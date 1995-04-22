Aura Gold
- 专家
-
Hussein Sameer Mohammed Ali AlderiPassionate System and Network Engineer with extensive expertise in Linux server administration, cybersecurity, and AI-driven automation. Skilled in developing, optimizing, and securing network and system infrastructures, as well as creating advanced trading tools and Expert Advisors (EAs) on the
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 11
AURA GOLD v1.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines advanced market analysis with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk control and capital preservation.
Core Trading Logic
Trend Detection
-
Identifies market direction using price action analysis and volatility confirmation.
Volatility Breakout Strategy
-
Detects potential breakout opportunities during periods of increased market activity and structural price movements.
Adaptive Position Management
-
Utilizes a dynamic position management framework designed to adapt to changing market conditions.
Risk Protection System
-
Incorporates built-in safeguards to help manage exposure during periods of elevated market volatility.
Key Features
-
Intelligent risk and equity management.
-
Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management.
-
Dynamic adaptation to changing market conditions.
-
Optimized for ECN and Raw Spread trading accounts.
-
Suitable for continuous VPS operation.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
VPS: Recommended for stable execution.