Golden Zone OB Lock and Trail MT5

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 — v5.28

Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 is a proprietary Expert Advisor by William Kaumba Daka that trades from mapped order-block (OB) zones using a three-line trap—TOP, MED, and BOT—and then protects with a dynamic BE → lock → trail stack. OB bands are derived from swing structure with ATR-scaled offsets so the system adapts as volatility breathes.

Core trade logic

The engine maps internal/swing OB snapshots into a compact SMC model (bias + top/median/bottom), detects first-touches at those levels, and scores bull/bear sides independently using configurable weights per level. The final long/short gate requires threshold and side dominance. (Optional median line plotting is included for visual context.)

A Golden Band module lets you validate or re-base traps against a 61.8–78.6 zone from the most relevant swing (VALIDATE / INTERSECT / SNAP modes), with tolerance and minimum-overlap controls.

Execution: traps & orders

You can run “touch at market” or place real pending LIMIT/STOP orders at TOP/MED/BOT, with legality/orientation checks and caps per trap and per order. Maximum traps per side, offsets, and price tolerances are input-driven. Visuals are configurable, including a per-ticket toggle to prevent on-chart clutter.

Signals & filters

Signals can incorporate your fast/slow MAs, RSI, MACD, ATR, and a higher-timeframe look; a switch enforces inside-zone only entries so signals must occur inside the active OB. Asset-class presets adapt spread-vs-ATR gates, effective modify distances, and ATR scaling per instrument.

Risk, sizing & broker hygiene

Position sizing respects RiskPercent and normalizes lots strictly to broker min/step/max; a margin-fit routine can auto-shrink size to what the account can carry. A dynamic volume cap caches broker rejections to avoid repeat “too large” errors. Order-send paths are filling-mode aware (with a user-selectable filling mode and optional strictness), and symbol-class presets screen openings via spread/ATR before any trade is attempted.

Protection stack: BE → Locker → Trail

Break-even advances through 30% → 20% → 10% → 0% of original risk with ATR-gating, minimum-seconds spacing, optional one-stage-per-bar, close confirmation, and an optional re-engage that can reseed protection to a percent of original risk if trailing hasn’t locked enough yet. A hard BE floor can prevent any SL from drifting back below entry once BE is achieved.

The Pure Money Locker is the primary protector: it locks profit in cash steps tied to TP progress, with sticky/live TP anchoring, tick-sensitive minimums, and optional ATR hysteresis; the Monetary TP Trail runs as a smart backup (25/50/75% of TP cash) and defers when the Locker is already doing the job. All stop moves are unified and monotonic (no loosening), aligned to ticks, and pre-filtered by freeze/min-distance guards to avoid broker rejections.

News & LDN

News windows are pluggable: MT5 calendar, CSV, lightweight web probes, or Global Variables; you can cluster events, set look-aheads, and run a lightweight “Pro/LDN” workflow with a guarded attempts-per-window. (Legacy LDN hooks are present behind compile-time gates.)

UX & control

The EA exposes compact inputs for toggling trading and pause states, selecting trailing aggressiveness, managing positions across all symbol positions or just the EA’s magic, and switching trap visuals (including the per-ticket option). Optional SMC score labels assist quick read-outs.

What’s new in v5.28

  • Dual-tally SMC scoring. Bull and bear sides score independently with per-level weights; entries require threshold and side dominance. (Includes optional median plotting.)

  • Golden Band modes. Validate, intersect, or snap traps to a 61.8–78.6 band with tolerance and overlap controls.

  • Trap UI upgrade. Pending traps at TOP/MED/BOT with legality/orientation checks, per-trap lot caps, per-side limits, and a per-ticket visuals toggle to prevent clutter.

  • Asset-class presets (integrated). Spread-vs-ATR gating, effective min-distance multipliers, and ATR scaling vary by symbol class; guards screen opens before sending.

  • BE & protection refinements. Re-engage options, BE hard-lock at entry, money-locker “primary” with ATR hysteresis, and a monetary trail “backup” that defers appropriately—everything funneled through a monotonic UnifiedStop with freeze/min-distance prechecks.

// ───────────────────────── ENUMS USED BY INPUTS ─────────────────────────

  • enum NEWS_Source { NEWS_AUTO=0, NEWS_MT5=1, NEWS_FILE_CSV=2, NEWS_WEB_FF=3, NEWS_WEB_INV=4, NEWS_GLOBALVARS=5 };

    enum ENUM_LDN_TRAIL { LDN_TRAIL_CONSERV = 0, LDN_TRAIL_BALANCED = 1, LDN_TRAIL_AGGRESSIVE = 2 };

    enum ENUM_LDN_MODE { LDN_ReduceRisk = 0, LDN_ExploitBreakout = 1 };            // legacy block

    enum LDN_BiasMode { LDN_BIAS_NONE=0, LDN_BIAS_FILTER=1, LDN_BIAS_TILT=2 };     // new LDN engine

    enum LDN_TrailMode { LDN_TRAIL_ATR=0, LDN_TRAIL_STEP=1, LDN_TRAIL_CHAN=2 };    // new LDN engine

    // ───────────────────────── CORE / STRATEGY INPUTS ─────────────────────────

    input int    FastMA_Length         = 20;

    input int    SlowMA_Length         = 50;

    input int    HMA_Length            = 100;

    input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES HigherTF     = PERIOD_H4;

    input int    RSI_Length            = 14;

    input int    MACD_Fast             = 12;

    input int    MACD_Slow             = 26;

    input int    MACD_Signal           = 9;

    input int    ATR_Length            = 14;

    input int    Lookback              = 20;

    input int    Volume_SMA_Length     = 20;

    input double RiskPercent           = 1.50;

    input double MinLotUser            = 0.01;

    input bool   AllowShorts           = true;

    input bool   AllowLongs            = true;

    input bool   UseFallback           = true;

    input bool   ShowUI                = true;

    input int    MaxSlippagePoints     = 200;

    input int    TradeMagicNumber      = 20250827;


    input bool   LogTrapSkips                 = false;

    input bool   ManageAllSymbolPositions     = false;

    // ───────────────────────── ORDER / BROKER OVERRIDES ─────────────────────────

    input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING OrderFillingType = ORDER_FILLING_IOC;

    input bool   StrictMarketFill      = true;

    input bool   UseBrokerOverrides    = false;

    input double BrokerMinLot          = 0.0;

    input double BrokerLotStep         = 0.0;

    input double BrokerContractSize    = 0.0;

    // ───────────────────────── TRAP ENGINE ─────────────────────────

    input bool   EnableTraps           = true;

    input bool   TrapVisuals           = true;

    input int    TrapOffsetPoints      = 10;

    input int    MaxTrapsPerSide       = 3;

    input double TrapLotPercent        = 50.0;

    input int    TrapPriceTolerancePts = 5;

    input double TrapZoneBandATRmult   = 1.0;


    // ───────────────────────── NEWS ENGINE ─────────────────────────

    input NEWS_Source NEWS_Mode        = NEWS_GLOBALVARS;

    input int         NEWS_MinImpact   = 2;

    input int         NEWS_LookaheadMin= 120;

    input int         NEWS_RescanSec   = 30;

    input string      NEWS_CSV_File    = "ldn_news.csv";

    input string      NEWS_FF_URL      = "https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar?day=today";

    input string      NEWS_INV_URL     = "https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/";

    input string      NEWS_HTTP_UA     = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64)";

    input int         NEWS_HTTP_TimeoutMs = 4000;

    input int         NEWS_Web_TimeShiftMinutes = 0;

    input bool        NEWS_MergeCluster = true;

    input int         NEWS_ClusterGapSec= 240;

    input bool        NEWS_DebugLog     = false;


    // LDN attempts per news window

    input int         LDN_AttemptsPerNewsWindow = 2;


    // OB SL distance outside the zone

    input double OB_SL_OutsideFrac = 0.60;


    // use ATR in modify-min-distance

    input bool UseATRInModifyMinDist = false;


    // ───────────────────────── TRAP EXECUTION LIMITS ─────────────────────────

    input bool   EnableTrapExecutionLimit   = true;

    input int    MaxTradesPerTrap           = 3;

    input bool   Trap_PlacePendingsAtLines  = true;

    input bool   Trap_AutoFlipToCorrectType = false;

    input double TrapMaxLotsPerOrder        = 0.0;


    // ───────────────────────── MISC SAFETY / TUNING ─────────────────────────

    input int    BufferPoints             = 1;

    input int    ModifyDebounceMs         = 800;

    input int    ModifyChangePoints       = 3;

    input bool   AlignPriceToTick         = true;

    input bool   Diagnostics              = true;

    input bool   DryRun                   = false;

    input double ATR_SL_Multiplier        = 0.0;

    input int    PendingModifyAvoidPoints = 5;

    input bool   RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones = true;


    // ───────────────────────── TRAILING PRESETS ─────────────────────────

    input double           TrailingATRMultiplier             = 1.00;

    input double           TrailingATRMultiplierAggressive   = 0.40;

    input double           TrailingATRMultiplierConservative = 0.65;

    input double           Trail_Activate_ATR                = 0.60;

    input ENUM_LDN_TRAIL   LDN_TrailingAggressiveness        = LDN_TRAIL_BALANCED;


    // ───────────────────────── MONETARY TP TRAIL + LOCKER ─────────────────────────

    input bool   MonetaryTPTrail_Enable        = true;

    input bool   MonetaryTPTrail_TieToBE       = true;

    input bool   BE_HardLockAtBreakeven        = true;


    input bool   Locker_AsPrimary              = true;

    input bool   Monetary_AsBackup             = true;

    input int    Monetary_Backup_WaitSec       = 20;

    input double Monetary_Backup_MinGapFrac    = 0.10;


    input bool   PureLocker_Enable             = true;

    input bool   PureLocker_StartAfterBE       = false;

    input bool   Locker_AnchorSticky           = true;

    input double Locker_Step_TPFrac            = 0.05;

    input int    Locker_Step_MinTicks          = 2;

    input bool   Locker_ATRHysteresis          = true;

    input double Locker_ATR_Hyst_Cons          = 0.30;

    input double Locker_ATR_Hyst_Agg           = 0.15;


    // ───────────────────────── GUI LIMITS ─────────────────────────

    input int    MaxOrdersPerSide = 3;


    // ───────────────────────── LEGACY LDN-NYC MODE (compiled in this build) ─────────────────────────

    input bool   EnableLDNNYC_Mode            = false;

    input bool   LDN_NYC_AutoEnable           = false;

    input int    LDN_UseLocalTimeOffset       = 0;

    input int    LDN_StartHour_CAT            = 7;

    input int    LDN_EndHour_CAT              = 11;

    input double LDN_LotMultiplier            = 1.0;

    input double LDN_MaxSpread                = 30.0;   // pts

    input double LDN_ATRThreshold             = 0.0;

    input int    LDN_CooldownAfterFail_s      = 10;

    input double LDN_PartialClosePercent      = 50.0;

    input bool   LDN_AutoCancelIfHTFViolation = true;

    input int    LDN_FalseBreakoutTimeout     = 30;     // seconds

    input int    LDN_MinRetestLookback        = 6;

    input int    LDN_MinRetests               = 1;

    input int    LDN_ConfirmBars              = 1;

    input int    LDN_VolumeAvgLength          = 20;

    input double LDN_VolumeMultiplier         = 1.5;

    input double LDN_Breakout_ATR_Mult        = 0.5;

    input int    LDN_MaxTradesPerWindow       = 3;


    // ───────────────────────── BREAK-EVEN ENGINE (+ RE-ENGAGE) ─────────────────────────

    input bool   BE_UseProfitATR_Gating        = true;

    input double BE_Start_ATR                  = 0.30;

    input double BE_Step_ATR                   = 0.15;

    input int    BE_MinSecondsFromEntry        = 45;

    input int    BE_MinSecondsBetweenStages    = 30;

    input bool   BE_OneStagePerBar             = false;

    input bool   BE_RequireCloseConfirm        = false;

    input int    BE_CloseConfirmBars           = 1;

    input double BE_Handover_ProfitATR         = 0.00;


    input bool   BE_ReengageEnabled            = false;

    input int    BE_Reengage_MinLocks          = 1;

    input double BE_Reengage_Percent           = 0.30;

    input int    BE_Reengage_AllowSeconds      = 120;

    input double BE_Reengage_ExtraBufferATRMult= 0.10;


    // ───────────────────────── NEW LDN / NYC BREAKOUT ENGINE (v5.24-pro+) ─────────────────────────

    input bool            LDN_Enable                         = true;

    input bool            LDN_AutoOn                         = false;

    input bool            LDN_ContinueManageWhenDisabled     = false;

    input bool            LDN_ManageOnlyLDNTrades            = true;


    input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES LDN_TF                             = PERIOD_M30;

    input int             LDN_OpenHour_Local                 = 8;

    input int             LDN_CloseHour_Local                = 17;


    input int             LDN_PivotLeftRight                 = 5;

    input int             LDN_LookbackForShelves             = 200;

    input double          LDN_BandRatePct                    = 3.0;

    input int             LDN_MinTestsInBand                 = 2;

    input int             LDN_ConfirmBarsAfterBreak          = 1;


    input double          LDN_MinShelfScore                  = 2.5;


    input int             LDN_FalseReentryBars               = 2;

    input bool            LDN_FalseReentryUseClose           = true;

    input bool            LDN_StopAtHTFEnd                   = false;

    input bool            LDN_DynFalseWindow                 = true;

    input double          LDN_FalseWindowAtrFactor           = 0.60;


    input bool            LDN_UseNewsWindows                 = true;

    input int             LDN_NewsPreWindowSec               = 60;

    input int             LDN_NewsPostWindowSec              = 90;

    input bool            LDN_AggressiveNewsIntrabar         = true;

    input double          LDN_IntrabarBreakBufferPips        = 0.5;

    input int             LDN_CooldownSecAfterClose          = 30;


    input LDN_BiasMode    LDN_FundamentalBiasMode            = LDN_BIAS_NONE;

    input double          LDN_TiltLoosenFactor               = 0.75;

    input double          LDN_TiltTightenFactor              = 1.25;


    // Smart News Engine (SNE)

    input bool            SNE_Enable                          = false;

    input int             SNE_MinImpactForBias                = 2;

    input int             SNE_StaleSeconds                    = 900;

    input double          SNE_BiasThreshold                   = 0.20;

    input bool            SNE_AllowRiskTilt                   = true;

    input double          SNE_RiskBoostMax                    = 0.35;


    // Market quality guards

    input double          LDN_MaxSpreadPips                   = 2.0;

    input double          LDN_MinTickRateHz                   = 2.0;

    input int             LDN_TickRateWindow                  = 30;


    // Internal BE (news mode)

    input bool            LDN_BE_Enable                       = true;

    input int             LDN_BE_ATR_Period                   = 50;

    input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES LDN_BE_ATR_TF                       = PERIOD_M5;

    input double          LDN_BE_TriggerAtrMult               = 0.50;

    input double          LDN_BE_TriggerPips                  = 5.0;

    input double          LDN_BE_OffsetPips                   = 0.2;

    input int             LDN_BE_MinHoldSeconds               = 2;

    input double          LDN_BE_TriggerAtrMult_News          = 0.35;

    input double          LDN_BE_TriggerPips_News             = 3.0;


