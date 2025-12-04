Breakout Range Strategy Kasper
- Indicateurs
- Anthony Alain Marc Carayon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🎯 BREAKOUT RANGE STRATEGY KASPER - Your Key to Profitable Breakout Trading!
⚡ STOP Missing Explosive Breakout Moves! ⚡
This professional indicator automatically detects consolidation zones and alerts you the INSTANT price breaks out - giving you the edge to catch powerful trends from the very beginning!
✨ WHY TRADERS LOVE THIS INDICATOR:
🔹 Automatic Range Detection - No guesswork! The indicator finds consolidation zones for you
🔹 Crystal-Clear Visual Zones - Beautiful gray zones show exactly where the range is
🔹 Real-Time Alerts - Never miss a breakout opportunity again!
🔹 Works on ALL Markets - Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks
🔹 Works on ALL Timeframes - M15, H1, H4, D1 - Your choice!
🔹 100% Non-Repainting - What you see is what you get. PERIOD.
💎 SIMPLE YET POWERFUL:
Most indicators are complicated and confusing. Not this one!
Just 1 main setting: Range Period (20 by default)
Apply it to your chart and START TRADING in 30 seconds!
📈 PERFECT FOR:
✅ Day Traders looking for explosive intraday moves
✅ Swing Traders catching multi-day trends
✅ Beginners who need clear, simple signals
✅ Professional Traders who want reliable breakout confirmation
✅ Anyone tired of false breakouts and whipsaws
🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER: Only $39! 🔥
Competitors charge $79-$149 for similar indicators. Get yours NOW at this introductory price before it goes up!
⚠️ WARNING: Price increases to $59 after the first 100 sales! ⚠️
🎁 BONUS: FREE DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE!
Test it RISK-FREE on your favorite pairs. See the magic yourself before buying!
💰 THINK ABOUT THIS:
One good breakout trade can make you $500, $1,000, or MORE...
This indicator costs less than 1 losing trade.
Can you afford NOT to have this edge?
🏆 WHAT YOU GET:
✔️ Professional-grade indicator used by successful traders
✔️ Lifetime updates FREE
✔️ Fast customer support (responses within 24 hours)
✔️ Easy installation guide
✔️ 5 activations (use on multiple accounts)
📊 WORKS GREAT ON:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, XAU/USD (Gold), BTC/USD, US30, NAS100, S&P500, OIL, and ANY other instrument you trade!
🚀 JOIN HUNDREDS OF SMART TRADERS!
Don't let another profitable breakout pass you by. Add this indicator to your arsenal TODAY!
⏰ ACT NOW - This Price Won't Last Forever! ⏰
Click "BUY NOW" and start catching explosive breakouts within minutes!
💬 Questions? Check the demo first or contact me - I respond fast!
🌟 Your Trading Success Starts Here 🌟