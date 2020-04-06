Balanced Price Grid EA

Balanced Price Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage trades using a proprietary order-handling and position-balancing system.

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors market conditions and autonomously manages orders and positions with the objective of maintaining controlled exposure and systematic profit booking.

Click here for Set Files

Main Features

  • Fully automated trading

  • Advanced order and position management system

  • Simultaneous handling of BUY and SELL trades

  • Basket-based profit calculation in USD

  • Weighted average price management

  • Automatic order replenishment

  • Periodic order structure refresh

  • Visual take-profit levels on the chart

  • Profit booking labels displayed on trade closure

  • Magic Number support

  • No external indicators required

Trade Management

  • Trades are managed as independent position groups

  • Profit targets are calculated dynamically using a weighted average method

  • When the predefined profit target is reached, all relevant positions are closed automatically

  • Visual confirmation is provided directly on the chart

  • Order structure is maintained and refreshed automatically according to market price

Once activated, the Expert Advisor does not require manual intervention.

Inputs

  • Trade volume (lot size)

  • Maximum number of managed orders

  • Price spacing parameter

  • Basket profit target (USD)

  • Order refresh interval

  • Magic Number

All parameters are fully configurable by the user.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

It is strongly recommended to:

  • No EA can save the account if you do not manage your risk and lot size.

  • Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading

  • Use conservative risk settings

  • Monitor margin usage

  • Avoid trading during periods of extreme market volatility

  • It is important to withdraw the profits regularly.

Recommended Usage

  • Instruments: XAUUSD, indices, major Forex pairs

  • Timeframes: Any

  • Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders

Conclusion

Balanced Price Grid EA is a professional automated trading solution developed for traders who prefer a hands-free approach with structured order and profit management.

The Expert Advisor is built with a focus on reliability, automation, and ease of use.


