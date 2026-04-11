

USER GUIDE - AZ Aurum Breakout EA



How to Use



Step 1: Setup and Strategy Selection



The EA includes multiple trading strategies, with additional strategies planned for future updates.









Preset files are designed for specific setups. Always ensure the correct file is used with the corresponding timeframe.





Important guidelines:





Strategy 1 operates with the default parameters and does not require any external file

Strategy 2 must be used with the appropriate preset configuration

When testing alternative setups, always apply the matching preset file

Step 2: Symbol Digit Configuration





All default configurations are based on standard 2-digit pricing for Gold.





If your broker uses a 3-digit format, you can adjust in two ways:





Use a preset file designed for 3-digit pricing

Or enable the internal digit adjustment option for Gold (3-digit mode)





This ensures that Stop Loss, Take Profit, and other calculations are applied correctly.





Step 3: Time Settings





Correct time configuration is essential for proper EA operation.





Available options:





Automatic mode: the EA detects broker server time

Manual mode: set your broker’s GMT offset manually





Accurate time settings are important because the EA manages trading sessions and handles pending orders based on market closing periods. Incorrect configuration may result in trades being held during unfavorable conditions.





Step 4: News Filter





The EA includes a news filter to help avoid trading during major economic events.





Options:





Enable the built-in news filter

Or manually pause trading during high-impact events



Recommended approach:



Use the custom news filter to control which events should be avoided



This helps reduce exposure to sudden volatility and price spikes.



Step 5: Spread Control



The spread filter helps prevent trades during unfavorable market conditions.



Default value is disabled, but manual configuration is recommended.



Suggested setup:



Check the average spread of your broker

Set the maximum spread to approximately twice the average value



This helps avoid poor trade entries caused by abnormal spread conditions.





Final Recommendations Recommended approach:Use the custom news filter to control which events should be avoidedThis helps reduce exposure to sudden volatility and price spikes.The spread filter helps prevent trades during unfavorable market conditions.Default value is disabled, but manual configuration is recommended.Suggested setup:Check the average spread of your brokerSet the maximum spread to approximately twice the average valueThis helps avoid poor trade entries caused by abnormal spread conditions.

Use a low-spread broker with stable execution

VPS is recommended for continuous operation

Always match the strategy, timeframe, and preset configuration correctly

Test settings in a demo environment before live trading







Input Parameters

1. Lot Management



Lot Calculation Mode Choose how the EA calculates lot size.

Risk Percentage Lot size is calculated based on a percentage of account equity. Example: 2 means 2% risk per trade.

Fixed Lot Size Uses a constant lot size for all trades.

Margin Usage (%) Lot size is based on a percentage of available free margin.

Balance Step (XBalance) Defines a base balance unit used for scaling lot size.

Lot Per Balance Step Lot size increases proportionally with balance growth. Example: 100 balance → 0.01 lot 200 balance → 0.02 lot

Maximum Lot Size Limits the maximum lot size. 0 = no limit.



2. EA Settings



Strategy Selection Choose the trading strategy.

Strategy 1 → H1 timeframe Strategy 2 → M15 timeframe

Each strategy has its own internal settings. For best results, use the correct preset file for the selected strategy.

Broker Digit Adjustment Used to match broker price formats.

Some brokers use different digit formats for Gold (XAUUSD). Example: 2-digit or 3-digit pricing.

If your broker uses 3-digit Gold → select the matching option Otherwise → keep default setting

Take Profit Target profit level (points).

Stop Loss Maximum loss limit per trade (points).





3. Break Even



The Break Even feature protects profit by moving the Stop Loss to a safer level once a trade reaches a defined profit.

Parameters

Break Even Enabled Turn the feature on or off Break Even Start Profit level (points) required to activate Break Even Step Distance (points) where Stop Loss will be moved

Example If Start = 20 and Step = 5 → once trade reaches +20 points, Stop Loss moves to +5 points in profit



4. Trailing Stop



Trailing Stop automatically adjusts Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.

Parameters

Trailing Enabled Enable or disable trailing Trailing Start Minimum profit (points) to begin trailing Trailing Step (%) Distance used to move Stop Loss

How It Works After reaching the start level, Stop Loss follows the price step by step, locking in profit until the trade closes



5. Time Settings



Controls when the EA is allowed to trade.

Key Options

Set GMT mode (Auto or Manual) Define trading session start and end time Enable or disable trading for specific days

This helps avoid low liquidity periods and control trading hours



6. News Filter



Pauses trading during important economic events.

Parameters

Enable or disable news filter Set minutes before news to stop trading Set minutes after news to resume trading Select which news impact levels to filter

This helps reduce risk during high volatility periods



7. Trade Control Filters



Limits when new trades can be opened.

Main Uses

Control number of active trades Limit daily trading activity Stop trading after profit or loss limits Protect account during drawdown

These filters help reduce overtrading and manage risk effectively



8. Trade Exit Filters



Allows trades to be closed automatically under specific conditions.

You can define rules based on:

Profit level Loss level Time conditions

This provides additional control over trade exits



9. Basic Settings



Defines core trading behavior and safety controls.



Max Spread → Blocks trades when spread is too high Close on High Spread → Removes pending orders during high spread Commission per Lot → Used for calculation if needed Include Spread in SL → Adjusts Stop Loss with spread Slippage → Maximum allowed execution difference Magic Number → Unique ID for EA trades









BUY NOW



MT5 These settings ensure stable operation across different brokersBUY NOW





















