Golden Zone OB Lock and Trail MT5

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 — v5.28

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is a proprietary Expert Advisor by William Kaumba Daka that trades from mapped order-block (OB) zones using a three-line trap—TOP, MED, and BOT—and then protects with a dynamic BE → lock → trail stack. OB bands are derived from swing structure with ATR-scaled offsets so the system adapts as volatility breathes.

Core trade logic

The engine maps internal/swing OB snapshots into a compact SMC model (bias + top/median/bottom), detects first-touches at those levels, and scores bull/bear sides independently using configurable weights per level. The final long/short gate requires threshold and side dominance. (Optional median line plotting is included for visual context.)

A Golden Band module lets you validate or re-base traps against a 61.8–78.6 zone from the most relevant swing (VALIDATE / INTERSECT / SNAP modes), with tolerance and minimum-overlap controls.

Execution: traps & orders

You can run “touch at market” or place real pending LIMIT/STOP orders at TOP/MED/BOT, with legality/orientation checks and caps per trap and per order. Maximum traps per side, offsets, and price tolerances are input-driven. Visuals are configurable, including a per-ticket toggle to prevent on-chart clutter.

Signals & filters

Signals can incorporate your fast/slow MAs, RSI, MACD, ATR, and a higher-timeframe look; a switch enforces inside-zone only entries so signals must occur inside the active OB. Asset-class presets adapt spread-vs-ATR gates, effective modify distances, and ATR scaling per instrument.

Risk, sizing & broker hygiene

Position sizing respects RiskPercent and normalizes lots strictly to broker min/step/max; a margin-fit routine can auto-shrink size to what the account can carry. A dynamic volume cap caches broker rejections to avoid repeat “too large” errors. Order-send paths are filling-mode aware (with a user-selectable filling mode and optional strictness), and symbol-class presets screen openings via spread/ATR before any trade is attempted.

Protection stack: BE → Locker → Trail

Break-even advances through 30% → 20% → 10% → 0% of original risk with ATR-gating, minimum-seconds spacing, optional one-stage-per-bar, close confirmation, and an optional re-engage that can reseed protection to a percent of original risk if trailing hasn’t locked enough yet. A hard BE floor can prevent any SL from drifting back below entry once BE is achieved.

The Pure Money Locker is the primary protector: it locks profit in cash steps tied to TP progress, with sticky/live TP anchoring, tick-sensitive minimums, and optional ATR hysteresis; the Monetary TP Trail runs as a smart backup (25/50/75% of TP cash) and defers when the Locker is already doing the job. All stop moves are unified and monotonic (no loosening), aligned to ticks, and pre-filtered by freeze/min-distance guards to avoid broker rejections.

News & LDN

News windows are pluggable: MT5 calendar, CSV, lightweight web probes, or Global Variables; you can cluster events, set look-aheads, and run a lightweight “Pro/LDN” workflow with a guarded attempts-per-window. (Legacy LDN hooks are present behind compile-time gates.)

UX & control

The EA exposes compact inputs for toggling trading and pause states, selecting trailing aggressiveness, managing positions across all symbol positions or just the EA’s magic, and switching trap visuals (including the per-ticket option). Optional SMC score labels assist quick read-outs.

What’s new in v5.28

  • Dual-tally SMC scoring. Bull and bear sides score independently with per-level weights; entries require threshold and side dominance. (Includes optional median plotting.)

  • Golden Band modes. Validate, intersect, or snap traps to a 61.8–78.6 band with tolerance and overlap controls.

  • Trap UI upgrade. Pending traps at TOP/MED/BOT with legality/orientation checks, per-trap lot caps, per-side limits, and a per-ticket visuals toggle to prevent clutter.

  • Asset-class presets (integrated). Spread-vs-ATR gating, effective min-distance multipliers, and ATR scaling vary by symbol class; guards screen opens before sending.

  • BE & protection refinements. Re-engage options, BE hard-lock at entry, money-locker “primary” with ATR hysteresis, and a monetary trail “backup” that defers appropriately—everything funneled through a monotonic UnifiedStop with freeze/min-distance prechecks.

; ===== Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 — FX H1 Balanced =====

; Symbol(s): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY | Timeframe: H1

; Risk: conservative intraday swing; validate traps via fib "Golden Band"

; Make TradeMagicNumber unique per chart if you run multiple instances.


