Trend magic indicator

Trend magic indicator uses cci and atr to create buy and sell in the market . this a a line that changes its color when any of the conditions occur ie buy and sell .  I find the indicator given you a bit of a better entry when you change the parameters to CCI=20, ATR=100, ATR MULTIPLIER= 2.
Set up entry just above the indicatror afetr a retracement. Set your stop loss a 20 cents to a dollar (depending on share size) below your entry. Be ready to enter a new position above indicator again if you get stopped out.
to exit, set your stop loss a few cents below indicator. Prices tend to rebound right around the parameters I gave you, so be ready to increase your share size if the price drops below the indicator but it doesnt touch your stop loss or if price makes a u turn and heads up. You will have to be extremely patient witht his srategy and be willing to leave behind a chunk of money on the table. Thats the hardest part. once the trend gets underway, however, it doesnt touch the indicator for several candles. Hope this helps. Hard to implement the strategy on choppy market. Main thing is to protect your capital in case the price goes against you. It might do that a few time before the trend get underway. For intraday use VWAP indicator to know whether the market is bullish or bearish in a given session. Hope this helps.


Recommended products
Aggression Wave RSJ
JETINVEST
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator sums up the difference between the sells aggression and the buys aggression that occurred in each Candle, graphically plotting the waves of accumulation of the aggression volumes.   Through these waves an exponential average is calculated that indicates the direction of the business flow. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL).   Be sure to try our Professional version with configurable features and alerts:  Agre
FREE
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicators
Weis Waves is a technical indicator developed by David Weis, inspired by Richard Wyckoff’s principles. Unlike traditional volume, which is shown bar by bar, Weis Waves accumulates volume into bullish or bearish “waves,” restarting the count whenever price changes direction. This method allows traders to clearly see the true strength of market moves , as each wave reflects the intensity of the volume behind a sequence of candles. Key features: Groups volume into buying and selling waves. Highl
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Tenet Support and Resistance Pro
Lucas De Melo Carvalho Cruz
Indicators
Ideal for scalpers, day traders and swing trades. Automatically identifies key support and resistance levels based on historical price data. It displays real-time trading zones and a precise countdown timer for each candle, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions. Fully customizable for multiple timeframes and instruments. The indicator analyzes historical price data to draw horizontal levels that represent key trading areas. It also displays, in real time, the current zone whe
FREE
AvgVolumes
Marco Montemari
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window. This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold. If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925 ) If you want to use
FREE
LT Weis Waves
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up. Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.29 (17)
Indicators
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Indicator MA Channel
Alexey Smirnov
Indicators
I present the well-known Moving Average indicator. This indicator is presented as a channel, where the upper and lower lines are equidistant from the main line by a percentage set by the user. The indicator is easy to use. The basic settings of the moving average have been saved and a percentage parameter (Channel%) has been added. Basic parameters: Channel% - shows how much we want to deviate from the main line. The indicator is freely available.
