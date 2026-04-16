Liquidity Sweep PRO Session Analysis

5
  • Indicators
  • Juan Manuel Scandizzo
    Juan Manuel Scandizzo

    Juan Manuel Scandizzo

    5 (2)
    I am a developer of trading tools for MetaTrader focused on technical analysis and price action behavior. I specialize in building indicators that detect real market structure, liquidity movements, and institutional activity, transforming complex trading concepts into clear and actionable signals.
    10 products
  • Version: 5.15
  • Updated: 31 May 2026
  • Activations: 5

LiquiditySweep PRO — Smart Money Liquidity Hunter with Session Analysis

Professional liquidity sweep detector built for traders operating under Smart Money Concepts, ICT methodology, and institutional order flow frameworks. Goes beyond simple swing-point arrow detection: tags every sweep with its originating session, tracks reaction performance automatically, and surfaces live statistics on a dedicated dashboard.

WHAT THIS INDICATOR DOES

LiquiditySweep PRO detects when price sweeps a prior swing high or low with a rejection wick, closes back inside the range, and marks the event as a potential institutional stop hunt. Each sweep is filtered through three quality controls: minimum swing age, minimum wick-to-range ratio, and minimum penetration distance in pips. This removes noise and surfaces only the sweeps that match textbook smart money criteria.

CORE FEATURES

Session-Aware Detection

Every sweep is automatically tagged with its originating session: Asia, London, New York, or London/New York overlap. Session backgrounds render with subtle tinted colors that never hide candles, and HOD/LOD lines mark each session's high and low of day. This context lets you filter setups by the session that tends to produce your best edge.

POI Reaction Zones

After every detected sweep, a persistent Point of Interest zone is plotted for a configurable number of bars. The zone tracks price behavior in real time and transitions through three states:

  • WATCHING (gold) — reaction pending, price still inside the window
  • REACTION +Xp (green) — price moved X pips in the expected reversal direction before invalidating
  • FAILED (red) — wick was broken or reaction window expired without target

Invalidation logic: price breaks the original sweep wick. Success logic: price moves a configurable pip target in the opposite direction of the sweep within the reaction window.

Live Statistics Dashboard

A dedicated panel displays in real time:

  • Bullish / Bearish sweep counters
  • Win rate with success/total ratio, color-coded by quality threshold
  • Average penetration (how deep sweeps go beyond the swing)
  • Average reaction (how much price moves post-sweep on successful setups)
  • Biggest sweep recorded
  • Last sweep direction, price, session, and age in bars

Statistics recalculate automatically as new sweeps are detected and their reactions resolve.

Interactive Control Panel

Four in-chart buttons let you toggle visibility of Bullish arrows, Bearish arrows, sweep Zones, and Labels without reopening the inputs window. Panel is positionable in any of the four chart corners (TL / TR / BL / BR).

Non-Repaint · iCustom() Ready

Sweeps are only confirmed on closed bars. The four indicator buffers (Bullish, Bearish, SweptLow, SweptHigh) are exposed for programmatic access via iCustom(), making this indicator integration-friendly for your own Expert Advisors.

INPUTS AT A GLANCE

  • Detection: SwingStrength, MinSwingAgeBars, MinWickPercent, MinSweepDistPips
  • Sessions: Asia / London / New York start & end hours, Session style (Off / Subtle / Border / HODLOD only), HOD-LOD lines toggle
  • POI: Duration in bars, Reaction window, Reaction target in pips
  • Visuals: Colors for bullish, bearish, sweep lines, arrow size, label font
  • Panel: Corner (TL/TR/BL/BR), X/Y offset, font size
  • Performance: Max bars to process
  • Alerts: Popup, Sound, Custom sound file

RECOMMENDED USAGE

  • Timeframes: M15, H1, H4 for swing setups; M5 for intraday scalping
  • Instruments: Forex majors, Gold (XAUUSD), major indices, crypto (BTC, ETH)
  • Workflow: Wait for sweep detection → Monitor POI zone → Enter on reaction confirmation → Manage risk using the tracked reaction pips as initial target reference

Best results on liquid instruments where session-driven liquidity pools are well-defined.

TECHNICAL NOTES

  • Server time-based session detection (adjust hours to match your broker)
  • Automatic pip size detection for 3-digit and 5-digit brokers
  • Works on all symbols and all timeframes
  • No external dependencies, no DLL, no internet requirement
  • Lightweight: processes up to 500 bars of history by default (configurable)
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 build 4000+

LOOKING FOR A FREE VERSION?

Smart Sweep Detector (FREE) is also available in my product line. It provides core swing-based sweep detection with arrows and liquidity levels. LiquiditySweep PRO is designed for traders who need the full institutional framework: session attribution, automatic reaction tracking, performance statistics, and interactive controls.

DISCLAIMER

This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. The creator does not guarantee profits or specific outcomes. Trading financial markets involves significant risk and may result in partial or total capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions. By using this product, you acknowledge that the creator will not be liable for losses, damages, or financial outcomes arising from its use.

Created by pipsandcode.


Reviews 1
man1980
2347
man1980 2026.05.31 23:23 
 

Liquidity Sweep Pro Session Analysis has been a great addition to my trading toolkit. The session analysis helps me identify key liquidity zones and potential sweep setups with much more confidence. The visual layout is clean, easy to understand, and works well alongside my Smart Money Concepts strategy. What really stands out is the seller support. The developer has been responsive, helpful, and willing to answer questions and provide updates when needed. It's always a plus knowing there's solid support behind the product. Overall, a well-designed indicator with excellent customer service. Highly recommended for traders looking to improve their liquidity-based analysis.

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man1980
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man1980 2026.05.31 23:23 
 

Liquidity Sweep Pro Session Analysis has been a great addition to my trading toolkit. The session analysis helps me identify key liquidity zones and potential sweep setups with much more confidence. The visual layout is clean, easy to understand, and works well alongside my Smart Money Concepts strategy. What really stands out is the seller support. The developer has been responsive, helpful, and willing to answer questions and provide updates when needed. It's always a plus knowing there's solid support behind the product. Overall, a well-designed indicator with excellent customer service. Highly recommended for traders looking to improve their liquidity-based analysis.

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