Nasdaq Hacking Pro

5

NASDAQ Hacking Pro
A Robust Trading System for NASDAQ100
NASDAQ Hacking Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor specifically designed for NASDAQ100. The system uses a statistically driven approach without high-risk strategies like martingale or grid.
Tested on historical data from 2008 to 2022 and validated with consistent results on real-time data from 2023 onward.

Key Features

  • Optimized trend-following strategy – The system accurately identifies trends, filtering out false signals to trade only in favorable conditions.
  • No high-risk strategies – No martingale, no grid, no artificial optimizations—just a solid and transparent approach.
  • Advanced risk management – Predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit for each trade, plus a breakeven system to protect profits.
  • One trade per strategy – Full control over risk with a fixed lot size approach, preventing unpredictable drawdowns.
  • Simple and intuitive interface – Easy to configure for both novice and experienced traders.


Strategy & Performance
NASDAQ Hacking Pro was developed in January 2023, using historical data from 2008 to 2022 for optimization. The out-of-sample performance (from 2023 onward) remains perfectly aligned with the development period – a strong indicator that the system is not overfitted and works under real market conditions.

  • Max Drawdown observed in testing: 7.6 %
  • Profit Factor: 1.65


Recommended Settings
Instrument: NASDAQ100
Timeframe: M15
Lot Size: Adjustable based on user-defined risk management
For backtesting: Use the "1-Minute OHLC" model since the system internally operates on 1-minute data.

How to Set Up NASDAQ Hacking Pro

For Live Trading:
Enable "AlgoTrading" in MT5
Open a NASDAQ100 M15 chart
Enter the necessary parameters (MagicNumber, SizeToTrade, session times)

For Backtesting:
Choose your preferred testing period
Use the 1-Minute OHLC modeling option


A Transparent and Tested Trading System
I do not use misleading marketing tactics such as “neural networks,” “AI-powered trading,” “quantum algorithms,” or “perfect backtests.” NASDAQ Hacking Pro is built with a solid methodology, thoroughly tested, and has been running in my live account since 2023.
If you find this EA useful, a positive review would be greatly appreciated!


Reviews 3
Emmanuel Opeyemi Adesoye
270
Emmanuel Opeyemi Adesoye 2025.04.08 10:09 
 

"Thanks for the update, Samuele! The new version shows a definite boost in performance, with smoother risk management and more stable returns. I’m impressed by how it now adapts to market movements—great job!"

