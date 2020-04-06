KiPollatorGeminiTankMT4

Title: KiPollator Gemini Tank: Hybrid AI Trading System (Grid + Sniper)

Short Description: Advanced 3-in-1 EA combining robust Grid logic ("Tank"), Precision Trend entries ("Investor"), and Neural Network filtering. Build GOLD 4.12.

Full Description:

KiPollator Gemini Tank represents the next generation of algorithmic trading. It is not just a standard grid bot; it is a hybrid machine capable of adapting to market conditions using the proprietary KiP GEM COMBO indicators and the KiP Pattern Oracle (AI Module).

The system is designed to provide stability ("The Tank") while sniping precise entries ("The Investor"), all under the supervision of a Neural Network filter.

🔥 THREE TRADING MODES:

  1. TANK (Smart Grid): The core profit generator. Uses dynamic step averaging logic. Entries are strictly filtered by Trend Direction (GEM) and AI probability. It adapts to volatility rather than fighting it.

  2. INVESTOR (H4 Sniper): A conservative, trend-following strategy. It hunts for high-probability reversals on H4 timeframes using RSI/MA confluence. Perfect for stable, long-term growth.

  3. INTRADAY (Breakout): Semi-auto logic based on Daily High/Low breakouts. It trades only when the trend is confirmed by the AI, capturing volatility spikes.

🧠 AI NEURAL FILTER (The Brain): The integrated Neural Pattern Oracle scans historical data (default 2000 bars) to recognize price patterns. If the AI confidence is low, it blocks risky trades, protecting your equity during uncertain markets.

🛡️ SAFETY & PROTECTION:

  • FUSE Button: Emergency manual override to close positions and pause trading instantly.

  • Smart Exit: Logic to exit losing grids early if indicators (RSI/MA) signal a trend reversal.

  • Hard StopLoss: Physical StopLoss in points for catastrophe protection.

  • Equity Stop & Auto Profit: Locks in profit targets in currency.

  • On-Chart Control: Interactive panel with "Sticky Buttons" (Stop Buy, Stop Sell, Close All) for full manual control.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

  • Visual Dashboard: Info-panel with status lights (GEM/AI Status). See instantly if the trend is UP, DOWN, or WAIT.

  • Optimization Ready: New Calc_TF feature allows trading on lower timeframes (M1/M5) while calculating AI logic on higher timeframes (H1/H4), ensuring fast backtests and stable signals.

  • No "Black Box": You see the indicators and the logic on the chart.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: H1 or H4 (Recommended for stability).

  • Min Deposit: $500 (Standard) or $50 (Cent accounts).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation.


Önerilen ürünler
Crazy Grid
Gennady Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account! The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair. The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service. The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),  it will close all orders and start the trading cycle from the beginning. Timeframe - 1 minute, Currency pair
GRV Grid
Roman Gergert
Uzman Danışmanlar
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Uzman Danışmanlar
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.  Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış, ADX, Bollinger Bantları, CCI, MACD, Hareketli Ortalama, RSI, Stokastik, Awesome Oscillator ve RVI gibi dokuz teknik göstergeyi kullanarak işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştiren sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Çoklu giriş/çıkış stratejileri ve AND/OR/NA kombinasyon modları dahil geniş özelleştirme seçenekleri sunarak, traderlara benzersiz bir esneklik sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas sinyal üretim
Harmonica Japan
Alexander Chertnik
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
Telegram Gold Crusher
Krzysztof Opalinski
Uzman Danışmanlar
TELEGRAM GOLD CRUSHER EA - Next Generation Trading System! LIMITED TIME OFFER! FIRST 5 COPIES: $39 USD AFTER THAT: $99 USD Don't miss this chance to save $60! Only a few spots left at this introductory price! HOW IT WORKS? Gold Crusher is an advanced automated trading system combining the power of two most popular technical indicators: Stochastic - detects extre
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Uzman Danışmanlar
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
FREE
IMA Recover Loss
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Otomatik ticaret sermayenizi büyütmenize yardımcı olmalı; sizi sonsuz ayarlar ve teorilerle karıştırmamalıdır. SPARK,   yeni başlayanlara hassasiyet ve basitliğe odaklanarak güvenli bir başlangıç sağlamak için tasarlanmış, hafif ancak etkili bir Uzman Danışmandır. SPARK neden farklı? EUR/USD odaklı:   EA, en likit ve istikrarlı döviz çiftlerinden biri olan EUR/USD için özel olarak optimize edilmiştir. Likidite çıkış mantığı üzerine kurulu:   SPARK, fiyatın çıkış yapma olasılığının yüksek olduğu
FREE
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Advanced Easy Martingale
Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Easy Martingale An easy to use martingale EA with advanced parameters and well designed handles to manage and reduce risk. Also known as  - Buy & Sell martingale  - 2 way martingale   - little martingale Key info Works on any pair (recommend 1 Hr Chart) Consider starting with EURJPY, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY Recommended capital: $4k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01  Sample set files (higher risk:  download ; lower risk: download ) Use it at your own risk, use capital you
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Pattern and level
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site +Signals+My   trading since February.    The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit( recommended) The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The   testing   was   conducted   over   the   period   of   15   years   2010-2024 ( 12 )   with   a   fixed   risk   of   $ 25   per   trade   ( test ) ,   which   is   the   equivalent   of   0.25 %   of   $ 10,000   dollars   ( or
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
EA Night Eagle Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is based on a scalping strategy in a calm market time. In quiet times, the price on the chart is almost always in the Flat, and the EA trades in the flat. The EA provide a variety of filters to filter out trend situations and trade only during flat price periods. Each trade uses a stop loss and take profit. Also, smart filters for fixing the transfer of stops to profit. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%. The EA has the following features: Uses a
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2025’in en güçlü otomatik işlem stratejilerinden biri 2025 yılında kullanılan en güçlü manuel işlem stratejilerinden birini, TMA (Triangular Moving Average) ve CG mantığı temel alınarak tam otomatik bir Expert Advisor’a (EA) dönüştürdük. 550 $ fiyatla yalnızca bir adet kaldı. Bundan sonra fiyat 650 $ ve 750 $ olacak, nihai fiyat ise 1200 $ olarak belirlenecek. Bu EA, hassas girişler, akıllı bekleyen emirler ve sıkı risk yönetimi için tasarlanmıştır ve tüm Forex pariteleri ile Altın (XAUUSD) için
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT5 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT4 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! Kural       İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yapın. Kuantum
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Uzman Danışmanlar
Titan AI — Yeni Nesil Otomatik Alım-Satım Sistemi Titan AI , MX Robots uzman ekibi tarafından geliştirilen yeni nesil bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Gelişmiş yapay zeka teknolojisini derin finansal uzmanlıkla birleştirir. Bu EA, kurumsal düzeyde kullanılan Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) ve MBO (Market by Order) gibi yüksek kaliteli piyasa verileriyle eğitilmiştir. Bu sayede Titan AI, farklı piyasalarda tutarlı ve zeki kararlar verebilir. Titan AI, aynı anda birden fazla yapay zeka stratejisin
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Uzman Danışmanlar
DCA CYCLEMAX Tanıtımı Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Genel Bakış DCA CYCLEMAX, piyasada tek yönlü güçlü bir trend gösteren varlıklar için optimize edilmiş güçlü bir yarı otomatik grid ticaret programıdır (EA). Özellikle altın (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) ve kripto para birimleri gibi yüksek volatiliteye ve sabit yönlü bir trende sahip varlıklarda etkilidir. DCA stratejisini (Dollar-Cost Averaging
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
24 saatlik flaş satış - Sadece $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms", özellikle US30 çifti ile işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Expert Advisor (EA) olup HFT meydan okuması için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Daha fazla üst düzey Expert Advisor ve Göstergeler için şu adrese gidin: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Ben Los, daha fazla güncelleme almak için lütfen abone olun: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT Nedir? Yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT), büyük bir sipar
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pingo Pingo, forex piyasasında istikrarlı ve güvenli ticaret için tasarlanmış tam otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman, sıkı risk kontrolü ve martingale, grid veya ortalama gibi tehlikeli stratejilerin yokluğuna vurgu yapılarak tasarlanmıştır. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Nasıl çalışır? Pingo, akıllı volatilite filtreleri kullanarak fiyat modellerini ve kısa vadeli piyasa dinamiklerini analiz eder. Robot, pazara yüksek başarı olasılığı ve minimum riskle girme
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CyNera: Sizin Ticaretiniz, Bizim Teknolojimiz Kılavuz ve ayar dosyaları: Kılavuz ve ayar dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisanslara göre artar Mevcut kopya sayısı: 4 Piyasadaki en değişken araçlardan biri olan altın ticareti, hassasiyet, derinlemesine analiz ve güçlü risk yönetimi gerektirir. CyNera Expert Advisor, bu unsurları kusursuz bir şekilde entegre ederek, optimum altın ticareti için tasarlanmış sofistike bir sistem oluşturur. Cy
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper   , her para birimi çifti için ayrı ayrı parametreleri otomatik olarak seçen hızlı bir kene yüzücüdür. EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA, akıllı takip eden durdurmayı kullanarak ve mevcut döviz çifti verilerine, kotasyonlarına, özelliklerine ve yayılmasına dayalı olarak kısa vadeli işlemler gerçekleştirir. Ortalama alma stratejisi, sinyal algılama algoritmasının neden olduğu kayıpları önlemek için kullanılır. Açık bir
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - bilgi işlem paneli ve basit kuruluma sahip agresif, tamamen otomatik bir grid danışmanıdır. Strateji, eş zamanlı iki yönlü çalışmadan oluşur ve bir yönün hacmini çarpar. Dahili otomatik lot hesaplaması, pozisyonların hacmini artırmanın çeşitli varyasyonları ve diğer işlevler uygulanır. Talimatlar ->   BURADA   /   Sorun çözme ->   BURADA   / MT5 sürümü ->   BURADA Danışman nasıl işlem yapar: AW Double Grids, zıt yönlü bir çift emirle iki yönlü işlem gerçekleştir
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
KiPollator 19 MT45 4
Kirill Potemkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello.   After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes: manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]", automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]", semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".  The recommended trading instrument is "gold". Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.  To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.  Testing has been suc
KiPollator 19 MT45
Kirill Potemkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello.   After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes: manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]", automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]", semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".  The recommended trading instrument is "gold". Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.  To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.  Testing has been suc
KiPollatorGeminiTank
Kirill Potemkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Title: KiPollator Gemini Tank: Hybrid AI Trading System (Grid + Sniper) Short Description: Advanced 3-in-1 EA combining robust Grid logic ("Tank"), Precision Trend entries ("Investor"), and Neural Network filtering. Build GOLD 4.12. Full Description: KiPollator Gemini Tank represents the next generation of algorithmic trading. It is not just a standard grid bot; it is a hybrid machine capable of adapting to market conditions using the proprietary KiP GEM COMBO indicators and the KiP Pattern Ora
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt