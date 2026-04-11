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USER GUIDE - AZ Aurum Breakout EA
How to Use
Step 1: Setup and Strategy Selection
The EA includes multiple trading strategies, with additional strategies planned for future updates.
Preset files are designed for specific setups. Always ensure the correct file is used with the corresponding timeframe.
Important guidelines:
Strategy 1 operates with the default parameters and does not require any external file
Strategy 2 must be used with the appropriate preset configuration
When testing alternative setups, always apply the matching preset file
Step 2: Symbol Digit Configuration
All default configurations are based on standard 2-digit pricing for Gold.
If your broker uses a 3-digit format, you can adjust in two ways:
Use a preset file designed for 3-digit pricing
Or enable the internal digit adjustment option for Gold (3-digit mode)
This ensures that Stop Loss, Take Profit, and other calculations are applied correctly.
Step 3: Time Settings
Correct time configuration is essential for proper EA operation.
Available options:
Automatic mode: the EA detects broker server time
Manual mode: set your broker’s GMT offset manually
Accurate time settings are important because the EA manages trading sessions and handles pending orders based on market closing periods. Incorrect configuration may result in trades being held during unfavorable conditions.
Step 4: News Filter
The EA includes a news filter to help avoid trading during major economic events.
Options:
Enable the built-in news filter
Or manually pause trading during high-impact events
Recommended approach:
Use the custom news filter to control which events should be avoided
This helps reduce exposure to sudden volatility and price spikes.
Step 5: Spread Control
The spread filter helps prevent trades during unfavorable market conditions.
Default value is disabled, but manual configuration is recommended.
Suggested setup:
Check the average spread of your broker
Set the maximum spread to approximately twice the average value
This helps avoid poor trade entries caused by abnormal spread conditions.
Final Recommendations
- Use a low-spread broker with stable execution
- VPS is recommended for continuous operation
- Always match the strategy, timeframe, and preset configuration correctly
- Test settings in a demo environment before live trading
Input Parameters
1. Lot Management
Lot Calculation ModeChoose how the EA calculates lot size.
Risk PercentageLot size is calculated based on a percentage of account equity.Example: 2 means 2% risk per trade.
Fixed Lot SizeUses a constant lot size for all trades.
Margin Usage (%)Lot size is based on a percentage of available free margin.
Balance Step (XBalance)Defines a base balance unit used for scaling lot size.
Lot Per Balance StepLot size increases proportionally with balance growth.Example:100 balance → 0.01 lot200 balance → 0.02 lot
Maximum Lot SizeLimits the maximum lot size.0 = no limit.
2. EA Settings
Strategy SelectionChoose the trading strategy.
Strategy 1 → H1 timeframeStrategy 2 → M15 timeframe
Each strategy has its own internal settings.For best results, use the correct preset file for the selected strategy.
Broker Digit AdjustmentUsed to match broker price formats.
Some brokers use different digit formats for Gold (XAUUSD).Example: 2-digit or 3-digit pricing.
If your broker uses 3-digit Gold → select the matching optionOtherwise → keep default setting
Take ProfitTarget profit level (points).
Stop LossMaximum loss limit per trade (points).
3. Break Even
The Break Even feature protects profit by moving the Stop Loss to a safer level once a trade reaches a defined profit.
Parameters
Break Even EnabledTurn the feature on or offBreak Even StartProfit level (points) required to activateBreak Even StepDistance (points) where Stop Loss will be moved
ExampleIf Start = 20 and Step = 5 → once trade reaches +20 points, Stop Loss moves to +5 points in profit
4. Trailing Stop
Trailing Stop automatically adjusts Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.
Parameters
Trailing EnabledEnable or disable trailingTrailing StartMinimum profit (points) to begin trailingTrailing Step (%)Distance used to move Stop Loss
How It WorksAfter reaching the start level, Stop Loss follows the price step by step, locking in profit until the trade closes
5. Time Settings
Controls when the EA is allowed to trade.
Key Options
Set GMT mode (Auto or Manual)Define trading session start and end timeEnable or disable trading for specific days
This helps avoid low liquidity periods and control trading hours
6. News Filter
Pauses trading during important economic events.
Parameters
Enable or disable news filterSet minutes before news to stop tradingSet minutes after news to resume tradingSelect which news impact levels to filter
This helps reduce risk during high volatility periods
7. Trade Control Filters
Limits when new trades can be opened.
Main Uses
Control number of active tradesLimit daily trading activityStop trading after profit or loss limitsProtect account during drawdown
These filters help reduce overtrading and manage risk effectively
8. Trade Exit Filters
Allows trades to be closed automatically under specific conditions.
You can define rules based on:
Profit levelLoss levelTime conditions
This provides additional control over trade exits
9. Basic Settings
Defines core trading behavior and safety controls.
Max Spread → Blocks trades when spread is too highClose on High Spread → Removes pending orders during high spreadCommission per Lot → Used for calculation if neededInclude Spread in SL → Adjusts Stop Loss with spreadSlippage → Maximum allowed execution differenceMagic Number → Unique ID for EA trades