EtherPro Scalper
- 专家
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Hayyu Imam MuhammadWith over 7 years of experience in the financial markets, I have focused on developing structured trading strategies, optimizing systems, and building automated trading solutions. My approach is centered on discipline, consistency, and risk management. Through years of market experience, testing
- 版本: 1.60
- 更新: 6 七月 2026
- 激活: 5
*This product special for ETHUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product.
--> NEXT PRICE $299 USD | [LIVE ACCOUNT]
EtherPro Scalper (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for ETHUSD*. It uses a distinct technical approach with multiple entry filters to capture more selective trading opportunities. The EA also features position management that is adjusted to suit the volatility and behavior of the ETHUSD market. It offers three trading modes: [Strategy 1], [Strategy 2], [Strategy 3] and [Beast Mode On], which combines both strategies in one system. Beast Mode On is recommended for traders seeking a more optimized trading approach. Always use proper risk management based on your personal risk tolerance. For backtesting, a raw spread account such as Exness is recommended, as ETHUSD can be tested with 0-13 spreads.
EA Strategy Mode:
- [STRATEGY 1]
- [STRATEGY 2]
- [STRATEGY 3]
- [BEAST MODE ON] --> This mode is a combination of strategies 1, 2 and 3 and will recovery each other and run independently according to their respective logic cores.
- Symbol: ETHUSD* | Timeframe: M1
- Minimum deposit: $200 | Recommended: $1000
- Raw account with minimum spreads
- Low latency VPS highly recommended
- Every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss! No Grid
- Exness Raw Spread [Recommended] --> ETHUSD pair on Exness now has 13 poin spreads, so we only pay the commision.
- Another broker with minimum spreads like a Exness
- Cross Connect - same ISP, building / rack with broker server if possible. (if you don't understand fell free to ask me). Example : Liquidity Connect (LC)
- Minimum same region with broker server
- Most of Exness server using AWS
Backtest and learn how this EA works!
If you have any questions about EtherPro EA, feel free to contact me.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading involves significant risk.
- Use proper money management
- Test on a demo account first
- Trade only with funds you can afford to lose
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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