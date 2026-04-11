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USER GUIDE - AZ Aurum Breakout EA

11 April 2026, 11:33
Shammi Akter Joly
Shammi Akter Joly
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USER GUIDE - AZ Aurum Breakout EA



How to Use


Step 1: Setup and Strategy Selection


The EA includes multiple trading strategies, with additional strategies planned for future updates.


Preset files are designed for specific setups. Always ensure the correct file is used with the corresponding timeframe.

Important guidelines:

Strategy 1 operates with the default parameters and does not require any external file
Strategy 2 must be used with the appropriate preset configuration
When testing alternative setups, always apply the matching preset file
Step 2: Symbol Digit Configuration

All default configurations are based on standard 2-digit pricing for Gold.

If your broker uses a 3-digit format, you can adjust in two ways:

Use a preset file designed for 3-digit pricing
Or enable the internal digit adjustment option for Gold (3-digit mode)

This ensures that Stop Loss, Take Profit, and other calculations are applied correctly.

Step 3: Time Settings

Correct time configuration is essential for proper EA operation.

Available options:

Automatic mode: the EA detects broker server time
Manual mode: set your broker’s GMT offset manually

Accurate time settings are important because the EA manages trading sessions and handles pending orders based on market closing periods. Incorrect configuration may result in trades being held during unfavorable conditions.

Step 4: News Filter

The EA includes a news filter to help avoid trading during major economic events.

Options:

Enable the built-in news filter
Or manually pause trading during high-impact events

Recommended approach:

Use the custom news filter to control which events should be avoided

This helps reduce exposure to sudden volatility and price spikes.

Step 5: Spread Control

The spread filter helps prevent trades during unfavorable market conditions.

Default value is disabled, but manual configuration is recommended.

Suggested setup:

Check the average spread of your broker
Set the maximum spread to approximately twice the average value

This helps avoid poor trade entries caused by abnormal spread conditions.


Final Recommendations

  • Use a low-spread broker with stable execution
  • VPS is recommended for continuous operation
  • Always match the strategy, timeframe, and preset configuration correctly
  • Test settings in a demo environment before live trading




Input Parameters


1. Lot Management


Lot Calculation Mode
Choose how the EA calculates lot size.

Risk Percentage
Lot size is calculated based on a percentage of account equity.
Example: 2 means 2% risk per trade.

Fixed Lot Size
Uses a constant lot size for all trades.

Margin Usage (%)
Lot size is based on a percentage of available free margin.

Balance Step (XBalance)
Defines a base balance unit used for scaling lot size.

Lot Per Balance Step
Lot size increases proportionally with balance growth.
Example:
100 balance → 0.01 lot
200 balance → 0.02 lot

Maximum Lot Size
Limits the maximum lot size.
0 = no limit.

2. EA Settings

Strategy Selection
Choose the trading strategy.

Strategy 1 → H1 timeframe
Strategy 2 → M15 timeframe

Each strategy has its own internal settings.
For best results, use the correct preset file for the selected strategy.

Broker Digit Adjustment
Used to match broker price formats.

Some brokers use different digit formats for Gold (XAUUSD).
Example: 2-digit or 3-digit pricing.

If your broker uses 3-digit Gold → select the matching option
Otherwise → keep default setting

Take Profit
Target profit level (points).

Stop Loss
Maximum loss limit per trade (points).


3. Break Even

The Break Even feature protects profit by moving the Stop Loss to a safer level once a trade reaches a defined profit.

Parameters

Break Even Enabled
Turn the feature on or off
Break Even Start
Profit level (points) required to activate
Break Even Step
Distance (points) where Stop Loss will be moved

Example
If Start = 20 and Step = 5 → once trade reaches +20 points, Stop Loss moves to +5 points in profit

4. Trailing Stop

Trailing Stop automatically adjusts Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.

Parameters

Trailing Enabled
Enable or disable trailing
Trailing Start
Minimum profit (points) to begin trailing
Trailing Step (%)
Distance used to move Stop Loss

How It Works
After reaching the start level, Stop Loss follows the price step by step, locking in profit until the trade closes

5. Time Settings

Controls when the EA is allowed to trade.

Key Options

Set GMT mode (Auto or Manual)
Define trading session start and end time
Enable or disable trading for specific days

This helps avoid low liquidity periods and control trading hours

6. News Filter

Pauses trading during important economic events.

Parameters

Enable or disable news filter
Set minutes before news to stop trading
Set minutes after news to resume trading
Select which news impact levels to filter

This helps reduce risk during high volatility periods

7. Trade Control Filters

Limits when new trades can be opened.

Main Uses

Control number of active trades
Limit daily trading activity
Stop trading after profit or loss limits
Protect account during drawdown

These filters help reduce overtrading and manage risk effectively

8. Trade Exit Filters

Allows trades to be closed automatically under specific conditions.

You can define rules based on:

Profit level
Loss level
Time conditions

This provides additional control over trade exits

9. Basic Settings

Defines core trading behavior and safety controls.


Max Spread → Blocks trades when spread is too high
Close on High Spread → Removes pending orders during high spread
Commission per Lot → Used for calculation if needed
Include Spread in SL → Adjusts Stop Loss with spread
Slippage → Maximum allowed execution difference
Magic Number → Unique ID for EA trades

These settings ensure stable operation across different brokers


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