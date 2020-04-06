Golden Zone OB Lock and Trail MT5

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is a proprietary Expert Advisor by William Kaumba Daka that trades from mapped order-block (OB) zones using a three-line trap—TOP, MED, and BOT—and then protects with a dynamic BE → lock → trail stack. OB bands are derived from swing structure with ATR-scaled offsets so the system adapts as volatility breathes.

Core trade logic

The engine maps internal/swing OB snapshots into a compact SMC model (bias + top/median/bottom), detects first-touches at those levels, and scores bull/bear sides independently using configurable weights per level. The final long/short gate requires threshold and side dominance. (Optional median line plotting is included for visual context.)

A Golden Band module lets you validate or re-base traps against a 61.8–78.6 zone from the most relevant swing (VALIDATE / INTERSECT / SNAP modes), with tolerance and minimum-overlap controls.

Execution: traps & orders

You can run “touch at market” or place real pending LIMIT/STOP orders at TOP/MED/BOT, with legality/orientation checks and caps per trap and per order. Maximum traps per side, offsets, and price tolerances are input-driven. Visuals are configurable, including a per-ticket toggle to prevent on-chart clutter.

Signals & filters

Signals can incorporate your fast/slow MAs, RSI, MACD, ATR, and a higher-timeframe look; a switch enforces inside-zone only entries so signals must occur inside the active OB. Asset-class presets adapt spread-vs-ATR gates, effective modify distances, and ATR scaling per instrument.

Risk, sizing & broker hygiene

Position sizing respects RiskPercent and normalizes lots strictly to broker min/step/max; a margin-fit routine can auto-shrink size to what the account can carry. A dynamic volume cap caches broker rejections to avoid repeat “too large” errors. Order-send paths are filling-mode aware (with a user-selectable filling mode and optional strictness), and symbol-class presets screen openings via spread/ATR before any trade is attempted.

Protection stack: BE → Locker → Trail

Break-even advances through 30% → 20% → 10% → 0% of original risk with ATR-gating, minimum-seconds spacing, optional one-stage-per-bar, close confirmation, and an optional re-engage that can reseed protection to a percent of original risk if trailing hasn’t locked enough yet. A hard BE floor can prevent any SL from drifting back below entry once BE is achieved.

The Pure Money Locker is the primary protector: it locks profit in cash steps tied to TP progress, with sticky/live TP anchoring, tick-sensitive minimums, and optional ATR hysteresis; the Monetary TP Trail runs as a smart backup (25/50/75% of TP cash) and defers when the Locker is already doing the job. All stop moves are unified and monotonic (no loosening), aligned to ticks, and pre-filtered by freeze/min-distance guards to avoid broker rejections.

News & LDN

News windows are pluggable: MT5 calendar, CSV, lightweight web probes, or Global Variables; you can cluster events, set look-aheads, and run a lightweight “Pro/LDN” workflow with a guarded attempts-per-window. (Legacy LDN hooks are present behind compile-time gates.)

UX & control

The EA exposes compact inputs for toggling trading and pause states, selecting trailing aggressiveness, managing positions across all symbol positions or just the EA’s magic, and switching trap visuals (including the per-ticket option). Optional SMC score labels assist quick read-outs.

What’s new in v5.28

  • Dual-tally SMC scoring. Bull and bear sides score independently with per-level weights; entries require threshold and side dominance. (Includes optional median plotting.)

  • Golden Band modes. Validate, intersect, or snap traps to a 61.8–78.6 band with tolerance and overlap controls.

  • Trap UI upgrade. Pending traps at TOP/MED/BOT with legality/orientation checks, per-trap lot caps, per-side limits, and a per-ticket visuals toggle to prevent clutter.

  • Asset-class presets (integrated). Spread-vs-ATR gating, effective min-distance multipliers, and ATR scaling vary by symbol class; guards screen opens before sending.

  • BE & protection refinements. Re-engage options, BE hard-lock at entry, money-locker “primary” with ATR hysteresis, and a monetary trail “backup” that defers appropriately—everything funneled through a monotonic UnifiedStop with freeze/min-distance prechecks.

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is natively tuned for the H1 rhythm — where volatility, ATR pacing, and order-block structure align for the EA’s protection engines to perform as designed.

On H1, OB zones are clearer, Golden Band intersections are more stable, and the BE → Locker → Trail sequence flows naturally without choking trades. The ATR gates, modify cadence, and step thresholds are sized to H1-level volatility, ensuring smooth SL progression and balanced profit locking.

