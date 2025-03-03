Nasdaq Hacking Pro
NASDAQ Hacking Pro
A Robust Trading System for NASDAQ100
NASDAQ Hacking Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ100. The system uses a statistically driven approach without high-risk strategies like martingale or grid.
Tested on historical data from 2008 to 2022 and validated with consistent results on real-time data from 2023 onward.
Key Features
- Optimized trend-following strategy – The system accurately identifies trends, filtering out false signals to trade only in favorable conditions.
- No high-risk strategies – No martingale, no grid, no artificial optimizations—just a solid and transparent approach.
- Advanced risk management – Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for each trade, plus a breakeven system to protect profits.
- One trade per strategy – Full control over risk with a fixed lot size approach, preventing unpredictable drawdowns.
- Simple and intuitive interface – Easy to configure for both novice and experienced traders.
Strategy & Performance
NASDAQ Hacking Pro was developed in January 2023, using historical data from 2008 to 2022 for optimization. The out-of-sample performance (from 2023 onward) remains perfectly aligned with the development period – a strong indicator that the system is not overfitted and works under real market conditions.
- Max Drawdown observed in testing: 7.6 %
- Profit Factor: 1.65
Recommended Settings
Instrument: NASDAQ100
Timeframe: M15
Lot Size: Adjustable based on user-defined risk management
For backtesting: Use the "1-Minute OHLC" model since the system internally operates on 1-minute data.
How to Set Up NASDAQ Hacking Pro
For Live Trading:
Enable "AlgoTrading" in MT5
Open a NASDAQ100 M15 chart
Enter the necessary parameters (MagicNumber, SizeToTrade, session times)
For Backtesting:
Choose your preferred testing period
Use the 1-Minute OHLC modeling option
A Transparent and Tested Trading System
I do not use misleading marketing tactics such as “neural networks,” “AI-powered trading,” “quantum algorithms,” or “perfect backtests.” NASDAQ Hacking Pro is built with a solid methodology, thoroughly tested, and has been running in my live account since 2023.