; --- Scope / broker / hygiene

ManageAllSymbolPositions=false

TradeMagicNumber=20252801

OrderFillingType=1            ; IOC

StrictMarketFill=true

AlignPriceToTick=true

BufferPoints=100

UseATRInModifyMinDist=true

ModifyDebounceMs=7000

ModifyChangePoints=20


; --- Risk & sizing

RiskPercent=0.50


; --- SMC model / entries

UseSMCModeler=true

RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones=true

entryScoreThreshold=7

checkNInternal=5

checkNSwing=5

; (SMC weights: leave defaults unless optimizing further)

bullTopW=1

bullMedW=3

bullBotW=5

bearTopW=5

bearMedW=3

bearBotW=1

wTrend=2

wPD=2

wStructure=3

wBothOBSets=1


; --- Golden Band (validator)

GoldenBandMode=1             ; GM_VALIDATE

FibTolerancePts=10

MinIntersectFrac=0.25


; --- OB stops

OB_SL_OutsideFrac=0.35


; --- Traps

EnableTraps=true

MaxTrapsPerSide=2

TrapLotPercent=50            ; 50/50 split for 2 traps

TrapPriceTolerancePts=4

TrapZoneBandATRmult=1.0

Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines=false

Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType=false

EnableTrapExecutionLimit=true

MaxTradesPerTrap=2

TrapVisuals=true

TrapVisualsPerTicket=false


; --- News

NEWS_Mode=1                  ; MT5 Calendar

NEWS_MinImpact=2

NEWS_LookaheadMin=120

NEWS_MergeCluster=true

NEWS_DebugLog=false


; --- Logs / UI

Diagnostics=false

LogTrapSkips=false

ShowUI=true

; ===== Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 — XAUUSD M15 Vol-aware =====
; Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 (H1 if you want fewer, cleaner plays)
; Wider tolerance & ATR band for gold's wicks. Slightly tighter SL fraction.

; --- Scope / broker / hygiene
ManageAllSymbolPositions=false
TradeMagicNumber=20252802
OrderFillingType=1            ; IOC
StrictMarketFill=true
AlignPriceToTick=true
BufferPoints=120
UseATRInModifyMinDist=true
ModifyDebounceMs=8500
ModifyChangePoints=25

; --- Risk & sizing
RiskPercent=0.25

; --- SMC model / entries
UseSMCModeler=true
RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones=true
entryScoreThreshold=8
checkNInternal=5
checkNSwing=5
bullTopW=1
bullMedW=3
bullBotW=5
bearTopW=5
bearMedW=3
bearBotW=1
wTrend=2
wPD=2
wStructure=3
wBothOBSets=1

; --- Golden Band
GoldenBandMode=1              ; GM_VALIDATE
FibTolerancePts=13
MinIntersectFrac=0.30

; --- OB stops
OB_SL_OutsideFrac=0.28

; --- Traps
EnableTraps=true
MaxTrapsPerSide=3
TrapLotPercent=33             ; 33/33/34 split for 3 traps
TrapPriceTolerancePts=6
TrapZoneBandATRmult=1.3
Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines=false
Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType=false
EnableTrapExecutionLimit=true
MaxTradesPerTrap=2
TrapVisuals=true
TrapVisualsPerTicket=false

; --- News
NEWS_Mode=1                   ; MT5 Calendar
NEWS_MinImpact=2
NEWS_LookaheadMin=180
NEWS_MergeCluster=true
NEWS_DebugLog=false

; --- Logs / UI
Diagnostics=false
LogTrapSkips=false
ShowUI=true


; ===== Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 — Indices M5 Cautious =====

; Symbols: US100, US30 | Timeframe: M5 (M15 if you want calmer flow)

; Tighter risk, higher entry threshold, modest band width for bursts.


