Golden Zone OB Lock and Trail MT5

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is a proprietary Expert Advisor by William Kaumba Daka that trades from mapped order-block (OB) zones using a three-line trap—TOP, MED, and BOT—and then protects with a dynamic BE → lock → trail stack. OB bands are derived from swing structure with ATR-scaled offsets so the system adapts as volatility breathes.

Core trade logic

The engine maps internal/swing OB snapshots into a compact SMC model (bias + top/median/bottom), detects first-touches at those levels, and scores bull/bear sides independently using configurable weights per level. The final long/short gate requires threshold and side dominance. (Optional median line plotting is included for visual context.)

A Golden Band module lets you validate or re-base traps against a 61.8–78.6 zone from the most relevant swing (VALIDATE / INTERSECT / SNAP modes), with tolerance and minimum-overlap controls.

Execution: traps & orders

You can run “touch at market” or place real pending LIMIT/STOP orders at TOP/MED/BOT, with legality/orientation checks and caps per trap and per order. Maximum traps per side, offsets, and price tolerances are input-driven. Visuals are configurable, including a per-ticket toggle to prevent on-chart clutter.

Signals & filters

Signals can incorporate your fast/slow MAs, RSI, MACD, ATR, and a higher-timeframe look; a switch enforces inside-zone only entries so signals must occur inside the active OB. Asset-class presets adapt spread-vs-ATR gates, effective modify distances, and ATR scaling per instrument.

Risk, sizing & broker hygiene

Position sizing respects RiskPercent and normalizes lots strictly to broker min/step/max; a margin-fit routine can auto-shrink size to what the account can carry. A dynamic volume cap caches broker rejections to avoid repeat “too large” errors. Order-send paths are filling-mode aware (with a user-selectable filling mode and optional strictness), and symbol-class presets screen openings via spread/ATR before any trade is attempted.

Protection stack: BE → Locker → Trail

Break-even advances through 30% → 20% → 10% → 0% of original risk with ATR-gating, minimum-seconds spacing, optional one-stage-per-bar, close confirmation, and an optional re-engage that can reseed protection to a percent of original risk if trailing hasn’t locked enough yet. A hard BE floor can prevent any SL from drifting back below entry once BE is achieved.

The Pure Money Locker is the primary protector: it locks profit in cash steps tied to TP progress, with sticky/live TP anchoring, tick-sensitive minimums, and optional ATR hysteresis; the Monetary TP Trail runs as a smart backup (25/50/75% of TP cash) and defers when the Locker is already doing the job. All stop moves are unified and monotonic (no loosening), aligned to ticks, and pre-filtered by freeze/min-distance guards to avoid broker rejections.

News & LDN

News windows are pluggable: MT5 calendar, CSV, lightweight web probes, or Global Variables; you can cluster events, set look-aheads, and run a lightweight “Pro/LDN” workflow with a guarded attempts-per-window. (Legacy LDN hooks are present behind compile-time gates.)

UX & control

The EA exposes compact inputs for toggling trading and pause states, selecting trailing aggressiveness, managing positions across all symbol positions or just the EA’s magic, and switching trap visuals (including the per-ticket option). Optional SMC score labels assist quick read-outs.

What’s new in v5.28

Dual-tally SMC scoring. Bull and bear sides score independently with per-level weights; entries require threshold and side dominance. (Includes optional median plotting.)

Golden Band modes. Validate, intersect, or snap traps to a 61.8–78.6 band with tolerance and overlap controls.

Trap UI upgrade. Pending traps at TOP/MED/BOT with legality/orientation checks, per-trap lot caps, per-side limits, and a per-ticket visuals toggle to prevent clutter.

Asset-class presets (integrated). Spread-vs-ATR gating, effective min-distance multipliers, and ATR scaling vary by symbol class; guards screen opens before sending.

BE & protection refinements. Re-engage options, BE hard-lock at entry, money-locker “primary” with ATR hysteresis, and a monetary trail “backup” that defers appropriately—everything funneled through a monotonic UnifiedStop with freeze/min-distance prechecks.

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is natively tuned for the H1 rhythm — where volatility, ATR pacing, and order-block structure align for the EA’s protection engines to perform as designed. On H1, OB zones are clearer, Golden Band intersections are more stable, and the BE → Locker → Trail sequence flows naturally without choking trades. The ATR gates, modify cadence, and step thresholds are sized to H1-level volatility, ensuring smooth SL progression and balanced profit locking. For traders who prefer more action, use: M30 – balanced speed and structure (good for active pairs).

M15 – use the included Snappy preset for faster BE and trailing, matched to shorter-bar volatility. Tip: H1 is ideal for consistency and accuracy.

M30/M15 are viable when combined with the “M5/M15 Feel” presets to keep SL and BE engines responsive.



Quick start



▶ For H1/M30 charts (make SL move like M15):

BE_OneStagePerBar=false

BE_RequireCloseConfirm=false

BE_MinSecondsBetweenStages=30

BE_MinSecondsFromEntry=30

Trail_Activate_ATR=1.5

LDN_TrailingAggressiveness=LDN_TRAIL_BALANCED

TrailingATRMultiplier=0.60

PureLocker_StartAfterBE=false

Locker_Step_TPFrac=0.04

Locker_ATRHysteresis=false

MonetaryTPTrail_Enable=true

MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE=false

ModifyDebounceMs=3000

ModifyChangePoints=8

AlignPriceToTick=true

UseATRInModifyMinDist=true





▶ For H1 charts (snappiest, M5-like feel – use carefully):

BE_OneStagePerBar=false

BE_RequireCloseConfirm=false

BE_MinSecondsBetweenStages=20

BE_MinSecondsFromEntry=20

Trail_Activate_ATR=1.2

LDN_TrailingAggressiveness=LDN_TRAIL_AGGRESSIVE

TrailingATRMultiplier=0.50

PureLocker_StartAfterBE=false

Locker_Step_TPFrac=0.03

Locker_ATRHysteresis=false

MonetaryTPTrail_Enable=true

MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE=false

ModifyDebounceMs=2500

ModifyChangePoints=8

AlignPriceToTick=true

UseATRInModifyMinDist=true





▶ Strict OB-only (prevents fills outside the zone):

RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones=true

GoldenBandMode=GM_VALIDATE

TrapPriceTolerancePts=3..6 (XAU lean 5–6)

TrapZoneBandATRmult=1.0..1.3

; Optional (if broker allows):

Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines=true

Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType=true

input bool UseSMCModeler = true; input ObTouchPref InpObTouchPref = OBT_MED_BOT;

input int bullTopW = 0; // Bull OB: TOP weight (0..10) input int bullMedW = 3; // Bull OB: MED weight (0..10) input int bullBotW = 5; // Bull OB: BOT weight (0..10) input int bearTopW = 5; // Bear OB: TOP weight (0..10) input int bearMedW = 3; // Bear OB: MED weight (0..10) input int bearBotW = 0; // Bear OB: BOT weight (0..10)



input GoldenMode GoldenBandMode = GM_OFF;

// --- Trap inputs

input bool EnableTraps = true;

input bool TrapVisuals = true;

input bool TrapVisualsPerTicket = false;

input int TrapOffsetPoints = 3;

input int MaxTrapsPerSide = 2;

input double TrapLotPercent = 50.0;

input int TrapPriceTolerancePts = 2;

input double TrapZoneBandATRmult = 1.0;