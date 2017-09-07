HeLL Cat Pro

3.33

The HeLL_Cat PRO Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool, suitable both for professionals and beginners. Its arsenal includes various strategies - the HeLL_Cat mode, the Safe mode and the News mode.

The PRO version differs from the standard version in the added functionality of settings. The complete list of differences can be found in the documentation for the EA.

  • The HeLL_Cat mode uses the adaptive trading strategy based on a neural network consisting of 4 interconnected logical cores. A distinctive feature of this mode is the strategy of partial overlap and construction of an orders grid with an adaptive lot ratio increase depending on the behavior of the market. The trading activity of the robot in this mode is high, but it can also be controlled directly on the chart using the control buttons. When this mode is selected, it automatically activates the risk control module (setting Stop Loss at the channel boundaries of the price chart of the higher timeframes) and the smart deposit protection module, which looks for the ideal position for closing deals with minimal losses. There are also many functions for customizing the trade, for example: moving the profit to breakeven, partial or full locking and auto-locking of positions. The detailed description of all the features of the Expert Advisor are provided in the documentation.

  • The Safe mode is based on conservative trading with Stop Loss and Take profit set. This mode is suitable for those need a calm and safe trading. The main idea lies in market entries at specific time intervals, adaptive maintenance of orders and the most suitable market exit. All the settings are already built into the EA. Users only need to select the traded lot size and currency pair for the EA to work on from the drop-down list. In total, 8 pairs are suitable for trading.

  • The News mode works exclusively during the news. It is suitable for those who are used to trade or only start getting acquainted with strong news movements. One convenient feature in this mode worth mentioning is that the robot automatically download the upcoming high-impact news from the Internet and trades them using pending orders. This mode uses Trailing stop and a fixed Stop Loss. After the news release is over, the EA automatically deletes the remaining untriggered orders and continues to work in the normal mode, waiting for the next news movement.

All modes can work both separately and together, without interfering with each other, since they have different trade identifiers. They can also be toggled on and off right from the chart window, even during testing in visual mode. This way you will be able to work out your strategy.

The graphical interface allows adding or hiding the most useful information about the trade, as well as run a price forecast and a convenient control panel in the form of buttons with various useful functions - opening, closing and maintaining trades.

Training of the weight coefficient for the HeLL_Cat mode was performed on the EURUSD M30 currency pair starting from 2009. Although this mode is considered moderately aggressive, it fully shows a stable result in the long run. The training settings for other currency pairs will be published in the comments over time.


Pairs and timeframes

  • In the HeLL_Cat mode, with the standard settings: EURUSD, AUDUSD, Timeframe - preferably M30.
  • In the Safe mode: EURGBP, EURCHF, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, Timeframe - M15.
  • In the News mode, it is recommended to select currency pairs with low spread: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD (crosses are not suitable), Timeframe - any.


Recommended balance and account type

Minimum recommended balance:

  • For the HeLL_Cat mode, using the recommended pairs and timeframes with the initial lot of 0.01 - $1000.
  • For the Safe mode, using the recommended pairs and timeframes with the initial lot of 0.05 - $1000.
  • For the News mode, using the recommended pairs and timeframes with the initial lot of 0.05 - $1000.

Mandatory account requirements: five-digit quotes, and a minimum lot size of 0.01 for the HeLL_Cat mode.


Parameters

The full description of settings and features can be found in the documentation below.

Reviews 3
Alexander Golovatiy
36
Alexander Golovatiy 2017.12.27 13:46 
 

Гениальный инструмент. Впрочем, как и сам автор.

Jing Lu
326
Jing Lu 2018.01.20 07:10 
 

2018.10.19 update review.

trading system is SoSo.

but the future prediction in Graffic mode is pretty helpful when I trade manually.

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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HeLL Cat
Dmitry Lukyanov
3.64 (11)
Experts
The HeLL_Cat Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool, suitable both for professionals and beginners. Its arsenal includes various strategies - the HeLL_Cat mode, the Safe mode and the News mode. The HeLL_Cat mode uses the adaptive trading strategy based on a neural network consisting of 4 interconnected logical cores. A distinctive feature of this mode is the strategy of partial overlap and construction of an orders grid with an adaptive lot ratio increase depending on the behavior of the mark
HeLL Cat Lite
Dmitry Lukyanov
Experts
The HeLL_Cat Lite Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool, suitable both for professionals and beginners. Its arsenal includes various strategies - the semi-automatic HeLL_Cat mode, the Safe mode and the News mode. The semi-automatic HeLL_Cat mode uses the adaptive trading strategy based on a neural network consisting of 4 interconnected logical cores. Unlike the other versions, HeLL_Cat Lite does not open the first order, it only manages the orders opened by user. A distinctive feature of thi
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Jing Lu
326
Jing Lu 2018.01.20 07:10 
 

2018.10.19 update review.

trading system is SoSo.

but the future prediction in Graffic mode is pretty helpful when I trade manually.

Pavel Bobrovskiy
1647
Pavel Bobrovskiy 2018.01.18 20:51 
 

очень рискованно. огромные просадки. мартингейл. есть более интересные способы потратить свои деньги, чем отдать их просто так. я считаю, что просто подарил деньги , немалые деньги за продукт, которых полно в бесплатном доступе. я купился на положительные отзывы, которые даны с непонятных аккаунтов скорее всего отзывы платные. не совершайте моей ошибки, не отдавайте свои деньги!!!

Alexander Golovatiy
36
Alexander Golovatiy 2017.12.27 13:46 
 

Гениальный инструмент. Впрочем, как и сам автор.

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