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ
JETINVEST
5 (2)
Indicators
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
Real Time Synthetic FX Rate
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Real-Time Synthetic FX Rate Real-Time Synthetic FX Rate is an advanced indicator designed to calculate a robust, synthetic exchange rate estimate for any currency pair available on your broker (including Majors, Minors, and Exotics). Its goal is to offer a dynamic reference that reflects price formation minute-by-minute , providing an orientational guide before the publication of official rates or institutional validations. How It Works: The Robust Hybrid Model The indicator generates its synthe
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.55 (60)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
WindFlow HTF MT5
Carmine Pinto
Indicators
WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader. The metaphorical "wind's ballet" Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its o
FREE
Volume Above Average
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
Volume Above Average Indicator - MQL5 Introduction The Volume Above Average Indicator is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform that helps traders identify the current trading volume compared to the historical average. The indicator uses three different sensitivity levels to classify volume into weak, medium, and strong, providing a clear visualization of market momentum. Key Features Displays trading volume in a separate window. Compares the current volume with the historical a
FREE
Delta Aggression Volume
JETINVEST
4.13 (8)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the difference between the SELL aggression and the BUY aggression that occurred in each Candle, plotting the balance of each one graphically. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Be sure to try our   Professional   version with configurable features and alerts:   Delta Agression Volume PRO Settings Aggression by volume (Real Volume) or by number of trades (Tick Volume) Start of the Aggression Delta
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Coiote Volume Candle
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicators
Candle de Volume Coiote O Candle de Volume  Coiote é um indicador que mede a variação do volume no tempo, seu corpo é pela variação do volume anterior pelo volume atual, sua direção pelo fechamento do preço. 1. identificado um topo no indicador Candle de Volume  Coiote (marcado o fechamento do preço). 2. identificado um fundo no indicador Candle de Volume Coiote (marcado o fechamento do preço). 3. fundo 3 igual fundo 2 no indicador Candle de Volume Coiote, preço no 3 é diferente de fundo 2. P
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicators
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
QQE Hybrid MTF
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Ritz QQE Hybrid System Precision in Motion (Multi TimeFrame) Ritz QQE Hybrid System is a next-generation evolution of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE), redesigned with modern analytics and hybrid intelligence. It merges RSI momentum, ATR-based volatility filtering, and RSI Momentum Anomaly Detection into one cohesive, high-performance engine — built for traders who demand both precision and adaptability across all timeframes. By combining momentum dynamics, volatility adapt
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
PZ Market Depth MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Do you like scalping? Th is indicator displays information about the latest price quotes received from the broker. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Identify tick trends easily A blue row means the price has increased A red row means the price has decreased Customizable colors and font sizes Display your desired amount of rows The indicator is non-repainting Parameters Rows: amount of rows with data to display in the chart Font size: font size of the t
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI
Danijel Plesa
5 (2)
Indicators
Advanced Dynamic RSI — Birthday Special (temporarily FREE) Why is it free right now? It’s our birthday — we’re giving back to the community. During this limited-time Birthday Special the indicator is fully functional (no feature locks) so you can experience dynamically adaptive RSI levels in your own workflow. After the promotion, the regular price will resume. Note: You can find our other professional Tools & High-End EAs (strategy EAs for trend and mean-reversion, plus analysis utilities) d
FREE
KVO Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
Indicators
Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) - A Powerful Trend & Momentum Indicator This is an enhanced version of the Klinger Volume Oscillator (KVO) , a widely used indicator designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, trend direction, and overbought/oversold conditions in the market. How the KVO Indicator Works: Volume-Based Trend Identification – Unlike traditional oscillators that rely solely on price movements, the KVO uses both price and volume to detect market trends and momentum shifts .
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (51)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Buy TREND PRO now and get another advanced trend indicator for free To receive, write in private messages. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS    -  INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -  VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you can enter the market with higher probability and precision. There's also a f
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicators
DESCRIPTION ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) is the indicator that analyzes the price movement and identifies valid impulses, corrections and SCOBs (Single Canndle Ordere Block). It is a powerful tool that can be used with any type of technical analysis because it's flexible, informative, easy to use and it does substantially improve trader's awareness of the most liquid zones of interest. SETTINGS General | Visuals Colour theme — defines the colour theme of the ICSM. SCOB | Visuals Show
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro  — Hybrid Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro expands the classic Supertrend concept into a hybrid scalping instrument designed for short- to medium-term setups across multiple timeframes (M1–H1). The indicator combines a visually intuitive Supertrend band with multiple optional confirmation metrics to deliver high-probability entries while keeping risk management simple: stop loss and take profit levels are computed dynamically from ATR and drawn directly on the chart. Alerts are
More from author
Trend magic supertrend ea
Vivek Arora
Experts
This expert advisor works on two indicators - Supertrend and trend magic . This is a trending expert advisor which take trades when both gives buy or sell signals . it has time filter setting that allows you to open and close trades within specific times. This uses trailing step and trailing start as well as stop loss in pips and targets in pips. One can use lot multiplier if any positions goes in loss
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review