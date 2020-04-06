KP Grid Pro MT5

KP Grid Pro MT5 — Adaptive Risk Compression Grid Engine

KP Grid Pro MT5 is a professional-grade grid trading engine featuring Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC), designed to survive extreme market conditions while preserving long-term capital growth.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale EAs, KP Grid Pro dynamically adapts its risk exposure in real time based on live floating drawdown, open grid depth and equity pressure — automatically compressing position size and grid expansion during adverse market phases.

This allows the system to self-stabilize during high volatility, trends, news spikes and prolonged adverse movements, drastically reducing account-kill scenarios.

KP Grid Pro is not a “fire and forget” grid — it is a risk-adaptive grid engine built for serious traders who understand grid mechanics and demand capital protection.

Core Technology — Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC)

✔ Live floating loss analysis
✔ Progressive lot compression during drawdown
✔ Dynamic grid depth control
✔ Automatic exposure decay
✔ Equity-aware grid stabilization
✔ Anti-ruin architecture
✔ Grid-safe compression logic (no false recovery spikes)

This makes KP Grid Pro fundamentally different from any standard martingale EA.

Key Features

• Dual-direction grid (Buy / Sell independently)
• Adaptive lot scaling with Dynamic Risk Compression
• Equity-aware grid depth limitation
• Profit-based block closure
• Grid self-stabilization during adverse trends
• Multiple trailing systems
• Optional RSI-filtered first entry
• Visual risk & exposure dashboard
• Designed for MT5 Hedging accounts

Grid Management

• Configurable grid step
• Progressive lot multiplier
• Dynamic compression scaling
• Maximum grid depth limiter
• Grid profit block logic
• Automatic exposure decay

Capital Protection Layer

• Dynamic Risk Compression
• Hard equity protection
• Loss-side liquidation control
• Global profit recovery logic
• Drawdown stabilization

Trailing & Exit Systems

• Candle trailing
• Fixed-point trailing
• Dynamic trailing activation
• Partial grid stabilization

Indicator Filters

• Optional RSI-based first entry
• Custom RSI timeframe & levels

Designed For

✔ Experienced traders
✔ Grid specialists
✔ Capital-preserving grid strategies
✔ VPS / 24-hour operation
✔ Long-term survival trading

Important

KP Grid Pro is designed for MT5 Hedging accounts only.
Netting accounts are not supported due to grid architecture.

Produtos recomendados
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor que acompanha tendências e atua com base em indicadores Ichimoku, programado para responder e identificar momentos de forte tendência e garantir maior precisão nas decisões de entrada para melhor desempenho nas operações. Possui controle opcional de stop-loss com base na porcentagem de variação de preço, ou "stop and reverse" entre esses momentos, e escalonamento de lotes com base no crescimento do saldo. Aprenda quais parâmetros apresentam melhor desempenho para cada símbolo no t
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Experts
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
XAU Auto Buy EA MT5
Lie Ning Mao
Experts
Destaques das funcionalidades do EA Gestão inteligente de ordens: suporta chave geral, cálculo dinâmico de posições máximas, controle de intervalo, etc. TP/SL flexível: suporta stop loss dinâmico, proteção contra perdas flutuantes, trailing stop e outros mecanismos de proteção de lucro. Filtragem de sinais SAR: usa sinais de tendência Parabolic SAR para pontos de entrada mais precisos. Controle avançado de risco: mecanismos integrados de saldo, razão de margem, etc., para garantir segurança. Su
Catching Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — Baseado no indicador Trend Catcher, um dos mais queridos pelos traders, e após muitos pedidos, finalmente temos o Trend Catcher EA. Um Expert Advisor de nova geração que combina automação algorítmica com controle manual direto, oferecendo total comando sobre o mercado. Ele é rápido, adaptável e projetado para traders que valorizam clareza, desempenho e liberdade de decisão. Desenvolvido e otimizado especificamente para EURUSD utilizando dados de ticks reais (99,9%), o Tren
FREE
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Experts
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
NeuralBTC AI Advanced Market Intelligence
Salman Khan
Experts
Stop guessing. Start trading BTC with AI-powered precision. NeuralBTC AI is not just another Expert Advisor — it's a complete AI trading ecosystem built specifically for Bitcoin. Our proprietary neural network processes real-time BTCUSD market data 24/7, delivering actionable trading signals with calculated confidence levels. LIVE AI SERVER INCLUDED Your license includes full access to our cloud-based AI infrastructure: Dedicated neural network analyzing Bitcoin markets 24/7 Real-time dat
Xauusd Precision Breakout
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Experts
XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions. Core Features Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading Optimized for the 7:
Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) Day Тип Artificial intelligence Минимальный депозит 1500 USD (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с ЛЮБЫМ брокером ДА Запуск без предварительных настроек ДА Данный эксперт представляет собой ансамблевую систему моделей, обученный на пространстве синтезированных фракталов высокой размерности Второго уровня. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2343812?source=Site+Profile+Seller Ключевые особенности: Безопасность депозита Не использу
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
ICT OrderBlock trader
Ashkan Anousheh
Experts
Explore the Power of ICT-Inspired OrderBlock EA Elevate your trading with our expert advisor, inspired by the pioneering OrderBlock strategy from ICT's YouTube series. This tool is your gateway to advanced market analysis, designed for traders seeking to enhance their strategy with precision and insight. It's a blend of innovation and respect for the trading concepts that have shaped our approach. Settings guide: * TRADE_RISK: This parameter defines how much risk should be taken by each trad
RetraceX Scalper MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Advance BreakOut Scalper
Dua Yong Rew
Experts
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode. It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies. It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well wi
Break Of Structure Master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Professional Break of Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading System The Yunzuh BOS FVG EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade market structure analysis combined with precise entry execution. Built on the principles of price action and market microstructure, this expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by detecting Break of Structure (BOS) patterns and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across multiple timeframes. C
Goldfish MT5
Elvira Zalalutdinova
Experts
Goldfish MT5   é um motor de busca automático de tendências para o ouro. Ele capta a tendência antes de começar Goldfish MT5   não é apenas um robô, é sua vantagem estratégica no mercado de ouro com base em tecnologias avançadas de inteligência artificial Este especialista é um sistema complexo de modelos treinados no espaço de funções multidimensionais sintetizadas Ele usa um sistema que detecta os níveis de tendência e rompe automaticamente os níveis globais fortes, dependendo das condiçõ
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicadores
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Mais do autor
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
KP Stability Engine MT5
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Utilitários
️ KP Stability Engine – Professional Risk Infrastructure for MT5 KP Stability Engine is not a trading robot. It is a professional-grade account protection and risk control engine. Designed for traders and developers running one or multiple Expert Advisors, KP Stability Engine acts as a central risk governor that continuously monitors your account and dynamically limits exposure, drawdown, and floating losses in real time. It publishes live risk permissions using MT5 Global Variables, allowing
KP Grid Sentinel
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid Sentinel Adaptive Risk-Controlled Grid Expert Advisor KP Grid Sentinel is an automated grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed with a strong focus on capital protection and exposure control. Unlike classic grid systems, KP Grid Sentinel integrates an internal stress monitoring engine that continuously evaluates the trading system condition and dynamically regulates how much exposure is allowed to exist in the market. The Expert Advisor automatically adjusts its behaviour according
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário