NASDAQ Hacking Pro

A Robust Trading System for NASDAQ100

NASDAQ Hacking Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ100. The system uses a statistically driven approach without high-risk strategies like martingale or grid.

Tested on historical data from 2008 to 2022 and validated with consistent results on real-time data from 2023 onward.



Key Features



Optimized trend-following strategy – The system accurately identifies trends, filtering out false signals to trade only in favorable conditions.

No high-risk strategies – No martingale, no grid, no artificial optimizations—just a solid and transparent approach.

Advanced risk management – Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for each trade, plus a breakeven system to protect profits.

One trade per strategy – Full control over risk with a fixed lot size approach, preventing unpredictable drawdowns.

Simple and intuitive interface – Easy to configure for both novice and experienced traders.



Strategy & Performance

NASDAQ Hacking Pro was developed in January 2023, using historical data from 2008 to 2022 for optimization. The out-of-sample performance (from 2023 onward) remains perfectly aligned with the development period – a strong indicator that the system is not overfitted and works under real market conditions.



Max Drawdown observed in testing: 7.6 %

Profit Factor: 1.65



Recommended Settings

Instrument: NASDAQ100

Timeframe: M15

Lot Size: Adjustable based on user-defined risk management

For backtesting: Use the "1-Minute OHLC" model since the system internally operates on 1-minute data.



How to Set Up NASDAQ Hacking Pro

For Live Trading:

Enable "AlgoTrading" in MT5

Open a NASDAQ100 M15 chart

Enter the necessary parameters (MagicNumber, SizeToTrade, session times)

For Backtesting:

Choose your preferred testing period

Use the 1-Minute OHLC modeling option





A Transparent and Tested Trading System

I do not use misleading marketing tactics such as “neural networks,” “AI-powered trading,” “quantum algorithms,” or “perfect backtests.” NASDAQ Hacking Pro is built with a solid methodology, thoroughly tested, and has been running in my live account since 2023.

If you find this EA useful, a positive review would be greatly appreciated!





