TMX Trend

TMX TREND - MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR WITH SMART SIGNALS

Your Ultimate Ally to Trade Like a Pro - Even if You're Just Starting Out!

Imagine an indicator that finally gives you that long-sought clarity in the markets...

TMX Trend isn't just another indicator. It's your personal trading station that transforms complex charts into crystal-clear signals even a beginner can understand.


THE TMX TREND REVOLUTION: 5 TOOLS IN 1

DYNAMIC SUPPORT & RESISTANCE

  • GREEN Line = Dynamic support in uptrend

  • RED Line = Dynamic resistance in downtrend

    "Finally, levels that adapt to the market instead of remaining static!"

YOUR PERSONAL TRADING ASSISTANT

Color-coded points that even novices understand:

  • ORANGE Point: "Warning: trend might be changing!"

  • WHITE Point: "False breakout, don't fall into the trap!"

  • GREEN Point: "Uptrend confirming, get ready!"

  • RED Point: "Downtrend accelerating, watch out!"

  • GREEN Arrow: "BUY ENTRY confirmed!"

  • RED Arrow: "SELL ENTRY confirmed!"

THE PRO'S SECRET: MULTI-TIMEFRAME VISION

See the real trend at a glance:

  • Integrated panel from M1 to D1

  • All green? = Strong BULLISH trend

  • All red? = Clear BEARISH trend

    "Stop jumping between timeframes"

DAILY PIVOTS THAT GIVE YOU THE EDGE

11 professional levels providing the market's natural targets and stops.
Pivot, Open, High, Low, close, Support 1/2/3 and Resistance 1/2/3


FEATURES THAT MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

  • Deviation Spinner: Adjust sensitivity in REAL-TIME

  • Candle Timer: Never be surprised at period end again

  • Automatic Backfill: History doesn't lie


"THE TMX TREND METHOD"

THE 1-2-3 STRATEGY:

  1. SPOT the green/red line (your dynamic support/resistance)

  2. WAIT for confirmation points (green/red + arrows)

  3. TRADE with aligned MTF panel


Typical WINNING Scenario:
"The line turns GREEN (support), an ORANGE point appears (alert), then a GREEN point (confirmation), and finally the GREEN ARROW gives the green light. The MTF panel shows green across all timeframes... THIS IS THE PERFECT MOMENT!"


