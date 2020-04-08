TMX TREND - MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR WITH SMART SIGNALS



Your Ultimate Trading Ally - Perfect for Beginners and Experienced Traders !

Imagine an indicator that finally gives you that long-sought clarity in the markets...





TMX Trend isn't just another indicator. It's your personal trading station that transforms complex charts into crystal-clear signals that anyone can understand.

THE TMX TREND REVOLUTION: 5 TOOLS IN 1

DYNAMIC SUPPORT & RESISTANCE

GREEN Line = Dynamic support in uptrend

RED Line = Dynamic resistance in downtrend

"Finally, levels that adapt to the market instead of remaining static!"





YOUR PERSONAL TRADING ASSISTANT

Color-coded points that speak clearly:

ORANGE Point : "Warning: trend might be changing!"

WHITE Point : "False breakout, don't fall into the trap!"

GREEN Point : "Uptrend confirming, get ready!"

RED Point : "Downtrend accelerating, watch out!"

GREEN Arrow : "BUY ENTRY confirmed!"

RED Arrow: "SELL ENTRY confirmed!"





MULTI-TIMEFRAME MARKET VISION

Understand the complete market picture instantly:

Integrated panel from M1 to D1

All green? = Strong BULLISH trend

All red? = Clear BEARISH trend

Candle counter = See trend duration and strength at a glance

"No more guessing - know exactly how established each trend really is"

WHY THE CANDLE COUNTER CHANGES EVERYTHING:

"The candle counter isn't just a number - it's your early warning system. When you see '[15]' next to D1, you know the daily trend has been solid for 15 candles. When it drops to '[2]', the trend is fresh and potentially more volatile. This is institutional-level insight that tells you when to ride the wave and when to expect a reversal."*







DAILY PIVOTS FOR STRATEGIC EDGE

11 key levels revealing the market's natural targets and stops:

Pivot, Open, High, Low, Close, Support 1/2/3, Resistance 1/2/3





POWERFUL FEATURES

Deviation Spinner : Adjust sensitivity in REAL-TIME

Candle Timer : Perfect your timing

Automatic Backfill: Complete historical analysis





"THE TMX TREND METHOD" - Simple Yet Powerful

THE 1-2-3 STRATEGY:

IDENTIFY the green/red line (dynamic support/resistance) CONFIRM with colored points and arrows EXECUTE when multiple timeframes align







Typical WINNING Scenario:

"The line turns GREEN (support), an ORANGE point appears (alert), then a GREEN point (confirmation), and finally the GREEN ARROW gives the green light. The MTF panel shows green across all timeframes... THIS IS THE PERFECT MOMENT!"







