SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D for MT5

SmartTrade MTF PathViewer 3D is a multi-timeframe analytical tool for MetaTrader 5. It overlay-projects higher timeframe candlestick structures directly onto your lower timeframe charts.

The indicator allows traders to observe lower timeframe price progression within the boundary of a higher timeframe candle, providing a clear visual representation of multi-timeframe price action alignment.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Overlay: Displays higher timeframe candlestick silhouettes over current chart bars.

  • Filter Modes: Option to restrict display strictly to a specified timeframe (SHOW_ONLY) or all timeframes below it (SHOW_BELOW).

  • Hourly Session Filter: Isolate and display higher timeframe bars for specific server hours (0–23) or view all hours continuously.

  • Visual Customization: Adjust opacity (alpha channel), candle body colors, wick thickness, and gradient shading to fit your chart template.

  • Optimized Chart Redraw: Native MQL5 execution designed for efficient sub-candle rendering and chart responsiveness.

Input Settings

Main Settings

  • High Timeframe (HTF): Select the higher timeframe to project onto the chart.

  • Filter Mode: Choose display behavior (SHOW_ONLY or SHOW_BELOW).

  • Target Timeframe: Defines the base timeframe for filtering rules.

  • Show Only Hour: Restricts projection to a specific server hour (-1 disables filtering).

Visual Settings

  • Bullish / Bearish / Neutral Color: Custom color options for projected silhouettes.

  • Ghost Opacity (0-255): Controls transparency level of the overlaid silhouettes.

  • Wick Width (%): Adjusts wick thickness relative to the candle body width.


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Индикаторы
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