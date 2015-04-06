Trading is simple with EA EasyGold. Just download it and drag it onto your chart, and you're done. The robot will do the rest, executing trades based on specific information at specific times and according to parameters you can monitor and adjust in the settings.





The Special price is $149 available until 10/8/2026. The price without a discount is $399.

We are currently upgrading to the next versions and a version for MT5 for investors using the MT5 platform.



Contact me with any questions you may have while using my EA. I'm here to support you anytime, anywhere, regardless of any difficulties you encounter in this vast financial market.





Thank you for your interest, and I wish you much luck and success.