Gold Sniper EA

Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions. It relies purely on price action logic and session filters, avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution. Less Executions but more sniper entries.

The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to deliver professional trading flow with minimal intervention.

Key System Logic

  • Detects recent swing highs and lows to define breakout zones

  • Places Buy/Sell Stop orders beyond key levels

  • Applies expiration to pending trades to avoid late entries

  • Supports both risk % and fixed lot sizing

  • Dynamic trailing stop with SL/TP behavior that adapts to market conditions

  • Optional session filters and news event avoidance

  • Percent based of price calculation to automatically adjusts the take profit and stoploss regardless of the price. This is a very important feature for XAUUSD as the price difference fluctuates very rapidly. 

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1–M5

  • Broker: ECN with low spreads

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (higher preferred)

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted execution

  • Set File: Optimized version available in the comments section

Testing Recommendations

While back testing is supported, some logic relies on real-time conditions. For the most accurate results, forward-test on a demo account before going live.

Suitable For

  • Traders seeking structured, breakout-based automation

  • Those who prefer pending-order strategies over reactive market entries

  • Traders who want a low-maintenance, time/session-based system

Disclaimer

Gold Sniper EA is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit machine. Trading always involves both wins and losses. If you believe trading means winning only without ever losing, please do not purchase this EA.

Contact & Support

For questions, support, or inquiries about Gold Sniper EA, you can message me directly here or via Telegram:
https://t.me/jestrades


More from author
Naked Gold Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
4.33 (9)
Experts
PROPFIRM Equipped - Not your typical trading robot. Built for discipline, not hype. The Naked Gold Scalper is a sophisticated, high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to deliver consistent results in the Gold (XAUUSD) Market.  While its settings are proven and optimized for Gold, the EA's modular architecture allows you to fine-tune parameters for other markets, adapting seamlessly to your personal trading style and market behavior. This advanced system features four independent trading
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
Experts
[NEW BITCOIN SPECIAL FEATURES UNDER DEVELOPMENT] Looking for a safe bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the largest crypto currency in the world effortlessly. Note:  The latest update is already plug and play for prop firms and live accounts. If you want to let the EA, make more trades for live accounts, just Disable Drawdown Protection Settings.  Do NOT use  nakedbitcoinscalper2.0.set  from the comment section. This is not valid anymore.  Message me if you think that the default settin
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
[ SET FILES ] The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing intraday swings and quick scalping opportun
Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
Indicators
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
FREE
