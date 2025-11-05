TMX TREND - MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR WITH SMART SIGNALS

Your Ultimate Ally to Trade Like a Pro - Even if You're Just Starting Out!

Imagine an indicator that finally gives you that long-sought clarity in the markets...

TMX Trend isn't just another indicator. It's your personal trading station that transforms complex charts into crystal-clear signals even a beginner can understand.





THE TMX TREND REVOLUTION: 5 TOOLS IN 1

DYNAMIC SUPPORT & RESISTANCE

GREEN Line = Dynamic support in uptrend

RED Line = Dynamic resistance in downtrend



"Finally, levels that adapt to the market instead of remaining static!"





YOUR PERSONAL TRADING ASSISTANT

Color-coded points that even novices understand:

ORANGE Point : "Warning: trend might be changing!"

WHITE Point : "False breakout, don't fall into the trap!"

GREEN Point : "Uptrend confirming, get ready!"

RED Point : "Downtrend accelerating, watch out!"

GREEN Arrow : "BUY ENTRY confirmed!"

RED Arrow: "SELL ENTRY confirmed!"





THE PRO'S SECRET: MULTI-TIMEFRAME VISION

See the real trend at a glance:

Integrated panel from M1 to D1

All green? = Strong BULLISH trend

All red? = Clear BEARISH trend



"Stop jumping between timeframes"





DAILY PIVOTS THAT GIVE YOU THE EDGE

11 professional levels providing the market's natural targets and stops.

Pivot, Open, High, Low, close, Support 1/2/3 and Resistance 1/2/3





FEATURES THAT MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

Deviation Spinner : Adjust sensitivity in REAL-TIME

Candle Timer : Never be surprised at period end again

Automatic Backfill: History doesn't lie





"THE TMX TREND METHOD"

THE 1-2-3 STRATEGY:

SPOT the green/red line (your dynamic support/resistance) WAIT for confirmation points (green/red + arrows) TRADE with aligned MTF panel





Typical WINNING Scenario:

"The line turns GREEN (support), an ORANGE point appears (alert), then a GREEN point (confirmation), and finally the GREEN ARROW gives the green light. The MTF panel shows green across all timeframes... THIS IS THE PERFECT MOMENT!"