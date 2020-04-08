Breakout Range Strategy Kasper

🎯 BREAKOUT RANGE STRATEGY KASPER - Your Key to Profitable Breakout Trading!

⚡ STOP Missing Explosive Breakout Moves! ⚡

This professional indicator automatically detects consolidation zones and alerts you the INSTANT price breaks out - giving you the edge to catch powerful trends from the very beginning!

✨ WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS INDICATOR:

🔹 Automatic Range Detection - No guesswork! The indicator finds consolidation zones for you
🔹 Crystal-Clear Visual Zones - Beautiful gray zones show exactly where the range is
🔹 Real-Time Alerts - Never miss a breakout opportunity again!
🔹 Works on ALL Markets - Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks
🔹 Works on ALL Timeframes - M15, H1, H4, D1 - Your choice!
🔹 100% Non-Repainting - What you see is what you get. PERIOD.

💎 SIMPLE YET POWERFUL:

Most indicators are complicated and confusing. Not this one! 
Just 1 main setting: Range Period (20 by default)
Apply it to your chart and START TRADING in 30 seconds!

📈 PERFECT FOR:

✅ Day Traders looking for explosive intraday moves
✅ Swing Traders catching multi-day trends
✅ Beginners who need clear, simple signals
✅ Professional Traders who want reliable breakout confirmation
✅ Anyone tired of false breakouts and whipsaws

🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER: Only $39! 🔥

Competitors charge $79-$149 for similar indicators. Get yours NOW at this introductory price before it goes up!

⚠️ WARNING: Price increases to $59 after the first 100 sales! ⚠️

🎁 BONUS: FREE DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE!

Test it RISK-FREE on your favorite pairs. See the magic yourself before buying!

💰 THINK ABOUT THIS:

One good breakout trade can make you $500, $1,000, or MORE...
This indicator costs less than 1 losing trade.
Can you afford NOT to have this edge?

🏆 WHAT YOU GET:

✔️ Professional-grade indicator used by successful traders
✔️ Lifetime updates FREE
✔️ Fast customer support (responses within 24 hours)
✔️ Easy installation guide
✔️ 5 activations (use on multiple accounts)

📊 WORKS GREAT ON:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold), BTC/USD, US30, NAS100, S&P500, OIL, and ANY other instrument you trade!

🚀 JOIN HUNDREDS OF SMART TRADERS!

Don't let another profitable breakout pass you by. Add this indicator to your arsenal TODAY!

⏰ ACT NOW - This Price Won't Last Forever! ⏰

Click "BUY NOW" and start catching explosive breakouts within minutes!

💬 Questions? Check the demo first or contact me - I respond fast!

🌟 Your Trading Success Starts Here 🌟
Recommended products
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicators
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
TradePilot Dashboard
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
TradePilot Dashboard Summary Graphical panel for MT5 with order management buttons (Buy/Sell/Close/SL/TP), margin check, and log control. Easy to use and testable on demo accounts. No profit promises. Full Description TradePilot Dashboard is an Expert Advisor with a graphical interface (Controls) for manual and semi-automated order management in MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual panel with buttons, editable fields, and safety checks (free margin) to help traders operate directly from the chart
MT5 Counter SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilities
MT5【 Counter SELL Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter SELL Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・
Trailing Stop Fast
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Trailing Stop Fast  Trailing Stop Fast EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated
MT5 Counter BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilities
MT5【 Counter BUY Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter BUY Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
Experts
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis What is DeepInsight? DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart. The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution. Operationa
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Order trailing: g et the best execution price as the market moves Trailing of   pending orders will allow you to maintain the distance to the entry price at the specified distance. T he order will move if the market price moves away from it Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version To activate the Order Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol or Trade for which the trailing will be ap
Reflex Panel
Stepan Sinic
Utilities
Reflex Panel - A Revolution in Semi-Automatic Trading! Tired of the clumsy standard MT5 interface? Forget about constantly switching between windows and complex calculations! Reflex Panel is a next-generation professional trading panel that will turn your chart into a full-fledged trader's command center! WHY CHOOSE CHART REVOLUTION? Everything on one screen - no more extra windows Instant execution - open trades in one click Smart risk calculation - automatic lot calculation based on
TSI Trend Stepper
Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes
Indicators
The Stepper  indicator generates Signals in strong Trend zones. Even when the Trend is set, we must filter when to ENTER or HOLD the trigger. The Trend is represented by two lines: Trend UP and Trend DOWN. W e are in a Bullish trend when the Trend UP (Green line) is above. And in a Bearish trend when the Trend DOWN (Pink line) is above. When the momentum is aligned with the Trend , this indicator generates: BUY signals (LIME line) SELL signals (RED line) The user is alerted of the scenario, at
Order Block Real
Arnold Byarufu
1 (1)
Indicators
Detailed Explanation of the Order Block Indicator What is an Order Block? An Order Block refers to a specific price zone where institutional traders (e.g., banks, hedge funds) have placed a large number of buy or sell orders. These zones are critical because they often mark areas of significant market reversals, continuations, or breakouts. In simpler terms, it's a region on the chart where the "big players" have left their footprints. Traders use these zones to predict price behavior—whether th
TickVolume Labels
Giga Aptsiauri
Indicators
Volume Display Indicator – Clean and Powerful Volume Visualization This professional MT5 indicator displays tick volume as a color-coded histogram and automatically adds clear volume labels above each bar for the current trading day. Rising candles are painted blue, falling candles red, giving you instant insight into market strength and momentum. Key Features: Colored volume histogram (blue/red) Automatic volume labels for each bar of the current day Smart scaling for perfect readability Auto-c
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilities
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
ChannelVM
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
ChannelVM - is a  channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5. In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag". Helps to determine further price movement. Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description. When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
DualFlex EA
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
DualFlex EA is a versatile MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that lets you deploy either Buy/Sell Limit or Buy/Sell Stop pending orders—all with the same proven risk-management engine. Key Features Dual Order Modes : switch on-the-fly between Limit and Stop pending orders Symmetric Entries : places both Buy and Sell pending orders at your defined distance Advanced Risk Controls : dynamic lot sizing by % balance, free-margin and aggregate-volume caps Instrument Support : built-in filters for EURUSD &
MT5 TG Notif ThreadID
Nicolas Raffin
Utilities
"Telegram Notification EA for MetaTrader 5 with ThreadID Mode" Description: Introducing our advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailor-made for MetaTrader 5, delivering seamless notifications for trade openings and closures, along with comprehensive profit and drawdown tracking. Stay ahead of the market curve with timely updates, empowering you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy effortlessly. Key Features: Instant Trade Notifications: Receive real-time updates directly from y
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
MovingInWL
Iurii Tokman
Experts
MovingInWL   The Expert Advisor is designed to move the stop of open positions to no loss when they reach a certain predetermined profit level. Description of the advisor settings: MagicNumber - order identifier LevelProfit - The level of profit in points that the position must reach in order for its stop to be moved to the level without loss. LevelWLoss - The level without loss in points, to which the stop position will be transferred after its profit reaches the   LevelProfit   level in points
FREE
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
Utilities
Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart. This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop,
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Time in Trade
Denis Diakonov
Experts
Time in Trade Expert Advisor applies the strategy of opening pending orders at the specified time, and also uses winter and summer time with automatic switching. When a signal occurs, the trading robot opens pending orders with equal volumes for buying and selling. The timeframe used for trading is 5 minutes. The trigger for a pending order is a sharp price change depending on: opening / closing of trading sessions; release of important economic indicators; time intervals with the maximum number
First Block
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Description The   First Order Block of the Day   indicator is an essential tool for traders who operate based on the concept of order blocks and market profile analysis. This indicator automatically identifies the first order block formed in the first hour of trading each day, an area of extreme importance for strategic decision-making. Main Features Automatic Identification : Automatically draws the rectangle of the day's first order block based on the 1h candle. Reference Lines : Adds the pre
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [DEMO and  Instruction for utility] Customizable Signal Messages You can fully
Visual Envelope Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Envelope Indicator is designed for traders who want a clear visual representation of market trends, potential reversals, and price dynamics within defined envelope boundaries. This indicator simplifies market analysis, offering a unique perspective for crafting your trading strategy. Please note that this indicator is not optimized—it's intentionally built for you to optimize it according to your trading style and goals. Strategy and Logic Behind the Indicator The Visual Envelope Indicat
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Tick Data Stress Tester Chaos Edition
Airton Raposo
Utilities
WARNING: Is your Backtest lying to you? Did you know that 95% of Expert Advisors (EAs) fail in live accounts because they were optimized on  “clean” and perfect data? The live market is imperfect, asymmetric, and hostile. Tick Data Stress Tester – Chaos Edition is a professional stress testing and extreme validation tool, designed to expose hidden weaknesses before your strategy faces the harsh reality of live trading and you risk a single dollar. It transforms static CSV files into adverse mar
Trading Essentials
Gediminas Rucinskas
Utilities
The small control panel  which includes an essential set of tools for major trading styles. Key advantages: The most important tools for trading in one small app. Do not block your graph with large panels. Trading Essentials (TE) uses minimal design, can be dragged and shows important trading parameters. Quickly change trading parameters by using mouse wheel, keyboard, or +/- buttons on the panel. Did you know that,  using 3:1 profit/loss ratio in order to breakeven, you have to be only 25% rig
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Manual to UTrailingMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Probability Indicator Description The Probability Indicator is a tool designed for traders who want to identify buying and selling opportunities based on the analysis of previous candles. It calculates the probability of rise ( CALL ) and fall ( PUT ) based on the number of candles analyzed and displays arrows on the chart to signal possible entry points. Features Candle Analysis : Analyzes a configurable number of candles to calculate the probability of rise and fall. Visual Signals : Displays
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review