SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D for MT5
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 9 五月 2026
- 激活: 20
SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D is a multi-timeframe analytical tool for MetaTrader 5. It overlay-projects higher timeframe candlestick structures directly onto your lower timeframe charts.
The indicator allows traders to observe lower timeframe price progression within the boundary of a higher timeframe candle, providing a clear visual representation of multi-timeframe price action alignment.
Key Features
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Multi-Timeframe Overlay: Displays higher timeframe candlestick silhouettes over current chart bars.
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Filter Modes: Option to restrict display strictly to a specified timeframe (SHOW_ONLY) or all timeframes below it (SHOW_BELOW).
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Hourly Session Filter: Isolate and display higher timeframe bars for specific server hours (0–23) or view all hours continuously.
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Visual Customization: Adjust opacity (alpha channel), candle body colors, wick thickness, and gradient shading to fit your chart template.
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Optimized Chart Redraw: Native MQL5 execution designed for efficient sub-candle rendering and chart responsiveness.
Input Settings
Main Settings
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High Timeframe (HTF): Select the higher timeframe to project onto the chart.
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Filter Mode: Choose display behavior (SHOW_ONLY or SHOW_BELOW).
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Target Timeframe: Defines the base timeframe for filtering rules.
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Show Only Hour: Restricts projection to a specific server hour (-1 disables filtering).
Visual Settings
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Bullish / Bearish / Neutral Color: Custom color options for projected silhouettes.
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Ghost Opacity (0-255): Controls transparency level of the overlaid silhouettes.
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Wick Width (%): Adjusts wick thickness relative to the candle body width.