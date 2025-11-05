TMX Trend
- Indicatori
- Gema Mahardhika
- Versione: 2.11
- Attivazioni: 5
TMX TREND - MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR WITH SMART SIGNALS
Your Ultimate Ally to Trade Like a Pro - Even if You're Just Starting Out!
Imagine an indicator that finally gives you that long-sought clarity in the markets...
TMX Trend isn't just another indicator. It's your personal trading station that transforms complex charts into crystal-clear signals even a beginner can understand.
THE TMX TREND REVOLUTION: 5 TOOLS IN 1
DYNAMIC SUPPORT & RESISTANCE
-
GREEN Line = Dynamic support in uptrend
-
RED Line = Dynamic resistance in downtrend
"Finally, levels that adapt to the market instead of remaining static!"
YOUR PERSONAL TRADING ASSISTANT
Color-coded points that even novices understand:
-
ORANGE Point: "Warning: trend might be changing!"
-
WHITE Point: "False breakout, don't fall into the trap!"
-
GREEN Point: "Uptrend confirming, get ready!"
-
RED Point: "Downtrend accelerating, watch out!"
-
GREEN Arrow: "BUY ENTRY confirmed!"
-
RED Arrow: "SELL ENTRY confirmed!"
THE PRO'S SECRET: MULTI-TIMEFRAME VISION
See the real trend at a glance:
-
Integrated panel from M1 to D1
-
All green? = Strong BULLISH trend
-
All red? = Clear BEARISH trend
"Stop jumping between timeframes"
DAILY PIVOTS THAT GIVE YOU THE EDGE
11 professional levels providing the market's natural targets and stops.
Pivot, Open, High, Low, close, Support 1/2/3 and Resistance 1/2/3
FEATURES THAT MAKE THE DIFFERENCE
-
Deviation Spinner: Adjust sensitivity in REAL-TIME
-
Candle Timer: Never be surprised at period end again
-
Automatic Backfill: History doesn't lie
"THE TMX TREND METHOD"
THE 1-2-3 STRATEGY:
-
SPOT the green/red line (your dynamic support/resistance)
-
WAIT for confirmation points (green/red + arrows)
-
TRADE with aligned MTF panel
Typical WINNING Scenario:
"The line turns GREEN (support), an ORANGE point appears (alert), then a GREEN point (confirmation), and finally the GREEN ARROW gives the green light. The MTF panel shows green across all timeframes... THIS IS THE PERFECT MOMENT!"