Recommended products
CCI Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT5  implements a robust Commodity Channel Index strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.   The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced functio
VWAP AI for NASDAQ and US30 Trading
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
VWAP AI MT5 Expert Advisor — Precision Trading for US30, Gold & NASDAQ Overview: VWAP AI is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for NASDAQ (US100) and US30 (Dow Jones) indices. Built for precision and performance, this EA leverages Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), combined with advanced adaptive algorithms and a smart martingale system to identify high-probability trade entries and exits on the M15 timeframe. This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence tec
Optimus PrimeX
Omega J Msigwa
Experts
Optimus PrimeX: Elevating Your NASDAQ Trading Experience! Unleash the power of Optimus PrimeX, a sophisticated NASDAQ trading robot meticulously crafted to navigate the dynamic landscape of the financial markets. Built upon a trend-following strategy and infused with Artificial Intelligence Biasing, this expert advisor is designed to harness the long-term bullish nature of the NASDAQ index. Strategic Analysis Across Timeframes Optimus PrimeX conducts a comprehensive analysis across the 4-hour, 1
KongAI
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Kong AI is a neural network expert advisor designed for trading crypto pairs. Default settings can be used for trading the BTCUSD currency pair on the H4 timeframe. The robot is cutting-edge technology that allows training the NN network on historical data and live data during application initialization. In both cases, the robot creates a database to store the acquired data for later use. The robot offers various features, such as working with all types of orders, including market, stop, and
Stochastic Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Stochastic Multi Currency EA MT5   implements a robust dual Moving Average strategy that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced functio
AvA 8
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
AvA 8 SET files Advanced Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor AvA - 8 is a comprehensive, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious Forex and CFD traders seeking versatility and precision in automated trading. This powerful EA combines multiple trading strategies with advanced risk management in a single, cohesive system. AvA - 8 features two primary trading modules from our HELLENIC module library - DELTA (for long positions) and GAMMA (for short positions)  The 2 modules can work in
Cross MA TrendX
Arkadii Zagorulko
5 (1)
Experts
CMTX EA is a versatile trading tool that leverages Moving Averages (MAs) to generate signals and manage trades. Designed for both trending and ranging markets, this EA opens positions when two MAs cross and strategically manages those positions for optimized outcomes. Key Features: Trade Direction Options : Configure the EA to trade in one direction or both simultaneously. Lot & Risk Management : Choose between fixed or dynamic lot sizing. Smart lot sizing adjusts based on account balance. Confi
Symbiosis
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy + signal filter The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the EUR/USD graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it might do in the future. This EA analyzes a series of characteristic patterns that are used to identify the most likely price trend. Additionally, the EA
FREE
Sytem Equivalent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
The Sytem Equivalent is a breakout trading system in data distribution based on deep machine learning, parameterized neural network technology. Data distribution has different types of breakout - different systems study and analyze in terms of neural network parameters, something progress up to date. The system analyzes every profit from the distribution of breakout types so that it is tested on the backtest and it is very successful.The accuracy of profit in the learning system for neural netwo
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
In the world of trading, where every tick can be the beginning of a new story, it is crucial to have a reliable ally. TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a trading robot; it is your guide in the volatile markets.   Built with years of experience and trained on over 25 years of data, it combines the elegance of mathematics with the power of modern technology. Key Advantages of TrendVarianceSpectrum : Minimal Drawdown: TrendVarianceSpectrum operates with significantly low drawdown, making it one of
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126050 A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has
SafeLockdown MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
SafeLockdown  MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2023) and (2021-2023) . The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and t
GoDarkSun
Hung Wen Lin
Experts
GoDaekSun 是根據信號產生器做出交易決定後再根據現有的資金量調整下單的單量  設計目的希望所有參與交易的交易者,都能夠獲取合理的利潤 值得注意的是,過去的歷史回測匯或許會有相當大的利潤發生.但是將來的行情型態是不可知的.所以不要盲目地相信EA會創造出絕對的利潤,但也不要一昧地認為自動交易就是不可取的 特點 自適應的交易信號: 根據市場狀況自動調節信號產生的條件 簡單的設定方式: 只需簡單的設定即可. 多品種交易:   根據信號產生器做的交易 無華麗顯示面板:   將算力完全用在交易程序的計算 可以更高效續的執行工作 長期交易策略:  穩定的市場狀態時才會執行開單平倉 安全的風險控制:   在當前行情不例於持倉狀況時安全認損 不會早造成爆倉或是大量虧損 穩定的交易策略: 不存在高獲利比 交易過程穩定增加帳戶資金量 不參與高風險交易  環境 使用時間框 M15 建議交易品種 EURUSD GBPUSD EURGBP(品種必須列在報價清單上) 單一品種啟動資金使用1500美金即可運行 兩個品種建議使用3000美金 正式版可以交易多品種 購買或是測試可以聯繫我取得適當的參數
GoNewBig
Hung Wen Lin
Experts
GoNewBig 是根據信號產生器做出交易決定後再根據現有的資金量調整下單的單量  設計目的希望所有參與交易的交易者,都能夠獲取合理的利潤 值得注意的是,過去的歷史回測匯或許會有相當大的利潤發生.但是將來的行情型態是不可知的.所以不要盲目地相信EA會創造出絕對的利潤,但也不要一昧地認為自動交易就是不可取的 特點 自適應的交易信號: 根據市場狀況自動調節信號產生的條件 簡單的設定方式: 只需簡單的設定即可. 多品種交易:   根據信號產生器做交易 無華麗顯示面板:   將算力完全用在交易程序的計算 可以更高效續的執行工作 短期交易策略:  每周幾乎都會執行開單或是平倉 單品種年度交易約有一千筆 非常適合操盤或是代理人推薦給終端使用   安全的風險控制:   在當前行情不例於持倉狀況時安全認損 不會早造成爆倉或是大量虧損 環境 使用時間框 H1 建議交易品種 EURUSD GBPUSD EURGBP(品種必須列在報價清單上) 單一品種啟動資金使用1500美金即可運行 兩個品種建議使用3000美金 正式版可以交易多品種 購買或是測試可以聯繫我取得適當的參數 運行淨值保持在2500美
Harmonic ABCD Wizard
Mihail Matkovskij
Experts
Automatic/semi-automatic trading robot, working on AB = CD pattern signals. It can work as an indicator. Supports sending signals in notifications, to a mobile device, as well as e-mail. The search for patterns is carried out by the universal Zigzag, Peak ZigZag, which was specially adapted to work in this EA. Through the use of the trace mode (when scanning patterns is performed on several Zig-zags with different Peak dist, see the description of the parameters), various AB = CD patterns from t
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Global Traders AI Integration
Fintex Trading, Sociedad Limitada
5 (1)
Experts
Global Traders AI Integrations is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in automated trading on EURUSD and GBPUSD currency pair. The system integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and neural network technologies to process market data and execute trades based on algorithmic decisions. The core algorithm employs multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural networks, a feedforward architecture with input, hidden, and output layers. These networks utilize non-linear
