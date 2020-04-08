Overview

Cross EMA Pro is a minimalist EMA-based trend structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It visualizes market regime changes using EMA crosses - without signals, alerts, or visual noise.

The indicator is designed to provide context, not instructions.

How it works

The indicator uses two exponential moving averages:

A fast EMA

A slow EMA

When the fast EMA is above the slow EMA, the market context is considered bullish.

When the fast EMA is below the slow EMA, the market context is considered bearish.

Both EMAs switch color simultaneously to reflect the current market regime.

Visual Logic

Green EMAs → bullish market context

Red EMAs → bearish market context

Fast EMA is thinner

Slow EMA is visually dominant

There are no arrows, markers, or alerts.

Intended Use

Cross EMA Pro is intended as a trend and bias filter, not as a standalone trading system.

Typical use cases:

Trend context for price action trading

Bias confirmation for pullbacks and breakouts

Reducing overtrading by filtering market noise

Maintaining a clean and readable chart layout

Input Parameters

Fast EMA Period (default: 12)

Slow EMA Period (default: 21)

Uptrend Color

Downtrend Color

Invert Colors (for dark/light chart themes)

Fast EMA Line Width

Slow EMA Line Width

All inputs affect visualization only.

Key Characteristics

No buy or sell signals

No alerts

No arrows or markers

No repaint

Lightweight and fast

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Important Notes

This indicator does not generate trading signals.

It is designed for discretionary traders who prefer to make their own decisions based on market structure.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This indicator is a visual aid only and does not guarantee profitable results.





