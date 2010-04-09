Aurean Bot
- Experts
- Sayyad Rehan Sayyad Jameel
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
💎 Aurean BOT – Pure Price Action EA for Gold (XAUUSD)
🔥 Accuracy: 92% Verified Backtest (5 Years)
🚀 Timeframe: H1
🏆 Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)
💼 Account Type: Zero Spread Account Recommended
🧠 About the EA
Aurean BOT is a pure price action-based trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).
It executes 1–2 high-quality trades per day with no grid, no martingale, no averaging — only smart price action logic built for long-term consistency and stability.
This EA has been tested over 5 years of data, maintaining 92% accuracy and achieving no more than 2 consecutive losses throughout the entire backtest — a rare consistency record in automated trading. ⚡
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Account: Zero Spread (ECN Recommended)
-
Stop Loss: 1000 Points
-
Take Profit: 1000 Points
-
Trailing Stop: 100 Points
-
Trailing Step: 50 Points
Use these settings both for real trading and backtesting to ensure optimal results.
🧩 Strategy Highlights
✅ Pure Price Action – No Grid / No Martingale / No Hedging
✅ 5 Years of Backtesting
✅ Maximum 2 Consecutive Losses in 5 Years 🔥
✅ 92% Accuracy with Consistent Performance
✅ Only 1–2 Quality Trades per Day
✅ Works Best on Gold (XAUUSD) H1
📞 Support & Contact
Facing any issue or need help with setup?
💬 Get full support on Telegram: @Rehan7071
🔔 Aurean BOT – Your Gold Trading Partner for Precision, Stability, and Profit!