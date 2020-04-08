TMX Trend
- Indicators
- Gema Mahardhika
- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 5
TMX TREND - MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR WITH SMART SIGNALS
Your Ultimate Trading Ally - Perfect for Beginners and Experienced Traders !
Imagine an indicator that finally gives you that long-sought clarity in the markets...
The price start from $30 and will increase by $20 with every 10 purchases. Final price $89
Please send me a private message after contacting the expert. I will send you instructions with all the necessary recommendations.
TMX Trend isn't just another indicator. It's your personal trading station that transforms complex charts into crystal-clear signals that anyone can understand.
THE TMX TREND REVOLUTION: 5 TOOLS IN 1
DYNAMIC SUPPORT & RESISTANCE
-
GREEN Line = Dynamic support in uptrend
-
RED Line = Dynamic resistance in downtrend
"Finally, levels that adapt to the market instead of remaining static!"
YOUR PERSONAL TRADING ASSISTANT
Color-coded points that speak clearly:
-
ORANGE Point: "Warning: trend might be changing!"
-
WHITE Point: "False breakout, don't fall into the trap!"
-
GREEN Point: "Uptrend confirming, get ready!"
-
RED Point: "Downtrend accelerating, watch out!"
-
GREEN Arrow: "BUY ENTRY confirmed!"
-
RED Arrow: "SELL ENTRY confirmed!"
MULTI-TIMEFRAME MARKET VISION
Understand the complete market picture instantly:
-
Integrated panel from M1 to D1
-
All green? = Strong BULLISH trend
-
All red? = Clear BEARISH trend
-
Candle counter = See trend duration and strength at a glance
"No more guessing - know exactly how established each trend really is"
WHY THE CANDLE COUNTER CHANGES EVERYTHING:
"The candle counter isn't just a number - it's your early warning system. When you see '[15]' next to D1, you know the daily trend has been solid for 15 candles. When it drops to '[2]', the trend is fresh and potentially more volatile. This is institutional-level insight that tells you when to ride the wave and when to expect a reversal."*
DAILY PIVOTS FOR STRATEGIC EDGE
11 key levels revealing the market's natural targets and stops:
Pivot, Open, High, Low, Close, Support 1/2/3, Resistance 1/2/3
POWERFUL FEATURES
-
Deviation Spinner: Adjust sensitivity in REAL-TIME
-
Candle Timer: Perfect your timing
-
Automatic Backfill: Complete historical analysis
"THE TMX TREND METHOD" - Simple Yet Powerful
THE 1-2-3 STRATEGY:
-
IDENTIFY the green/red line (dynamic support/resistance)
-
CONFIRM with colored points and arrows
-
EXECUTE when multiple timeframes align
Typical WINNING Scenario:
"The line turns GREEN (support), an ORANGE point appears (alert), then a GREEN point (confirmation), and finally the GREEN ARROW gives the green light. The MTF panel shows green across all timeframes... THIS IS THE PERFECT MOMENT!"