Steady Flow MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Steady Flow MT5 is a fully automated system which has been developed to make strategies compatible with price action patterns. Protected by stop loss and take profit The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs Continuously generating profits Can trade full time in all conditions Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways This EA has passed 18 years back test of tick d
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Adam is a trading robot powered by a custom neural network, designed to handle every aspect of trading with maximum efficiency. I’ve invested significant effort into optimizing the system to the fullest extent possible. Adam now offers a fast optimization process—but keep in mind, this is a highly sophisticated solution. Currently, I recommend trading the USD/CHF currency pair on the H4 timeframe using the default settings. While there may be other instruments that yield good results, I’ve only
Dow Dominator
Albi Zeka
Experts
Introducing “ Dow Dominator ” , a US30 trading bot released in the markets after some times testing it in the background.  The bot uses stop loss and take profit, NO MARTINGALE and NO GRID system is used . SUPPORT : JOIN OUR PUBLIC CHAT LIVE SIGNAL The price will increase every 5 purchases by $50. About setup:  Required Balance : Minimum required balance is $150 Timeframe:  Timeframe recommended for this strategy is 15 minutes (m15)  Broker : Make sure to use broker with low spread for the be
Pulse Core MT5
Zeeshan Ali
5 (1)
Experts
PulseCore - Adaptive Trading with Built-in News Protection PulseCore - Master Volatility with Ease PROMO: Only only 1/10 copies available at $159. Next price will be $249. Don't miss this great discount! Please join our channel here . Access the expert details   here . Take advantage of cutting-edge technology with PulseCore! This EA is optimized to adapt to volatile markets, giving traders the tools they need to control risk while maximizing performance. Whether you’re just starting out or you
NTG10xPro
Moein Zohary Binazirfoumany
Experts
This Expert Advisor Makes efficient use of market fluctuation using multiple criteria. Initial deposit value is criteria for final return of the EA. we recommend using at least $500. Along with increasing initial deposit value, it s recommended to increase trading lot size relatively. Other input parameters are optimized for GBPUSD. To be used for other pairs it must be optimized separately.
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
Experts
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
SimSim Multiple ADX MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Experts
Expert Series: SimSim Multiple ADX MT5 Advisor. Multi-currency and multi-period, uses the standard ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) indicator. The advisor works with data obtained as a result of optimization. Three steps to generate source files for the advisor to work. Step #1. We create a ????.Xml file.      T_Tf = H1 - Selection of time frame. Time frame.      K_Period = 21 - Averaging period.      P_Prof = 0 - Take Profit. Profit level.      S_Stop = 0 - Stop Loss. Stop level.  
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trade
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA   is an automated trading system developed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair on the   H1 timeframe . Its core strategy is based on identifying potential market turning points and capitalizing on shifts in momentum. The EA is designed to operate on a counter-trend basis, seeking to enter trades when the current market direction shows signs of exhaustion. By analyzing a combination of classic technical indicators, the EA aims to find high-probability entry po
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
Experts
Autorithm AI Technical Description AUTORITHM is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements 10 specialized artificial intelligence layers for comprehensive market analysis. The Expert Advisor utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms that work in harmony to process market data, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades with intelligent risk management protocols.    [guide line] Core Features The system utilizes 10 distinct AI layers that work together to
Ai UC EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Gold DayScalper Innovative EA
Anton Zverev
5 (2)
Experts
Fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit! Only one deal in the market! Currency pair:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M15 Gold DayScalper is a day scalper that uses several adaptive strategies. Each trade is opened with a hard   S   topLoss and   TakeProfit, then it is accompanied by   a TrailingStop. EA does not use grids, martingale, artificial intelligence. EA recommendations: Symbol:   XAUUSD Timeframe:   M15 Leverage:   from 1:100 Settings:   default Brokers:   IC Markets,   Exness Account type:   Raw, Zero
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (311)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.1 (21)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Startrader Tickmill   LMAX The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of successful traders le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.9 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (21)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. Launch Promo Price $399 for the firs
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (19)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $390, next 20 copies — $550.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time!A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure SGear at the current price before the next price increase is triggered. This sale is limited – both in time and in quantity. After that, the regular market price applies. Click here -> SGear Signal to monitor the live signal. SGear – Clear Trend Logic Instead of AI Illusion SGea
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (90)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
Experts
AEGIS FX — The Shield of Intelligent Trading AEGIS FX represents the next stage in the evolution of algorithmic systems, developed on the foundation of the Dynamics series. Building on the strengths of Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics , and DeepLayer Dynamics , AEGIS FX introduces a unique capital-protection framework tailored to the demands of modern trading. Live Signal & Performance AEGIS FX, like other advisors in the Dynamics series, is tracked on real accounts to show how the system ope
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Experts
NEXUS: an Expert Advisor that evolves with the market New: Also available with a new XAUUSD set. Important: if you rent NEXUS and do not obtain the profitability you expected, send me a message and we will double your rental period without questions . My priority is for you to test it calmly and evaluate it under real conditions. > All content (sets, guide, support, FAQ and updates) is centralized in the NEXUS HUB: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Many EAs work until the market changes
Filter:
Emmanuel Opeyemi Adesoye
270
Emmanuel Opeyemi Adesoye 2025.04.08 10:09 
 

"Thanks for the update, Samuele! The new version shows a definite boost in performance, with smoother risk management and more stable returns. I’m impressed by how it now adapts to market movements—great job!"

Donald Smith
33
Donald Smith 2025.03.24 14:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mark Hecker
23
Mark Hecker 2025.03.08 14:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review