием индикатора RSI.  Советник применяет усреднение с коэффициентным увеличением лота, вам нужно понимать это перед использованием советника, тем не менее стратегия показала себя хорошо как при тестировании на истории так и при реальной торговли.  Для понимания работ
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв