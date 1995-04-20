Squeeze Momentum Opera

What is Squeeze Momentum?

Squeeze Momentum is an innovative technical analysis indicator popularized by John Carter in "Mastering the Trade" that detects compression periods in markets. This indicator analyzes volatility changes using a combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channel.

What Does It Do?

  • Squeeze Detection: Identifies periods when Bollinger Bands move inside the Keltner Channel

  • Momentum Measurement: Shows momentum changes through linear regression calculations

  • Color-Coded Signals: Visualizes different market conditions with colored histograms and arrows

Features and Functions

  • Multiple Timeframe Support: Works on all time frames

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • BB Length (Bollinger Bands period)

    • BB MultFactor (Bollinger Bands multiplier)

    • KC Length (Keltner Channel period)

    • KC MultFactor (Keltner Channel multiplier)

    • TrueRange usage option

  • Visual Display:

    • Green/Blue: Bullish momentum

    • Red/Maroon: Bearish momentum

    • Arrows: Squeeze state changes

Advantages

  • Early Warning System: Provides signals before potential breakouts

  • Visual Ease: Quick interpretation through color coding

  • Versatility: Works effectively in all market conditions

  • Trend Confirmation: Confirms the strength of current trends

Developer: I TRADE FC
Contact: https://t.me/i_trade_fc
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4


Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Bitcoin 999  - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!  Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
IMA Finder MT4
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
TrendBite v1.5 - 전문 트렌드 추적 지표 개발자: 8aLt4 버전: 1.5 플랫폼: MetaTrader 4  개요 TrendBite v1.5는 시장 내 추세 변화를 감지하고 투자자에게 명확한 매매 신호를 제공하기 위해 설계된 고급 기술적 분석 지표입니다. 볼린저 밴드 알고리즘을 기반으로 하여 추세 전환을 정밀하게 포착하는 이 도구는 초보자부터 경험 많은 트레이더까지 모두에게 이상적입니다.  주요 기능  추세 감지 자동 추세 분석: 시장의 상승 및 하락 추세를 실시간으로 감지 볼린저 밴드 기반: 신뢰할 수 있는 수학적 모델에 기반한 계산 시스템 시각적 명확성: 녹색(상승) 및 노란색(하락) 히스토그램 막대로 추세 상태를 명확히 표시  매매 신호 녹색 화살표 (↑): 매수 기회를 표시합니다 빨간색 화살표 (↓): 매도 기회를 표시합니다 명확한 시각화: 추세선을 통해 포지션 방향을 쉽게 추적할 수 있습니다 히스토그램 표시: 추세 강도를 시각적으로 평가할 수 있는 기능  
FREE
Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr
Muhammed Emin Ugur
The product   Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   CCI, Force, Stdandard Deviation, Acelereator, Atr 4 different divergence type
FREE
TradeDashboard
Cihan Akduman
TradeDashboard Comprehensive MT4 Indicator for Trade Visualization and Analysis Overview TradeDashboard is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by providing real-time visualization of take-profit levels for all open positions. This advanced tool goes beyond basic TP indicators by displaying comprehensive metrics including potential profits, losses, and total lot sizes, all directly on your chart. Key Features Take-Profit Visualization : Clearly displays h
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
QualifiedEngulfing - ProEngulfing 지표의 무료 버전입니다. ProEngulfing - Advance Engulf 지표의 유료 버전으로, 여기에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다. ProEngulfing 의 무료 버전과 유료 버전의 차이점은 무엇인가요? 무료 버전은 하루에 하나의 신호로 제한되어 있습니다. QualifiedEngulfing을 소개합니다 - MT4용 전문 Engulf 패턴 지표 QualifiedEngulfing을 사용하여 외환 시장에서 자격을 갖춘 Engulf 패턴을 식별하고 강조하는 혁신적인 지표로 정밀력의 힘을 발휘하세요. MetaTrader 4용으로 개발된 QualifiedEngulfing은 Engulf 패턴을 정확하게 인식하고 강조하기 위한 첨단 접근법을 제공하여 거래 결정에 대해 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 신호만을 제공합니다. QualifiedEngulfing 작동 방식: QualifiedEngulfing은 Engulf 패턴을 분석하기 위한 정교한
FREE
Market Shift and FVG
Cruz Molina William Alberto
5 (2)
MT4 시장 구조 변화 및 공정 가치 갭(FVG) 지표 이 MT4 지표는 시장 구조 변화와 공정 가치 갭(FVG)을 식별하여 트레이더에게 잠재적인 거래 기회를 제공합니다. 모바일 알림을 통해 이러한 이벤트를 사용자에게 경고하여 변화하는 시장 상황에 신속하게 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 주요 특징: 시장 구조 변화 감지: 스윙 고점/저점 돌파와 평균 대비 유의미한 캔들 몸통 크기를 기반으로 강세 및 약세 시장 구조 변화를 식별합니다. 차트의 위/아래 화살표로 시각화됩니다. 공정 가치 갭(FVG) 식별: 최근 3개 캔들의 가격 움직임을 기반으로 강세 및 약세 FVG를 감지합니다. FVG는 차트에서 색칠된 사각형으로 강조 표시됩니다. 모바일 알림: 시장 구조 변화와 FVG 형성 모두에 대한 실시간 모바일 알림을 수신하여 잠재적인 거래 설정을 놓치지 않도록 합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 매개변수: 관찰 기간 (Lookback Period): 스윙 고점/저점 계산을 위한 관찰 기간을 조정하여
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Quants Slope Moving Average Angles
Ferhat Mutlu
5 (3)
Quants 이동 평균 기울기는 방향 표시와 모멘텀을 제공하는 매우 강력한 지표입니다. 표시기가 다시 칠해지지 않습니다. 마각을 효율적으로 계산하고 추세를 찾을 수 있습니다. 신호 촛불이 닫히면 이익 계산이 시작됩니다. 따라서 라이브에서 정확한 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다. 제안된 TimeFrame은 H1에서 그것을 사용하고 있습니다. 표시기의 모든 옵션을 편집할 수 있습니다. 팁 : 거래 스윙 및 추세 브레이크 아웃 방향. 프랙탈, renko 막대 및 볼린저
FREE
Tpx Adx Color
TPX
Indicador ADX usado no método das Agulhadas do Didi que irá te facilitar a se manter no trade, enquanto estiver na cor azul você não irá precisar olhar outros sinais para sair do trade e inversamente enquanto estiver amarelo você irá segurar a venda. Tudo de forma rápida e visual.  O indicador ADX mostra se existe tendência no mercado, esse indicador usado junto com as agulhadas é a combinação perfeita para você surfar os movimentos fortes do mercado!!!!
FREE
Ind Channel Exit
Oleg Pavlenko
As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier , which determines the width o
FREE
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4 – MetaTrader 4를 위한 고급 Fair Value Gap 탐지 Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4는 MetaTrader 4 차트에서 Fair Value Gap(FVG)을 전문적으로 탐지하고, 모니터링하며, 알림까지 제공하는 도구입니다. ATR 기반 필터링과 시장 구조를 인식하는 로직을 결합하여 노이즈를 줄이고, 유동성 환경에 맞게 자동으로 적응하며, 매매 의사결정에 중요한 불균형 구간만 남겨 줍니다. 주요 장점 정확한 FVG 탐지: 단순한 캔들 갭이 아닌 실제 시장 비효율 구간을 식별합니다. ATR 기반 정밀도: 다양한 상품과 시간 프레임에서 저품질 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 민감도. 실시간 유효성 추적: 가격이 해당 구간을 메우거나 돌파하면 존이 자동으로 연장·조정·삭제됩니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 시각화: 색상, 선 스타일, 채우기 옵션을 템플릿에 맞게 자유롭게 설정 가능. 실질적인 알림: 새로 생성된 FVG, 메워진 FVG, 무효화된
FREE
Moving Average Timeframe
THE FWA COMPANY
THIS FREE INDICATOR ALLOWS YOU TO SET THE TIMEFRAME OF THE MA YOU WANT ON YOUR CHART For example, it's very useful if you want to trade the H4 200 SMA using a lower timeframe chart, to identify price reactions such as reversals, Wyckoff schematics, etc. ***Please comment, rate and share it to your friends if you like it*** ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moving averages are popular technical indicators used to identify trends, support and resistance leve
FREE
CCI in MA
Nikolaos Pantzos
4.75 (4)
iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods —Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. CCI_Periods —Period for iCCI. CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI. CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend. CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. R
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Your Chart 인디케이터로 트레이딩 경험을 향상시키세요! 이 무료이면서 고도로 커스터마이징 가능한 도구는 여러 시간대를 하나의 깔끔한 캔들 차트로 통합하여 원본 차트를 변경하지 않고 표시할 수 있습니다. Your Chart를 사용하면 각 맞춤형 캔들에 대한 바의 개수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, M1 차트의 18개 캔들을 하나로 결합하여 시장 트렌드를 더 넓은 시각으로 볼 수 있습니다. 주요 기능: 맞춤형 캔들 생성 : 하나의 캔들로 합칠 바의 개수를 선택하여 유연한 시장 뷰를 제공합니다. 비침투적 디자인 : 원본 차트 데이터는 그대로 유지되며, 맞춤형 캔들은 오버레이로 그려져 캔들의 본체와 그림자를 표시합니다. 색상 사용자 정의 : 상승 및 하락 방향의 캔들 색상을 원하는 대로 설정할 수 있습니다. 간소화된 트레이딩 : 차트 뷰를 맞춤화하여 트레이더는 독특한 인사이트와 보다 개인화된 가격 움직임에 대한 시각적 관점을 얻을 수 있습니다. MetaTrader 4의 단순성을
FREE
AIS MT4 Indicator 5 All Inclusive Set
AIRAT SAFIN
AIS MT4 INDICATOR 5 ALL INCLLUSIVE SET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ! ! ATTENTION ! LIMITATION OF FREE OFFER PERIOD IS IMPLICIT ! !   ! CONFIRMATION 2024-08-20 20:00                           ! ! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! GUIDE CHAPTER 1 IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> THIS INDICATOR IS ONE OF THE SERIES OF NEW AIS INDICATORS AIS MT4 INDICATOR 1 =ADVANCED CLASSIC= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 2 =MULTIFRAMES= AIS MT4 INDICATOR 3 =LINES= AIS M
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
ChanLun Ultimate Structure EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
"Experience the full power on EURUSD!" Title: ChanLun Structure and SMC System Description: This indicator combines ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to analyze market structure. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—and automatically identifies Premium, Discount, and Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zones. The tool features an Interactive Hybrid Control System , allowing traders to manage the chart using keyboard hotkeys or mouse int
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Miraculous Indicator – Gann Square of Nine 기반 100% 비리페인트 Forex 및 바이너리 도구 이 영상은 Miraculous Indicator 를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 Forex 및 바이너리 옵션 트레이더를 위해 특별히 개발된 매우 정확하고 강력한 트레이딩 도구입니다. 이 지표가 독특한 이유는 전설적인 **Gann Square of Nine(Gann 9의 사각형)**과 **Gann's Law of Vibration(Gann 진동의 법칙)**에 기반을 두고 있기 때문입니다. 이는 현대 트레이딩에서 가장 정밀한 예측 도구 중 하나로 손꼽힙니다. Miraculous Indicator는 완전히 비리페인트(non-repaint) 됩니다. 즉, 캔들이 마감된 후에도 신호가 변경되거나 사라지지 않습니다. 보이는 것이 곧 결과입니다. 이는 트레이더가 자신감을 가지고 거래에 진입하고 청산할 수 있는 신뢰할 수 있고 일관된 기반을 제공합니다. 주요 특징: Gann
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Cyber Engulf
Sinan Durkan
Cyber Engulf Indicator - Professional Trading System for MetaTrader 4 What is the Indicator? Cyber Engulf is an advanced technical analysis indicator that detects engulfing patterns filtered by moving average. It identifies trend reversal points, helping you spot changes in market structure early. What Does It Do? Automatically identifies engulfing candlestick patterns Filters out false signals using moving average Displays buy and sell signals with blue/up and red/down arrows Works across mult
FREE
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