For traders who prefer more action, use:

  • M30 – balanced speed and structure (good for active pairs).

  • M15 – use the included Snappy preset for faster BE and trailing, matched to shorter-bar volatility.

Tip: H1 is ideal for consistency and accuracy.
M30/M15 are viable when combined with the “M5/M15 Feel” presets to keep SL and BE engines responsive.


Quick start

▶ For H1/M30 charts (make SL move like M15):

BE_OneStagePerBar=false

BE_RequireCloseConfirm=false

BE_MinSecondsBetweenStages=30

BE_MinSecondsFromEntry=30

Trail_Activate_ATR=1.5

LDN_TrailingAggressiveness=LDN_TRAIL_BALANCED

TrailingATRMultiplier=0.60

PureLocker_StartAfterBE=false

Locker_Step_TPFrac=0.04

Locker_ATRHysteresis=false

MonetaryTPTrail_Enable=true

MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE=false

ModifyDebounceMs=3000

ModifyChangePoints=8

AlignPriceToTick=true

UseATRInModifyMinDist=true


▶ For H1 charts (snappiest, M5-like feel – use carefully):

BE_OneStagePerBar=false

BE_RequireCloseConfirm=false

BE_MinSecondsBetweenStages=20

BE_MinSecondsFromEntry=20

Trail_Activate_ATR=1.2

LDN_TrailingAggressiveness=LDN_TRAIL_AGGRESSIVE

TrailingATRMultiplier=0.50

PureLocker_StartAfterBE=false

Locker_Step_TPFrac=0.03

Locker_ATRHysteresis=false

MonetaryTPTrail_Enable=true

MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE=false

ModifyDebounceMs=2500

ModifyChangePoints=8

AlignPriceToTick=true

UseATRInModifyMinDist=true


▶ Strict OB-only (prevents fills outside the zone):

RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones=true

GoldenBandMode=GM_VALIDATE

TrapPriceTolerancePts=3..6 (XAU lean 5–6)

TrapZoneBandATRmult=1.0..1.3

; Optional (if broker allows):

Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines=true

Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType=true

input bool        UseSMCModeler          = true;       
input ObTouchPref InpObTouchPref         = OBT_MED_BOT;

input int bullTopW = 0;   // Bull OB: TOP weight   (0..10)
input int bullMedW = 3;   // Bull OB: MED weight   (0..10)
input int bullBotW = 5;   // Bull OB: BOT weight   (0..10)
input int bearTopW = 5;   // Bear OB: TOP weight   (0..10)
input int bearMedW = 3;   // Bear OB: MED weight   (0..10)
input int bearBotW = 0;   // Bear OB: BOT weight   (0..10)

input GoldenMode GoldenBandMode = GM_OFF; 

// --- Trap inputs

input bool   EnableTraps           = true;

input bool   TrapVisuals           = true;

input bool   TrapVisualsPerTicket  = false;   

input int    TrapOffsetPoints      = 3;

input int    MaxTrapsPerSide       = 2;

input double TrapLotPercent        = 50.0;

input int    TrapPriceTolerancePts = 2;

input double TrapZoneBandATRmult   = 1.0;

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a tool for automated trading and should be used with caution. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and apply proper money management. Trading in the financial markets carries risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital.



Produtos recomendados
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com bloqueio dinâmico de posições. O Round Lock é um consultor inteligente com a função de bloqueio dinâmico de posições, um consultor de negociação avançado que implementa uma estratégia de bloqueio de ordens bidirecional com crescimento gradual de posições e adaptação dinâmica ao mercado . Vantagens da fechadura redonda: Controle de risco por meio de bloqueio de posição, Crescimento dinâmico de volumes em áreas de tendência do mercado, Configurações de
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Super MACD Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (5)
Experts
The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades. Advantages of the expert : You have full control over all three indicators. Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing. Risk Management. You can use the Grid . You can handle the news. You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number) It is preferable to use a small time frame.
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Experts
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Applied RSI MA
Joseph Waititu Mwangi
Experts
Applied RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It is important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. All the best.
MACD Trader Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
MACD Trader Pro é um inovador consultor de negociação que combina a comprovada estratégia MACD com um eficiente sistema de Grid Trading. O consultor foi desenvolvido para operar automaticamente nos mercados financeiros e apresenta os melhores resultados no par de moedas GBPUSD, embora opere com sucesso em todos os principais instrumentos de negociação, incluindo EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY e outros pares principais. A singularidade deste EA está na abor
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.63 (8)
Experts
Gridingale é um novo Expert Advisor complexo que combina grelha e martingale. Irá criar uma grelha de ordem de acordo com as definições, mas também adicionar um martingale sobre ela. Por isso, terá lucros em pequenos e grandes movimentos.  Um sistema de cobertura de perdas é integrado para permitir a recuperação de encomendas que estão demasiado distantes do preço actual. É possível filtrar a abertura de um novo ciclo com um indicador. Pode funcionar em ambos os lados ao mesmo tempo, mas é inter
FREE
Mad Max Trader
Mduduzi Gift Ngcebo Langa
Experts
MadMax Trader – Multi-Strategy Forex EA for MQL5 Overview MadMax Trader is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 Windows platform. It integrates multiple trading approaches to adapt to different market conditions across various Forex pairs and timeframes. The EA operates without manual intervention, executing trades based on predefined technical criteria. Key Functionalities Multi-Strategy Approach The EA incorporates three distinct trading methodologies: Swing Trading: Iden
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Quantum Field
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
Торговля с помощью AI Model-2, который просчитывает вероятностные квантовые поля распределения цены. Валютная пара : AUDCAD М5 Живой Сигнал:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2348992?source=Site+Profile+Seller Panel - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Panel AI - Включить или отключить торговую панель. Enable background -  Включить или отключить задний фон. AutoClose - значение больше 0 то советник будет закрывать суммарную прибыль по всем открытым позициям. Значение задается в валюте деп
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Gold BB
Aleksandr Pavlov
Experts
O consultor de negociação foi concebido para automatizar a negociação nos mercados financeiros utilizando os indicadores Bandas de Bollinger e ATR (Average True Range). Foi concebido para funcionar na plataforma MetaTrader 5 e permite abrir e fechar posições dependendo das condições atuais do mercado. Otimizado para trabalhar em XAUUSD+ com período M15 Princípio de funcionamento: Indicadores: - Bandas de Bollinger: Utilizadas para determinar os níveis de sobrecompra e sobrevenda. O consu
FREE
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
Experts
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Esse Expert Advisor foi projetado, desenvolvido e otimizado especialmente para seu próprio uso. Trata-se de um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para aproveitar as melhores e maiores oportunidades no símbolo GOLD or BITCOIN, em todas as fases da tendência, do início ao fim, no período de tempo H1 e na plataforma MT5. Precisão, desempenho e consistência impressionantes nos backtests dos últimos 3 anos. O EA funciona como um caçador, um franco-atirador, analisando o movi
Aurum Rex
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
Year-End Special Offer! For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD . Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price Aurum Rex: Your Gold Standard for Automated Trading Unlock your trading potential with Aurum Rex , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered for stability, safety, and consistent growth. Tired of EAs with high risks and unpredictable drawdowns? Aurum Rex is your s
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
Quick Fortune
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
Quick Fortune – Totalmente Automatizado e Focado na Gestão de Alto Risco O Quick Fortune é um Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado que segue rigorosamente o ritmo do mercado a níveis mais elevados. O foco está em movimentos estáveis. O melhor desempenho é obtido mantendo o EA em funcionamento livre durante um longo período. A estratégia baseia-se em configurações claras e logicamente estruturadas e funciona adequadamente durante os períodos noticiosos. Só precisa de o iniciar uma vez e pro
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Ruby Scalper EA MT5
Telio Ivan Ezequiel Macie
Experts
# Ruby Scalper EA – Automated Trading Robot Ruby Scalper EA is designed for traders who want an automated tool that follows structured trading rules with speed and precision. The system applies a multi-timeframe confirmation process, where entries are aligned across different timeframes for additional confluence. It can be applied to multiple markets, though it has been most frequently used on **Gold (XAU/USD)** on the 1-minute chart with the default settings. --- ### Key Features
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.21 (71)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema de Negociação com Rede Neural para XAU/USD (Ouro) no Timeframe M1 O manual do usuário está disponível através do link na minha página de perfil — ele contém explicações detalhadas de todas as configurações e opções. No canal do Telegram, você também pode encontrar várias contas rodando o SmartChoise com diferentes saldos, níveis de risco e configurações. É uma ótima maneira de ver o desempenho real do EA em vários corretores e condições. Preço reduzido por enquanto. Este
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário