Squeeze Momentum Opera

What is Squeeze Momentum?

Squeeze Momentum is an innovative technical analysis indicator popularized by John Carter in "Mastering the Trade" that detects compression periods in markets. This indicator analyzes volatility changes using a combination of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channel.

What Does It Do?

  • Squeeze Detection: Identifies periods when Bollinger Bands move inside the Keltner Channel

  • Momentum Measurement: Shows momentum changes through linear regression calculations

  • Color-Coded Signals: Visualizes different market conditions with colored histograms and arrows

Features and Functions

  • Multiple Timeframe Support: Works on all time frames

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • BB Length (Bollinger Bands period)

    • BB MultFactor (Bollinger Bands multiplier)

    • KC Length (Keltner Channel period)

    • KC MultFactor (Keltner Channel multiplier)

    • TrueRange usage option

  • Visual Display:

    • Green/Blue: Bullish momentum

    • Red/Maroon: Bearish momentum

    • Arrows: Squeeze state changes

Advantages

  • Early Warning System: Provides signals before potential breakouts

  • Visual Ease: Quick interpretation through color coding

  • Versatility: Works effectively in all market conditions

  • Trend Confirmation: Confirms the strength of current trends

Developer: I TRADE FC
Contact: https://t.me/i_trade_fc
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4


