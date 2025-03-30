HighFrequencyScalper


🔥 Scalper Elite Dashboard™ – The Ultimate Precision Entry Indicator (MT4)

Version: 1.00
Type: Non-Repainting Multi-Logic Signal System
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Dashboard-based, No External API, Lightning Fast Execution

📌 What is Scalper Elite Dashboard™?

Scalper Elite Dashboard™ is a high-frequency, non-repainting trading indicator designed specifically for scalping, intraday, and short-term swing trading. It combines 6 powerful technical analysis components into a single ultra-visual and intelligent dashboard.

This tool provides:

  • ✔️ Real-time market sentiment analysis

  • ✔️ High-probability BUY/SELL signal generation

  • ✔️ Probability-based confidence scoring

  • ✔️ Precision entry countdown timer

  • ✔️ Smart notifications only when it matters

  • ✔️ All-in-one control panel directly on your chart

📊 The Dashboard – Explained

Every element of the panel is crafted to help you make confident trading decisions in seconds:

Label What it Shows
RSI RSI-based pressure score (+15 bullish, –15 bearish, 0 neutral)
MACD MACD momentum signal (+20 for bullish cross, –20 for bearish cross, ±10 for weak signals)
BBands Price location vs Bollinger Bands (extreme or inside bands)
ADX Trend strength & direction (+10 for strong bullish, –10 for bearish, 0 for weak)
Volume Current volume strength compared to average (overbought/oversold activity hint)
PriceAction Engulfing candlestick detection (classic PA confirmation signals)
Total Score Aggregated weighted score from all indicators (normalized 0–100)
Signal BUY ↑ / SELL ↓ / NEUTRAL with probability % based on total score
Entry Timer Countdown (in seconds) showing how long the current signal remains valid
Details Quick view: actual RSI, ADX value, volume ratio in percentage

Colors:

  • 🟢 Green (Lime) – Indicates bullish pressure

  • 🔴 Red – Indicates bearish pressure

  • White – Indicates neutral/unclear conditions

⚙️ Key Features

  • Non-repainting signals (all calculations use closed candles)

  • Entry Timer for better timing (customizable)

  • Smart Alerts only when signal confidence exceeds your threshold (set in inputs)

  • Fully Customizable panel: colors, font size, alerts, logic weights

  • Zero lag – lightweight code optimized for speed

  • Works on any symbol or timeframe (recommended: M1–H1 for scalping)

🔧 Inputs You Can Customize

Input Name Description
EnableAlerts Turn on/off alerts
MinAlertConfidence Only receive alerts if signal confidence is ≥ this %
EntryTimeSeconds How long the signal remains active before timer resets
RSI_Period , ADX_Period etc. Indicator-specific periods for fine tuning
FontSize , FontName Visual style of the dashboard
PanelBGColor , TextColor , etc. Panel color styling

🎯 How It Works

Scalper Elite Dashboard™ continuously analyzes your chart using pure technical logic, without repaint or lag. It identifies:

  • Extreme overbought/oversold conditions

  • Momentum reversals

  • Trend confirmation

  • Volume anomalies

  • Candlestick entry triggers

When enough bullish or bearish confluence is reached, it gives a clear signal with direction and confidence percentage.
You’ll also get an entry window timer so you know exactly when to act — and when not to.

💼 Who Is This For?

  • ✔️ Scalpers who need precision entries

  • ✔️ Day traders wanting faster decisions

  • ✔️ Swing traders looking for cleaner signals

  • ✔️ Algorithmic traders for signal confirmation

  • ✔️ Anyone tired of repainting garbage and lagging tools

📥 No External Data Required

This is a 100% standalone MT4 indicator. It does not require DLLs, external APIs, or third-party feeds. Just drop it on your chart and start using it.

🛎️ Get Notified Only When It Matters

No more spammy alerts! This indicator only notifies you when:

  • Alerts are enabled, and

  • Signal confidence is above your custom threshold (e.g. 80%)

✅ Proven, Fast, and Profitable

This system is not based on hype or repainting tricks.
It's built on battle-tested logic used by top traders for years.
The intelligent scoring system ensures that you only get high-quality trades — not noise.

🔓 100% Unlockable Logic

No black-box. You see exactly which indicators contributed to the signal.
Perfect for learning, confirmation, or combining with your own strategy.

💬 Final Thought

Scalper Elite Dashboard™ is not just an indicator.
It’s your personal edge in fast markets — right on your chart.
Whether you trade manually or semi-automated, this tool will become your go-to weapon in any market.

🔽 Add it to your toolbox today and trade with total confidence.
🔥 Launch price: $249
✅ Free lifetime updates included



