Mix it all, Lethal is the ultimate solution for the manual trader who wants to automate their rules. This is not just a simple bot with a hidden "black box" strategy; it is a Professional Strategy Builder.

We have programmed the 20 most powerful technical indicators in the market and placed them in a control panel for you. You are the architect: simply switch on ( True ) or off ( False ) the indicators that match your market vision, and the bot will execute your strategy with millimeter precision, 24/7.

Is your strategy trend-based? Activate Moving Averages + ADX. Is your strategy reversal-based? Activate RSI + Bollinger Bands. Is your strategy volume-based? Activate VWAP + OBV. The combinations are endless!

YOU DEFINE THE RULES



Create Your Own "Lethal Mix": The bot features 20 analysis modules. You can use them as filters (to avoid trading against the trend) or as entry triggers.

Trend: Ichimoku Cloud, 6 MAs, Parabolic SAR, Donchian Channels.

Oscillators: RSI, MACD, Stochastic, WPR, CCI, Momentum.

Volume/Volatility: Intraday VWAP, OBV, ATR, Bollinger Bands.

Error Management (Grid & Martingale): Even the best strategies fail sometimes. Configure the Grid system so that if your initial analysis wasn't perfect, the bot manages the position, averages the price, and closes the block in profit automatically.

GLOBAL PROFIT TARGET (Close by Goal): Stop worrying about managing every single trade individually. Define a session or daily goal (e.g., $50 USD). Mix it all, Lethal will monitor your account and close ALL open trades (from your main strategy + grid hedges) the moment the net sum hits your target.

Visual Diagnostic Panel: Understand exactly what is happening. The on-screen dashboard shows you in real-time why the bot is entering or waiting.

Green: Your indicator approves the trade.

Red: Your indicator is filtering/blocking the entry.

Perfect for visual backtesting and fine-tuning your strategy!

CONFIGURATION EXAMPLES (SETS)

You can configure Mix it all, Lethal to replicate classic strategies or invent your own:

Trend Follower: Activate UseMA1 (200 SMA) + UseMACD . Pullback Sniper: Activate UseRSI (Oversold/Overbought) + UseBands (Bollinger) . Institutional: Activate UseVWAP + UseIchimoku .

