Ares Quantum

Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology.
It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD, enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its Smart Volatility Control system ensures balanced performance during both trending and ranging phases, maintaining stability even through strong price fluctuations.

The AI core continuously learns from live trading data to refine entry logic, optimize internal parameters, and evolve with the market. This ensures a truly intelligent, self-adaptive strategy that remains consistent and robust across different environments.

📊 Recommended setup: Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD — 15-minute timeframe
💰 Recommended balance: Minimum 3000 USD
⚙️ Note: The EA includes a Risk switch (off recommended).
Please turn it off during backtesting or live trading to activate the full AI trading logic and ensure optimal performance.

Core Advantages:
⚡ AI Deep Learning · Intelligent Decision Engine
⚡ Multi-Symbol Adaptation · Gold & Major Currencies
⚡ Advanced Hedge Logic · Dual-Directional Stability
⚡ Smart Volatility Control · Long-Term Consistency

Ares Quantum — Where Intelligent Balance Meets AI Precision.


Altri dall’autore
AI for Gold Mining
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
这是一款基于均线逻辑开发的智能交易系统，采用浮亏控制的风控机制，主要适用于希望实现稳健交易管理的投资者。每笔订单在初始阶段不设止损，而是通过智能监控账户整体浮亏来判断是否进行止损操作，从而避免因短期波动频繁止损，提升交易系统的容错率与连续性。 本系统通过趋势识别进行顺势挂单，结合多周期信号共振判断，有效过滤震荡行情中的虚假信号，提升入场精准度。同时具备灵活的参数配置功能，用户可以根据自身资金、风险偏好与市场波动情况进行调整，使策略更适应个性化实盘需求。 核心特点： 均线趋势识别，顺势挂单交易 支持多周期超趋势共振判断 独特浮亏止损机制：控制总亏损而非单笔止损 智能风控系统，适应震荡与趋势行情 参数灵活，可根据实盘情况自定义调整 本策略在黄金、欧美等主流货币对交易中表现优秀，经过长时间实盘验证，具有较强的稳定性与持续盈利能力，适合广大外汇交易爱好者用于自动化交易部署。
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price momentum to determine optimal entry points. It incorporates
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when markets turn volatile. At its core, Ares Hunter is a trend-follo
Valkyrie Gold
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics. Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every trade. Each position is independent, ensuring transparent a
Zeus Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies , developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling. While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP , maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes. The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dy
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione