HighFrequencyScalper
- Göstergeler
- Armand Andras Kormany
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🔥 Scalper Elite Dashboard™ – The Ultimate Precision Entry Indicator (MT4)
Version: 1.00
Type: Non-Repainting Multi-Logic Signal System
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Dashboard-based, No External API, Lightning Fast Execution
📌 What is Scalper Elite Dashboard™?
Scalper Elite Dashboard™ is a high-frequency, non-repainting trading indicator designed specifically for scalping, intraday, and short-term swing trading. It combines 6 powerful technical analysis components into a single ultra-visual and intelligent dashboard.
This tool provides:
-
✔️ Real-time market sentiment analysis
-
✔️ High-probability BUY/SELL signal generation
-
✔️ Probability-based confidence scoring
-
✔️ Precision entry countdown timer
-
✔️ Smart notifications only when it matters
-
✔️ All-in-one control panel directly on your chart
📊 The Dashboard – Explained
Every element of the panel is crafted to help you make confident trading decisions in seconds:
|Label
|What it Shows
|RSI
|RSI-based pressure score (+15 bullish, –15 bearish, 0 neutral)
|MACD
|MACD momentum signal (+20 for bullish cross, –20 for bearish cross, ±10 for weak signals)
|BBands
|Price location vs Bollinger Bands (extreme or inside bands)
|ADX
|Trend strength & direction (+10 for strong bullish, –10 for bearish, 0 for weak)
|Volume
|Current volume strength compared to average (overbought/oversold activity hint)
|PriceAction
|Engulfing candlestick detection (classic PA confirmation signals)
|Total Score
|Aggregated weighted score from all indicators (normalized 0–100)
|Signal
|BUY ↑ / SELL ↓ / NEUTRAL with probability % based on total score
|Entry Timer
|Countdown (in seconds) showing how long the current signal remains valid
|Details
|Quick view: actual RSI, ADX value, volume ratio in percentage
Colors:
-
🟢 Green (Lime) – Indicates bullish pressure
-
🔴 Red – Indicates bearish pressure
-
⚪ White – Indicates neutral/unclear conditions
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ Non-repainting signals (all calculations use closed candles)
-
✅ Entry Timer for better timing (customizable)
-
✅ Smart Alerts only when signal confidence exceeds your threshold (set in inputs)
-
✅ Fully Customizable panel: colors, font size, alerts, logic weights
-
✅ Zero lag – lightweight code optimized for speed
-
✅ Works on any symbol or timeframe (recommended: M1–H1 for scalping)
🔧 Inputs You Can Customize
|Input Name
|Description
|EnableAlerts
|Turn on/off alerts
|MinAlertConfidence
|Only receive alerts if signal confidence is ≥ this %
|EntryTimeSeconds
|How long the signal remains active before timer resets
|RSI_Period , ADX_Period etc.
|Indicator-specific periods for fine tuning
|FontSize , FontName
|Visual style of the dashboard
|PanelBGColor , TextColor , etc.
|Panel color styling
🎯 How It Works
Scalper Elite Dashboard™ continuously analyzes your chart using pure technical logic, without repaint or lag. It identifies:
-
Extreme overbought/oversold conditions
-
Momentum reversals
-
Trend confirmation
-
Volume anomalies
-
Candlestick entry triggers
When enough bullish or bearish confluence is reached, it gives a clear signal with direction and confidence percentage.
You’ll also get an entry window timer so you know exactly when to act — and when not to.
💼 Who Is This For?
-
✔️ Scalpers who need precision entries
-
✔️ Day traders wanting faster decisions
-
✔️ Swing traders looking for cleaner signals
-
✔️ Algorithmic traders for signal confirmation
-
✔️ Anyone tired of repainting garbage and lagging tools
📥 No External Data Required
This is a 100% standalone MT4 indicator. It does not require DLLs, external APIs, or third-party feeds. Just drop it on your chart and start using it.
🛎️ Get Notified Only When It Matters
No more spammy alerts! This indicator only notifies you when:
-
Alerts are enabled, and
-
Signal confidence is above your custom threshold (e.g. 80%)
✅ Proven, Fast, and Profitable
This system is not based on hype or repainting tricks.
It's built on battle-tested logic used by top traders for years.
The intelligent scoring system ensures that you only get high-quality trades — not noise.
🔓 100% Unlockable Logic
No black-box. You see exactly which indicators contributed to the signal.
Perfect for learning, confirmation, or combining with your own strategy.
💬 Final Thought
Scalper Elite Dashboard™ is not just an indicator.
It’s your personal edge in fast markets — right on your chart.
Whether you trade manually or semi-automated, this tool will become your go-to weapon in any market.
🔽 Add it to your toolbox today and trade with total confidence.
🔥 Launch price: $249
✅ Free lifetime updates included