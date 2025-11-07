Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology.

It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD, enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its Smart Volatility Control system ensures balanced performance during both trending and ranging phases, maintaining stability even through strong price fluctuations.

The AI core continuously learns from live trading data to refine entry logic, optimize internal parameters, and evolve with the market. This ensures a truly intelligent, self-adaptive strategy that remains consistent and robust across different environments.

📊 Recommended setup: Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD — 15-minute timeframe

💰 Recommended balance: Minimum 3000 USD

⚙️ Note: The EA includes a Risk switch (off recommended).

Please turn it off during backtesting or live trading to activate the full AI trading logic and ensure optimal performance.

Core Advantages:

⚡ AI Deep Learning · Intelligent Decision Engine

⚡ Multi-Symbol Adaptation · Gold & Major Currencies

⚡ Advanced Hedge Logic · Dual-Directional Stability

⚡ Smart Volatility Control · Long-Term Consistency

Ares Quantum — Where Intelligent Balance Meets AI Precision.