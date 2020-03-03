Small Account Scalpler

Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip

Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts.

The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control, making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts.

Key Features

✅ Triple Confirmation Strategy :

Trades are opened only when Bollinger Band breakouts , RSI signals , and Support/Resistance levels align—ensuring precise entries and minimal false signals.

⚙️ Smart Scalping Logic :

Designed for fast-moving markets with optimized trade frequency to catch short, reliable price swings.

🧠 Dynamic Support & Resistance Detection :

Automatically adapts to changing market structure for more intelligent entries and exits.

💰 Optimized for Small Accounts :

Low drawdown, tight stop losses, and smart position sizing to protect your capital.

🔄 Fully Automated :

No manual intervention required—just attach the EA to your chart and let it trade.

📈 Adjustable Parameters:

Customize BB deviation, RSI period, trade frequency, TP/SL, and lot sizing to fit your trading style.

How It Works

Bollinger Bands detect market volatility and potential breakout zones. RSI confirms momentum and overbought/oversold conditions. Support/Resistance zones act as confluence filters to ensure trades align with key price levels. The EA executes precise scalp entries, sets automatic SL/TP, and manages open positions using smart trailing logic.

Why Choose Small Account Scalper

Designed for high accuracy and capital safety

Uses low-risk, high-probability entries

Tested on multiple market conditions

Suitable for new and experienced traders

Perfect for those managing smaller account sizes

Important Note

Always test on a demo account before live trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results.