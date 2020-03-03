Small Account Scalpler
- Experts
- Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
- Versão: 6.2
- Atualizado: 12 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip
Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts.
The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control, making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts.
Key Features
-
✅ Triple Confirmation Strategy:
Trades are opened only when Bollinger Band breakouts, RSI signals, and Support/Resistance levels align—ensuring precise entries and minimal false signals.
-
⚙️ Smart Scalping Logic:
Designed for fast-moving markets with optimized trade frequency to catch short, reliable price swings.
-
🧠 Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection:
Automatically adapts to changing market structure for more intelligent entries and exits.
-
💰 Optimized for Small Accounts:
Low drawdown, tight stop losses, and smart position sizing to protect your capital.
-
🔄 Fully Automated:
No manual intervention required—just attach the EA to your chart and let it trade.
-
📈 Adjustable Parameters:
Customize BB deviation, RSI period, trade frequency, TP/SL, and lot sizing to fit your trading style.
How It Works
-
Bollinger Bands detect market volatility and potential breakout zones.
-
RSI confirms momentum and overbought/oversold conditions.
-
Support/Resistance zones act as confluence filters to ensure trades align with key price levels.
-
The EA executes precise scalp entries, sets automatic SL/TP, and manages open positions using smart trailing logic.
Why Choose Small Account Scalper
-
Designed for high accuracy and capital safety
-
Uses low-risk, high-probability entries
-
Tested on multiple market conditions
-
Suitable for new and experienced traders
-
Perfect for those managing smaller account sizes
Important Note
Always test on a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.