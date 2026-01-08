RiskForge
- Utilities
- OneUp Trading LLC
- Version: 4.2
- Activations: 20
RiskForge – Professional Risk Management Panel for MT5
RiskForge is an advanced risk management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders control portfolio exposure, manage drawdown and allocate risk efficiently across multiple instruments.
This panel does not open or close trades automatically. Instead, it provides real-time analytics and risk recommendations, allowing traders to make informed decisions while preserving capital.
RiskForge continuously analyzes account data, open exposure and market conditions to calculate optimal risk per symbol, based on volatility, correlation and historical performance metrics.
Core Features
-
🔒 Account-Level Risk Control
-
Initial balance reference
-
Risk of Ruin (ROR) configuration
-
Maximum simultaneous risk control
-
-
📊 Per-Symbol Risk Allocation
-
Individual risk percentage per asset
-
Volatility-adjusted risk using ATR
-
Consecutive loss (streak) consideration
-
-
🔗 Correlation-Aware Portfolio Management
-
Cross-asset correlation analysis
-
Reduced exposure on correlated instruments
-
Designed for multi-asset portfolios
-
-
📈 Advanced Metrics Dashboard
-
Current equity and drawdown
-
Distance to risk limit
-
Open risk vs allowed risk
-
Expected value (E-Mat) per symbol
-
Clear status indicators (OK / Risk)
-
-
⚙️ Fully Configurable
-
ATR timeframe and periods
-
Manual or automatic symbol configuration
-
Dashboard refresh rate
-
Visual customization (colors, font size)
-
Designed For
-
Portfolio traders
-
Prop firm accounts
-
Algorithmic and discretionary traders
-
Traders who prioritize capital preservation and consistency
Important Notes
-
This is a risk management panel, not a trading strategy.
-
It does not execute trades.
-
Recommended to run alongside Expert Advisors or manual trading.
-
Suitable for both demo and live accounts.