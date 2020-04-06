Balanced Price Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to manage trades using a proprietary order-handling and position-balancing system.

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors market conditions and autonomously manages orders and positions with the objective of maintaining controlled exposure and systematic profit booking.

Click here for Set Files

Main Features

Fully automated trading

Advanced order and position management system

Simultaneous handling of BUY and SELL trades

Basket-based profit calculation in USD

Weighted average price management

Automatic order replenishment

Periodic order structure refresh

Visual take-profit levels on the chart

Profit booking labels displayed on trade closure

Magic Number support

No external indicators required

Trade Management

Trades are managed as independent position groups

Profit targets are calculated dynamically using a weighted average method

When the predefined profit target is reached, all relevant positions are closed automatically

Visual confirmation is provided directly on the chart

Order structure is maintained and refreshed automatically according to market price

Once activated, the Expert Advisor does not require manual intervention.

Inputs

Trade volume (lot size)

Maximum number of managed orders

Price spacing parameter

Basket profit target (USD)

Order refresh interval

Magic Number

All parameters are fully configurable by the user.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

It is strongly recommended to:

No EA can save the account if you do not manage your risk and lot size.

Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading

Use conservative risk settings

Monitor margin usage

Avoid trading during periods of extreme market volatility



It is important to withdraw the profits regularly.

Recommended Usage

Instruments: XAUUSD, indices, major Forex pairs

Timeframes: Any

Suitable for both beginner and advanced traders

Conclusion

Balanced Price Grid EA is a professional automated trading solution developed for traders who prefer a hands-free approach with structured order and profit management.

The Expert Advisor is built with a focus on reliability, automation, and ease of use.