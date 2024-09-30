Triple Trend Trader MT5

Introducing the Triple Trend Trader, a fully automated trading advisor that unleashes the power of not one, but three perfectly synchronized Supertrends! 

General Recommendations with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 50.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: 5min
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Exness with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoortant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results.
  • Account type: Hedge

Input parameters

  • InpMagicnumber: Unique identifier for trades placed by this EA.
  • InitialLotSize: Starting lot size for the first trade in a grid.
  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread in points before the EA stops trading.
  • EnableBuying: Determines if the EA is allowed to open buy positions.
  • EnableSelling: Determines if the EA is allowed to open sell positions.
  • HighTimeframe: Highest timeframe used for Supertrend calculation.
  • MidTimeframe: Middle timeframe used for Supertrend calculation.
  • LowTimeframe: Lowest timeframe used for Supertrend calculation and entry.
  • Periods: Number of periods used in the Supertrend ATR calculation.
  • Multiplier: Multiplier used in the Supertrend calculation.
  • GridStep: Distance between grid levels in points for first batch of grid orders.
  • LotMultiplier: Factor by which lot size increases for each subsequent grid level.
  • MaxGridLevels: Maximum number of grid levels allowed.
  • InitialGridOrders: Number of initial grid orders in the first batch, before changing to the second batch of orders.
  • SecondaryGridStep: Distance between grid levels in points for second batch of grid orders.
  • StopLoss: Stop loss in points (0 to disable).
  • TakeProfit: Take profit in points for the entire grid.
  • MaxLossUSD: Maximum allowed loss in USD before closing all positions (0 to disable).
  • UseTimeFilter: Enables or disables the time filter for trading.
  • EnableGroupA/B: Enables specific trading hour groups.
  • GroupAStartHour/EndHour: Defines the trading hours for Group A.
  • GroupBStartHour/EndHour: Defines the trading hours for Group B.
  • UseDayFilter: Enables or disables the day filter for trading.
  • Monday through Sunday: Allows trading on specific days of the week.
  • TPLineStyle: Style of the take profit line on the chart.
  • TPLineWidth: Width of the take profit line on the chart.
  • TPLineColor: Color of the take profit line on the chart.



Disclaimer

Important Notice: Read Before Using the EA

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a tool for automated trading, designed to assist users in their trading activities. By purchasing, downloading, or using this EA, you acknowledge and agree to the following terms:

1. No Guarantee of Profit

  • Trading involves significant financial risk, including the potential for substantial losses.
  • This EA employs grid and martingale strategies, which are inherently high-risk and can result in complete account depletion during unfavorable market conditions.
  • Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.

2. User Responsibility

  • You are solely responsible for the operation of this EA, including but not limited to:
    • Setting parameters such as lot sizes, risk levels, and account configurations.
    • Monitoring trades and managing your account appropriately.
    • Ensuring the EA is tested on a demo account before live use.
  • All decisions to trade, including those made using this EA, are yours alone. You are responsible for any and all financial outcomes resulting from the use of this EA.

3. Risk Acknowledgment

  • Trading forex, CFDs, or other financial instruments involves high risk and is not suitable for everyone.
  • Using a martingale or grid system can significantly amplify losses in unfavorable markets.
  • This EA does not guarantee profitability, and its use may lead to financial losses that exceed your initial deposit.
  • Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.

4. Limitation of Liability

  • The developer of this EA is not responsible for:
    • Financial losses incurred while using this EA.
    • Misuse, improper settings, or operation of the EA by the user.
    • Market conditions, broker performance, or platform issues that may affect the EA's operation.
    • Regulatory or legal actions arising from the use of this EA in jurisdictions where its use may be restricted.

5. Misrepresentation

  • The developer does not make any claims or guarantees about:
    • Specific returns or profit targets.
    • The EA being risk-free or suitable for all market conditions.
  • Any claims of performance metrics, if provided, are for informational purposes only and are not guarantees of future results.

6. Regulatory Compliance

  • It is the user's responsibility to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations regarding the use of automated trading systems in their jurisdiction.
  • The EA is provided "as is" and is not classified as financial advice or a regulated financial product.

7. Testing and Validation

  • Users are strongly advised to:
    • Test the EA on a demo account for a significant period before deploying it on a live trading account.
    • Adjust risk settings to align with their financial situation and trading goals.
  • The developer is not liable for any issues arising from inadequate testing or inappropriate configuration by the user.

8. Intellectual Property

  • This EA is a proprietary product, and unauthorized sharing, distribution, or modification of the EA is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.

9. Indemnification

  • By using this EA, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the developer against any claims, losses, damages, liabilities, or expenses arising out of your use of the EA.

Final Note

By using this EA, you confirm that you have read, understood, and agreed to this disclaimer in its entirety. If you do not accept these terms, you should not use this EA.

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4.08 (37)
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
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AUD Algo – Precision Grid Trading for AUDCAD AUD Algo   is a   refined grid expert advisor   meticulously optimized for the   AUDCAD   pair. Built on years of research and forward-tested for stability, it delivers consistent performance under varying market conditions — without the aggressive risk of typical grid systems. Core Concept AUD Algo uses a   controlled, adaptive grid system   that works on AUDCAD’s natural range movements and mean-reversion tendencies. Each grid layer is dynamically m
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Michael Arthur Schorr
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Michael Arthur Schorr 2025.02.22 19:07 
 

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Jaron Clegg
672
Reply from developer Jaron Clegg 2025.02.23 12:40
Thank you for the kind words!
Bartlett60
15
Bartlett60 2024.10.09 17:00 
 

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Jaron Clegg
672
Reply from developer Jaron Clegg 2025.02.23 12:41
Thank you for your review! Keep me posted how you go with it.
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