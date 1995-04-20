Atr Trailing Stop Pro Dynamic Stop Loss Indicator

The ATR Trailing Stop Pro is a powerful trend-following indicator designed to help traders manage risk and maximize profits. Based on the Average True Range (ATR), this indicator dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains and minimize losses. 

 

Key Features: 

  1. Dual ATR Trailing Stops: Combines fast and slow ATR trails for optimal performance. 
  2. Dynamic Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts to market volatility. 
  3. Buy/Sell Signals: Clear visual alerts for entry and exit points. 
  4. Customizable Settings: Adjust ATR periods and multipliers to suit your trading style. 
  5. Works on All Timeframes: Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading. 

 

Why Choose ATR Trailing Stop Pro?

  • Proven Strategy: Based on the widely-used ATR trailing stop method. 
  • User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, even for beginners. 
  • Risk Management: Helps you stay disciplined and protect your capital. 

 

Ideal For: Forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto traders who want a reliable tool for managing stop losses and trailing profits. 

 

Try It Risk-Free: Enjoy a 7-day free trial to see how the ATR Trailing Stop Pro can improve your trading results. 