; --- Scope / broker / hygiene

ManageAllSymbolPositions=false

TradeMagicNumber=20252803

OrderFillingType=1            ; IOC

StrictMarketFill=true

AlignPriceToTick=true

BufferPoints=120

UseATRInModifyMinDist=true

ModifyDebounceMs=9000

ModifyChangePoints=25


; --- Risk & sizing

RiskPercent=0.20


; --- SMC model / entries

UseSMCModeler=true

RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones=true

entryScoreThreshold=9

checkNInternal=5

checkNSwing=5

bullTopW=1

bullMedW=3

bullBotW=5

bearTopW=5

bearMedW=3

bearBotW=1

wTrend=2

wPD=2

wStructure=3

wBothOBSets=1


; --- Golden Band

GoldenBandMode=1              ; GM_VALIDATE

FibTolerancePts=14

MinIntersectFrac=0.30


; --- OB stops

OB_SL_OutsideFrac=0.30


; --- Traps

EnableTraps=true

MaxTrapsPerSide=2

TrapLotPercent=50

TrapPriceTolerancePts=5

TrapZoneBandATRmult=1.2

Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines=false

Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType=false

EnableTrapExecutionLimit=true

MaxTradesPerTrap=2

TrapVisuals=true

TrapVisualsPerTicket=false


; --- News

NEWS_Mode=1                   ; MT5 Calendar

NEWS_MinImpact=2

NEWS_LookaheadMin=180

NEWS_MergeCluster=true

NEWS_DebugLog=false


; --- Logs / UI

Diagnostics=false

LogTrapSkips=false

ShowUI=true

A) Snappy Protection (BE → Locker → Trail)

Goal: SL escorts profit sooner without spam or rejects.

  • BE_OneStagePerBar = false

  • BE_RequireCloseConfirm = false (or keep true on M5/M15 only)

  • BE_MinSecondsBetweenStages = 15–30

  • BE_MinSecondsFromEntry = 20–40

  • Trail_Activate_ATR = 1.0–1.5 (start trailer earlier; default was too late)

  • LDN_TrailingAggressiveness = LDN_TRAIL_AGGRESSIVE

  • TrailingATRMultiplier = 0.45–0.60 (tighter leash)

  • PureLocker_StartAfterBE = false

  • Locker_Step_TPFrac = 0.03–0.04 (smaller steps = more frequent locks)

  • Locker_ATRHysteresis = false (or leave true but reduce buffers)

  • Locker_Step_MinTicks = 1–2

  • MonetaryTPTrail_Enable = true

  • MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE = false (lets monetary backup help even if BE is slow)

  • Monetary_AsBackup = true

  • Modify cadence (global):

    • ModifyDebounceMs = 2000–3500

    • ModifyChangePoints = 5–10

    • AlignPriceToTick = true

    • UseATRInModifyMinDist = true

Turbo one-liner (copyable):
BE_OneStagePerBar=false, BE_RequireCloseConfirm=false, Trail_Activate_ATR=1.2, TrailingATRMultiplier=0.5, Locker_Step_TPFrac=0.03, Locker_ATRHysteresis=false, MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE=false, ModifyDebounceMs=2500, ModifyChangePoints=8

B) Strict OB-Only Execution (prevents fills “outside the zone”)

Goal: Signals/trades must occur inside the active OB; reduce “zone drift” and slippage effects.

  • RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones = true

  • GoldenBandMode = GM_VALIDATE (prefer VALIDATE over SNAP/INTERSECT if you don’t want rebasing after qualification)

  • TrapPriceTolerancePts = 3–6 (XAU H1 lean to 5–6)

  • TrapZoneBandATRmult = 1.0–1.3 (avoid overly wide bands)

If you want zero slippage at the lines (broker permitting):

  • Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines = true

  • Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType = true

  • (keep market orders’ deviation small if you still use them)

Tip: If you run both OB sets (Swing & Internal), show both overlays or pick one set for execution so the chart matches what the engine used.

C) Extra Safety (fast markets & spikes)

  • MaxTradesPerTrap = 2–3

  • EnableTrapExecutionLimit = true

  • Keep news filters on around major events:

    • NEWS_Mode = NEWS_MT5

    • NEWS_MinImpact = 2

    • NEWS_LookaheadMin = 120–180

    • NEWS_MergeCluster = true

D) Preset Timeframes (where these settings shine)

  • FX majors: H1 (balanced flow)

  • XAUUSD: M15 (use higher end of tolerances) or H1 (cleaner)

  • Indices (US100/US30): M5 (use “Snappy” with care) or M15 (smoother)



