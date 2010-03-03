Gold Sniper EA

THIS IS THE SIMPLE VERSION OF THE 'NAKED GOLD SCALPER'

Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD scalping under breakout conditions. It relies purely on price action logic and session filters, avoiding indicators for faster, cleaner execution.

The EA places pending orders only when momentum and swing zone criteria align, ensuring structured and disciplined trade entries. With dynamic trade management, flexible exits, and customizable risk, Gold Sniper EA is designed to deliver professional trading flow with minimal intervention.

Key System Logic

  • Detects recent swing highs and lows to define breakout zones

  • Places Buy/Sell Stop orders beyond key levels

  • Applies expiration to pending trades to avoid late entries

  • Supports both risk % and fixed lot sizing

  • Dynamic trailing stop with SL/TP behavior that adapts to market conditions

  • Optional session filters and news event avoidance

  • Percent based of price calculation to automatically adjusts the take profit and stoploss regardless of the price. This is a very important feature for XAUUSD as the price difference fluctuates very rapidly. 

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1–M5

  • Broker: ECN with low spreads

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (higher preferred)

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted execution

  • Set File: Optimized version available in the comments section

Testing Recommendations

While back testing is supported, some logic relies on real-time conditions. For the most accurate results, forward-test on a demo account before going live.

Suitable For

  • Traders seeking structured, breakout-based automation

  • Those who prefer pending-order strategies over reactive market entries

  • Traders who want a low-maintenance, time/session-based system

Disclaimer

Gold Sniper EA is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit machine. Trading always involves both wins and losses. If you believe trading means winning only without ever losing, please do not purchase this EA.

Contact & Support

For questions, support, or inquiries about Gold Sniper EA, you can message me directly here or via Telegram:
https://t.me/jestrades

Start trading with precision and discipline using Gold Sniper EA today.


