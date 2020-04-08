Breakout Range Strategy Kasper

🎯 BREAKOUT RANGE STRATEGY KASPER - Your Key to Profitable Breakout Trading!

⚡ STOP Missing Explosive Breakout Moves! ⚡

This professional indicator automatically detects consolidation zones and alerts you the INSTANT price breaks out - giving you the edge to catch powerful trends from the very beginning!

✨ WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS INDICATOR:

🔹 Automatic Range Detection - No guesswork! The indicator finds consolidation zones for you
🔹 Crystal-Clear Visual Zones - Beautiful gray zones show exactly where the range is
🔹 Real-Time Alerts - Never miss a breakout opportunity again!
🔹 Works on ALL Markets - Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks
🔹 Works on ALL Timeframes - M15, H1, H4, D1 - Your choice!
🔹 100% Non-Repainting - What you see is what you get. PERIOD.

💎 SIMPLE YET POWERFUL:

Most indicators are complicated and confusing. Not this one! 
Just 1 main setting: Range Period (20 by default)
Apply it to your chart and START TRADING in 30 seconds!

📈 PERFECT FOR:

✅ Day Traders looking for explosive intraday moves
✅ Swing Traders catching multi-day trends
✅ Beginners who need clear, simple signals
✅ Professional Traders who want reliable breakout confirmation
✅ Anyone tired of false breakouts and whipsaws

🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER: Only $39! 🔥

Competitors charge $79-$149 for similar indicators. Get yours NOW at this introductory price before it goes up!

⚠️ WARNING: Price increases to $59 after the first 100 sales! ⚠️

🎁 BONUS: FREE DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE!

Test it RISK-FREE on your favorite pairs. See the magic yourself before buying!

💰 THINK ABOUT THIS:

One good breakout trade can make you $500, $1,000, or MORE...
This indicator costs less than 1 losing trade.
Can you afford NOT to have this edge?

🏆 WHAT YOU GET:

✔️ Professional-grade indicator used by successful traders
✔️ Lifetime updates FREE
✔️ Fast customer support (responses within 24 hours)
✔️ Easy installation guide
✔️ 5 activations (use on multiple accounts)

📊 WORKS GREAT ON:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold), BTC/USD, US30, NAS100, S&P500, OIL, and ANY other instrument you trade!

🚀 JOIN HUNDREDS OF SMART TRADERS!

Don't let another profitable breakout pass you by. Add this indicator to your arsenal TODAY!

⏰ ACT NOW - This Price Won't Last Forever! ⏰

Click "BUY NOW" and start catching explosive breakouts within minutes!

💬 Questions? Check the demo first or contact me - I respond fast!

🌟 Your Trading Success Starts Here 🌟
Produtos recomendados
MSG Method Indicator
Stephanus Potgieter
Indicadores
Discover the MSG Method: Master the Major Session Gap for Consistent Forex Profits Unlock the power of the MSG Method – our proprietary Major Session Gap strategy designed to capture high-probability trades during key market session transitions. Developed by the T1 FX Team, this innovative approach leverages algorithmic precision to identify and exploit price gaps between major trading sessions (London, New York, and Tokyo). Why Choose the MSG Method? High-Probability Setups : Focuses on session
TradePilot Dashboard
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
TradePilot Dashboard Resumo Painel gráfico para MT5 com botões de gestão de ordens (Buy/Sell/Close/SL/TP), verificação de margem e controle de logs. Fácil de usar e testável em conta demo. Sem promessas de lucro. Descrição longa TradePilot Dashboard é um Expert Advisor com interface gráfica (Controls) para gestão manual e semi-automática de ordens no MetaTrader 5. O produto fornece um painel visual com botões, campos editáveis e verificações de segurança (margem livre) para ajudar o trader a op
MT5 Counter SELL Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilitários
MT5【 Counter SELL Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter SELL Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・
Trailing Stop Fast
Shailendra Singh
Utilitários
Trailing Stop Fast  Trailing Stop Fast EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated
MT5 Counter BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross
Tatsuhiko Kadoya
Utilitários
MT5【 Counter BUY Bot 】( for JPY Cross pairs ) Counter BUY Bot   { Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor } ※ You can set a lot of Orders in 10 sec. @ LINE of Round Number, Resistance & Support @ ZONE of OB & FVG by SMC Smrt Money Concept For : ・Order Block (OB) Counter ・Fair Value Gap (FVG) Counter ・Round Number (RN) Counter ・Fake Breakout (PINBAR) ・etc ... for : ・USD/JPY（米ドル／円） ・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円） ・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円） ・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円） ・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円） ・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円） ・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円） ・SGD
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
Experts
Título: DeepInsight: Análise de Fluxo e Contexto de Mercado O que é o DeepInsight? O DeepInsight é uma ferramenta de análise técnica para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvida para auxiliar a leitura da dinâmica de mercado. O indicador processa dados de volume e movimentação de preço para gerar referências visuais objetivas, facilitando a identificação de zonas de interesse no gráfico. A ferramenta funciona como um painel auxiliar de análise, oferecendo suporte à tomada de decisão manual, sem realizar a e
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Trailing de ordens: obtenha o melhor preço de execução conforme o mercado se move O trailing de ordens pendentes permitirá que você mantenha a distância para o preço de entrada na distância especificada. A ordem se moverá se o preço do mercado se afastar dela. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta | Entre em contato se tiver dúvidas | Versão MT4 Para ativar o Trailing de Ordens, você precisa definir os 4 parâmetros principais (no painel): 1. Símbolo ou Negociação p
Reflex Panel
Stepan Sinic
Utilitários
Reflex Panel - Uma Revolução na Negociação Semiautomática! Cansado da interface padrão desajeitada do MT5? Esqueça a constante troca entre janelas e cálculos complexos! Chart Revolution EA é um painel de negociação profissional de nova geração que transformará seu gráfico em um centro de comando completo para o trader! PORQUÊ ESCOLHER O CHART REVOLUTION? Tudo num só ecrã - sem mais janelas extras Execução instantânea - abra ordens com um clique Cálculo de risco inteligente - cálculo a
TSI Trend Stepper
Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes
Indicadores
The Stepper  indicator generates Signals in strong Trend zones. Even when the Trend is set, we must filter when to ENTER or HOLD the trigger. The Trend is represented by two lines: Trend UP and Trend DOWN. W e are in a Bullish trend when the Trend UP (Green line) is above. And in a Bearish trend when the Trend DOWN (Pink line) is above. When the momentum is aligned with the Trend , this indicator generates: BUY signals (LIME line) SELL signals (RED line) The user is alerted of the scenario, at
Order Block Real
Arnold Byarufu
1 (1)
Indicadores
Detailed Explanation of the Order Block Indicator What is an Order Block? An Order Block refers to a specific price zone where institutional traders (e.g., banks, hedge funds) have placed a large number of buy or sell orders. These zones are critical because they often mark areas of significant market reversals, continuations, or breakouts. In simpler terms, it's a region on the chart where the "big players" have left their footprints. Traders use these zones to predict price behavior—whether th
TickVolume Labels
Giga Aptsiauri
Indicadores
Volume Display Indicator – Clean and Powerful Volume Visualization This professional MT5 indicator displays tick volume as a color-coded histogram and automatically adds clear volume labels above each bar for the current trading day. Rising candles are painted blue, falling candles red, giving you instant insight into market strength and momentum. Key Features: Colored volume histogram (blue/red) Automatic volume labels for each bar of the current day Smart scaling for perfect readability Auto-c
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilitários
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
ChannelVM
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicadores
ChannelVM - is a  channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5. In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag". Helps to determine further price movement. Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description. When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
Equity Protector SL TP MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilitários
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
DualFlex EA
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
DualFlex EA is a versatile MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that lets you deploy either Buy/Sell Limit or Buy/Sell Stop pending orders—all with the same proven risk-management engine. Key Features Dual Order Modes : switch on-the-fly between Limit and Stop pending orders Symmetric Entries : places both Buy and Sell pending orders at your defined distance Advanced Risk Controls : dynamic lot sizing by % balance, free-margin and aggregate-volume caps Instrument Support : built-in filters for EURUSD &
MT5 TG Notif ThreadID
Nicolas Raffin
Utilitários
"Telegram Notification EA for MetaTrader 5 with ThreadID Mode" Description: Introducing our advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailor-made for MetaTrader 5, delivering seamless notifications for trade openings and closures, along with comprehensive profit and drawdown tracking. Stay ahead of the market curve with timely updates, empowering you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy effortlessly. Key Features: Instant Trade Notifications: Receive real-time updates directly from y
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
MovingInWL
Iurii Tokman
Experts
MovingInWL   O Expert Advisor é projetado para mover o stop das posições abertas para nenhuma perda quando atingem um certo nível de lucro predeterminado. Descrição das configurações do consultor: MagicNumber - identificador do pedido LevelProfit - O nível de lucro em pontos que a posição deve atingir para que seu stop seja movido para o nível sem perda. LevelWLoss - O nível sem perda de pontos, para o qual a posição de parada será transferida após seu lucro atingir o   nível de LevelProfit   em
FREE
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
Utilitários
Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart. This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop,
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Time in Trade
Denis Diakonov
Experts
Time in Trade Expert Advisor aplica a estratégia de abrir ordens pendentes no horário especificado e também usa horário de inverno e verão com comutação automática. Quando ocorre um sinal, o robô de negociação abre ordens pendentes com volumes iguais para compra e venda. O prazo usado para negociação é de 5 minutos. O gatilho para uma ordem pendente é uma mudança acentuada de preço dependendo de: abertura / encerramento de pregões; divulgação de importantes indicadores econômicos; intervalos de
First Block
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilitários
Indicador First Order Block of the Day - Identificação de Áreas de Valor Descrição O indicador   First Order Block of the Day   é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que operam com base no conceito de blocos de ordens e análise de perfil de mercado. Este indicador identifica automaticamente o primeiro bloco de ordens formado na primeira hora de negociação de cada dia, uma área de extrema importância para a tomada de decisões estratégicas. Características Principais Identificação Automática :
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilitários
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Visual Envelope Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Envelope Indicator is designed for traders who want a clear visual representation of market trends, potential reversals, and price dynamics within defined envelope boundaries. This indicator simplifies market analysis, offering a unique perspective for crafting your trading strategy. Please note that this indicator is not optimized—it's intentionally built for you to optimize it according to your trading style and goals. Strategy and Logic Behind the Indicator The Visual Envelope Indicat
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Tick Data Stress Tester Chaos Edition
Airton Raposo
Utilitários
AVISO: O seu Backtest está mentindo para você? Você sabia que 95% dos Robôs (EAs) falham em conta real porque foram otimizados em dados "limpos" e  perfeitos? O mercado ao vivo é imperfeito, assimétrico e hosti l . O Tick Data Stress Tester – Chaos Edition é uma ferramenta profissional de stress testing e validação extrema, criada para expor fragilidades ocultas antes que sua estratégia enfrente a dura realidade do trading ao vivo e você arrisque um único dólar. Ele transforma arquivos CSV está
Trading Essentials
Gediminas Rucinskas
Utilitários
The small control panel  which includes an essential set of tools for major trading styles. Key advantages: The most important tools for trading in one small app. Do not block your graph with large panels. Trading Essentials (TE) uses minimal design, can be dragged and shows important trading parameters. Quickly change trading parameters by using mouse wheel, keyboard, or +/- buttons on the panel. Did you know that,  using 3:1 profit/loss ratio in order to breakeven, you have to be only 25% rig
UTrailingMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA para gerenciar posições abertas e ordens pendentes. O trailing stop integrado possui cinco modos e sete ferramentas. Existe um stop loss virtual e um Take Profit virtual que podem ser movidos livremente no gráfico. Com a ajuda do simulador de negociação embutido, você pode verificar como o Expert Advisor funciona no testador de estratégias. Um guia do UTrailingMT5 pode ser encontrado na seção "Discussão". No testador MT5, o movimento manual das linhas virtuais SL e TP de acordo com o gráfico
SimpleprobMT5
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicadores
### Indicador de Probabilidade **Descrição**   O Indicador de Probabilidade é uma ferramenta desenvolvida para traders que desejam identificar oportunidades de compra e venda com base na análise de velas anteriores. Ele calcula a probabilidade de alta (*CALL*) e queda (*PUT*) considerando o número de velas analisadas e exibe setas no gráfico para indicar possíveis pontos de entrada. ### Características - **Análise de velas**: Analisa um número configurável de velas para calcular as probabilid
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário