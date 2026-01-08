RiskForge – Professional Risk Management Panel for MT5

RiskForge is an advanced risk management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders control portfolio exposure, manage drawdown and allocate risk efficiently across multiple instruments.

This panel does not open or close trades automatically. Instead, it provides real-time analytics and risk recommendations, allowing traders to make informed decisions while preserving capital.

RiskForge continuously analyzes account data, open exposure and market conditions to calculate optimal risk per symbol, based on volatility, correlation and historical performance metrics.

Core Features

🔒 Account-Level Risk Control Initial balance reference Risk of Ruin (ROR) configuration Maximum simultaneous risk control

📊 Per-Symbol Risk Allocation Individual risk percentage per asset Volatility-adjusted risk using ATR Consecutive loss (streak) consideration

🔗 Correlation-Aware Portfolio Management Cross-asset correlation analysis Reduced exposure on correlated instruments Designed for multi-asset portfolios

📈 Advanced Metrics Dashboard Current equity and drawdown Distance to risk limit Open risk vs allowed risk Expected value (E-Mat) per symbol Clear status indicators (OK / Risk)

⚙️ Fully Configurable ATR timeframe and periods Manual or automatic symbol configuration Dashboard refresh rate Visual customization (colors, font size)



Designed For

Portfolio traders

Prop firm accounts

Algorithmic and discretionary traders

Traders who prioritize capital preservation and consistency

Important Notes