G Force Trend
Sinan Durkan
What is G Force Trend? G Force Trend is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It analyzes price movements to identify trend direction and generates buy/sell signals. The indicator creates a dynamic channel to track price behavior within the channel and visualizes trend changes. What Does It Do? Trend Detection : Determines whether the price is in a bullish or bearish trend. Buy/Sell Signals : Generates clear buy and sell signals when the price crosses the channe
FREE
ADX Di
Sinan Durkan
What is the ADX_DI Indicator? ADX_DI is an advanced technical analysis indicator developed for MetaTrader platform. It combines Average Directional Index and Directional Indicator components to analyze market trend strength and direction. What Does It Do? Measures Trend Strength : ADX line shows the strength of market trends Determines Direction : DI+ (green) and DI- (red) lines identify trend direction Detects Trend Changes : DI+ and DI- crossovers provide trend reversal signals Automatic Alert
FREE
Squeeze Box
Sinan Durkan
**Squeeze Box Indicator**   Squeeze Box  is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders. ### Features and Functions - **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market break
FREE
Macro Kill Boxer
Sinan Durkan
What is Macro Kill Boxer? Macro Kill Boxer is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader platform. It visualizes market movements during specific time intervals (e.g., Asia, London Open/Close, New York AM/PM) by drawing colored boxes on the chart. Each box represents the high and low price levels within the defined time period, often associated with macroeconomic events or high-volatility sessions. What Does It Do? Time-Based Analysis : Displays price movements as boxes for 58 c
FREE
Market Kill Sessions
Sinan Durkan
What is the Market Sessions Indicator? The Market Sessions Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It visually represents the trading hours of major financial markets (Asia, Europe, USA, and other key sessions) on the chart. By marking each market session with colored rectangles, it helps traders understand which markets are active and their impact on price movements. What Does It Do? Visualizes Market Sessions : Displays key trading sessions such as Asia,
FREE
Smart Day Break EA
Sinan Durkan
Overview IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. SmartDayBreakEA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, specifically tailored for forex trading. This EA implements a daily breakout strategy, leveraging the previous day's high and low prices to place pending buy stop and sell stop orders. It aims to capture significant market movements at the start of a new trading day w
SmartDayMultiStrat EA MT4
Sinan Durkan
SmartDayMultiStratEA - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Overview SmartDayMultiStratEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, offering a robust daily trading system with six independent strategies. Developed by I TRADE FC, this EA combines advanced money management, flexible strategy configurations, and a detailed performance dashboard to empower
Ultimate Ichimoku EA
Sinan Durkan
Ultimate Ichimoku EA - Product Description IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Overview The Synx_Ultimate Ichimoku EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), leveraging the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with RSI and MFI filters to deliver robust and flexible trading strategies. Built for traders seeking automated, high-precision trading, this EA offers a
Tma NRP
Sinan Durkan
What is TMA NRP 12 Indicator? TMA NRP 12 is a versatile trading indicator designed for advanced technical analysis. It's based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) bands and enhanced with additional indicators including 100 MA, 5 EMA, and 26 EMA. What Does It Do? TMA Bands : Displays price movements as bands at 1.618 and 2.618 standard deviation levels Multi-Signal System : Detects trading opportunities through 5 different signal groups Trend Analysis : Determines trend direction using 100 MA Conf
