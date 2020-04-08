Cross EMA Pro
- Indicators
- Philip Gojtowski
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Cross EMA Pro is a minimalist EMA-based trend structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It visualizes market regime changes using EMA crosses - without signals, alerts, or visual noise.
The indicator is designed to provide context, not instructions.
How it works
The indicator uses two exponential moving averages:
-
A fast EMA
-
A slow EMA
When the fast EMA is above the slow EMA, the market context is considered bullish.
When the fast EMA is below the slow EMA, the market context is considered bearish.
Both EMAs switch color simultaneously to reflect the current market regime.
Visual Logic
-
Green EMAs → bullish market context
-
Red EMAs → bearish market context
-
Fast EMA is thinner
-
Slow EMA is visually dominant
There are no arrows, markers, or alerts.
Intended Use
Cross EMA Pro is intended as a trend and bias filter, not as a standalone trading system.
Typical use cases:
-
Trend context for price action trading
-
Bias confirmation for pullbacks and breakouts
-
Reducing overtrading by filtering market noise
-
Maintaining a clean and readable chart layout
Input Parameters
-
Fast EMA Period (default: 12)
-
Slow EMA Period (default: 21)
-
Uptrend Color
-
Downtrend Color
-
Invert Colors (for dark/light chart themes)
-
Fast EMA Line Width
-
Slow EMA Line Width
All inputs affect visualization only.
Key Characteristics
-
No buy or sell signals
-
No alerts
-
No arrows or markers
-
No repaint
-
Lightweight and fast
-
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Important Notes
This indicator does not generate trading signals.
It is designed for discretionary traders who prefer to make their own decisions based on market structure.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
This indicator is a visual aid only and does not guarantee profitable results.
Developed by NOTGeorgeSoros
Website: https://ngscapital.org
X: https://x.com/notgeorge_soros