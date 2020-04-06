KP Grid Pro MT5

KP Grid Pro MT5 — Adaptive Risk Compression Grid Engine

KP Grid Pro MT5 is a professional-grade grid trading engine featuring Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC), designed to survive extreme market conditions while preserving long-term capital growth.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale EAs, KP Grid Pro dynamically adapts its risk exposure in real time based on live floating drawdown, open grid depth and equity pressure — automatically compressing position size and grid expansion during adverse market phases.

This allows the system to self-stabilize during high volatility, trends, news spikes and prolonged adverse movements, drastically reducing account-kill scenarios.

KP Grid Pro is not a “fire and forget” grid — it is a risk-adaptive grid engine built for serious traders who understand grid mechanics and demand capital protection.

Core Technology — Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC)

✔ Live floating loss analysis
✔ Progressive lot compression during drawdown
✔ Dynamic grid depth control
✔ Automatic exposure decay
✔ Equity-aware grid stabilization
✔ Anti-ruin architecture
✔ Grid-safe compression logic (no false recovery spikes)

This makes KP Grid Pro fundamentally different from any standard martingale EA.

Key Features

• Dual-direction grid (Buy / Sell independently)
• Adaptive lot scaling with Dynamic Risk Compression
• Equity-aware grid depth limitation
• Profit-based block closure
• Grid self-stabilization during adverse trends
• Multiple trailing systems
• Optional RSI-filtered first entry
• Visual risk & exposure dashboard
• Designed for MT5 Hedging accounts

Grid Management

• Configurable grid step
• Progressive lot multiplier
• Dynamic compression scaling
• Maximum grid depth limiter
• Grid profit block logic
• Automatic exposure decay

Capital Protection Layer

• Dynamic Risk Compression
• Hard equity protection
• Loss-side liquidation control
• Global profit recovery logic
• Drawdown stabilization

Trailing & Exit Systems

• Candle trailing
• Fixed-point trailing
• Dynamic trailing activation
• Partial grid stabilization

Indicator Filters

• Optional RSI-based first entry
• Custom RSI timeframe & levels

Designed For

✔ Experienced traders
✔ Grid specialists
✔ Capital-preserving grid strategies
✔ VPS / 24-hour operation
✔ Long-term survival trading

Important

KP Grid Pro is designed for MT5 Hedging accounts only.
Netting accounts are not supported due to grid architecture.