    // Internal trailing

    input bool            LDN_Trail_Enable                    = false;

    input LDN_TrailMode   LDN_Trail_Mode                      = LDN_TRAIL_ATR;

    input int             LDN_Trail_ATR_Period                = 50;

    input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES LDN_Trail_ATR_TF                    = PERIOD_M5;

    input double          LDN_Trail_ATRMult                   = 1.20;

    input double          LDN_Trail_MinStepPips               = 2.5;

    input int             LDN_Trail_MinMillisBetweenUpdates   = 400;


    // Chandelier variant

    input int             LDN_Trail_Chan_Period               = 22;

    input double          LDN_Trail_Chan_MultATR              = 2.0;


    // Misc / risk

    input double          LDN_ShelfBufferPips                 = 0.4;

    input double          LDN_DefaultRiskPct                  = 0.5;


    // Asset Manager (AM)

    input bool            AM_Enable                           = true;

    input int             AM_ATR_Period                       = 14;

    input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES AM_ATR_TF                           = PERIOD_M5;

    input int             AM_ATR_LookbackDays                 = 60;

    input double          AM_MinATRPercentile                 = 70.0;

    input bool            AM_NewsRelevance_Enable             = true;


    // Portfolio Manager (PM)

    input bool            PM_Enable                           = true;

    input double          PM_MaxGroupRiskPct                  = 1.50;

    input bool            PM_GroupByNewsCurrency              = true;




Produits recommandés
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Experts
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
Ce robot est un outil automatisé de trading qui utilise ces deux indicateurs populaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading sur le marché Forex. L'indicateur RSI (Relative Strength Index) est un indicateur technique qui mesure la force relative d'un actif par rapport à d'autres actifs du marché. Les Bollinger Bands sont un indicateur qui mesure la volatilité du marché et aide à déterminer les limites de prix pour un actif donné. Le robot de trading avec les indicateurs RSI et Bollinger
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
CapitalGrid
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Code Components and Functionality: Basic Information #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description. input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc. Main Functions OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line). OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is
FREE
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock est un conseiller intelligent avec verrouillage dynamique des positions. Ce conseiller de trading avancé met en œuvre une stratégie de verrouillage bidirectionnel des ordres avec une croissance progressive des positions et une adaptation dynamique au marché . Avantages du cadenas rond: Contrôle des risques par verrouillage de position, Croissance dynamique des volumes dans les secteurs tendances du marché, Paramètres de comportement flexibles en fonction des limites, Adapté aux phase
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Salut les commerçants ! Je présente la Stratégie "Duende", Duende est un algorithme qui détecte des modèles de différents niveaux hauts et bas, où ils restent constants pour faire de bonnes entrées, avec un système de récupération interrogeant diverses choses comme le seuil de rentabilité et les croisements entre pairs Il a prouvé qu'il contrôlait plusieurs devises sans problème, avec un contrôle puissant des nouvelles pendant le marché il est possible de le gérer avec tous les symboles dont v
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Experts
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
Smart Pattern AtrShield
Nuno Miguel Costa Tome
Experts
Self-learning core – scans the last 500 candles, extracts RSI + MA-slope patterns and builds its own database—no Python, DLLs or external files. Real-time adaptation – each bar updates accuracy scores and votes on the most similar patterns before opening a trade. Volatility-aware risk – every position starts with a stop-loss equal to ATR(14) × 1.5 , automatically wider in fast markets and tighter in calm ones. Ultra-light, 100 % MQL5 – minimal CPU load, works on any broker, any symbol. Full sou
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – EA de Grille Avancé pour MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro est un Expert Advisor (EA) de qualité professionnelle conçu pour MetaTrader 5, combinant une logique de trading de grille avancée avec une gestion des risques robuste et des stratégies d'entrée/sortie adaptatives. Cet EA convient aussi bien aux traders débutants qu'aux traders expérimentés qui souhaitent une solution de trading fiable, flexible et entièrement automatisée. Caractéristiques Principales Système de Grille Inte
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis