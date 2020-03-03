TrendSniiper

🎯 TrendSniiper v2.1 — The Invisible Guardian of Your Capital

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Guaranteed Support
Immediately after purchase, contact us via Telegram: @ntxmarkets
You will receive all setfiles, ONNX files, and full support until everything is running perfectly.
I am personally committed to your success.



🌊 When the Market Screams Chaos, TrendSniiper Sees Patterns

Have you ever wondered why some traders seem to predict market movements?
It's not luck.
It's not mystical intuition.
It is pattern recognition — the same technology that allows self-driving cars to avoid accidents and doctors to detect diseases before the first symptoms.
This technology is now in your hands.


🛡️ The Problem Nobody Talks About

Have you ever bought an Expert Advisor with a perfect backtest... only to see it bleed your account in the real market?
This happens because:
Most EA creators over-optimize their algorithms for the past. The robot "memorizes" the history — but when it hits the real market, it doesn't know what to do.

TrendSniiper Is Different
Our algorithm was trained on only 4 assets on the M15 timeframe.
"That’s it?" — you might think.
But here is the secret: when you run the backtest on over 30 different assets, the results remain excellent. Change the timeframe — it still works.
Why? Because TrendSniiper didn't memorize the past. It learned how to think.
This is called generalization — and it’s what separates true artificial intelligence from a simple curve-fitted script.


🧠 23 Dimensions of Intelligence

While other EAs operate in the dark, TrendSniiper SEES.
Our Machine Learning model analyzes 23 market dimensions in real-time:

  • 📊 Volatility and band expansion
  • 📈 Momentum and trend strength
  • 🕐 Time cycles and seasonality
  • 🔄 Mean reversion patterns
  • ⚡ Price change velocity

All this to answer one crucial question:
"Is this trade worth the risk?"
If the answer is no, TrendSniiper simply does not enter.
No emotion. No hesitation. No regrets.


📊 The Numbers Don’t Lie

Metric Result
Bad trades blocked 62%
Good trades identified 83%
Cross-asset generalization ✅ Proven

Imagine eliminating 6 out of 10 trades that would destroy your profits.
Imagine capturing 8 out of 10 opportunities with great risk-reward.
This changes everything.


🎯 The Strategy Behind the Intelligence

TrendSniiper's artificial brain protects a refined mean-reversion strategy:

  • Precise entries at market exhaustion points
  • Dynamic position management
  • Smart Take Profit based on weighted price
  • Optional Trailing Stop to maximize profits

The result? A system that captures correction movements while ML protects you from uncontrolled explosive moments.


🎛️ Total Control in Your Hands

Parameter What It Does
ML Filter Turns intelligent protection ON/OFF
Threshold Adjusts filter sensitivity
Risk Level Define your risk appetite
Multi-Symbol Trade multiple pairs simultaneously

✅ Who is TrendSniiper for?

  • 🎯 Traders tired of seeing profits destroyed by 1 bad trade
  • 🎯 Those who value capital preservation over quick gains
  • 🎯 Professionals who want to automate without losing control
  • 🎯 Technology enthusiasts who appreciate real innovation

❌ Who it is NOT for

  • ⛔ Those seeking a "miracle robot" to multiply accounts in days
  • ⛔ Traders who don't understand that losses are part of the game
  • ⛔ Those without the patience to let the system work

🚀 The Future of Algorithmic Trading Is Here

While other EAs stood still in time, TrendSniiper evolved.
Artificial Intelligence is no longer science fiction.
It is no longer exclusive to billionaire hedge funds.
It is accessible. It is real. It is here.


📦 What You Receive

  • ✅ Expert Advisor TrendSniiper v2.1
  • ✅ Trained ONNX model
  • ✅ Optimized setfiles
  • ✅ Support via Telegram
  • Free lifetime updates

📞 Next Step

Telegram: @ntxmarkets
After purchase, contact me. I will set everything up with you until it works perfectly.
Your success is my commitment.


"The market does not forgive those who trade without protection. But those who have an invisible guardian... sleep soundly."

TrendSniiper v2.1 — Because your profits deserve intelligent protection. 🎯

