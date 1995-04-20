Atr Trailing Stop Pro Dynamic Stop Loss Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Thambawita Mudiyanselage Dilshan Shamod Thambawita
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The ATR Trailing Stop Pro is a powerful trend-following indicator designed to help traders manage risk and maximize profits. Based on the Average True Range (ATR), this indicator dynamically adjusts stop-loss levels to lock in gains and minimize losses.
Key Features:
- Dual ATR Trailing Stops: Combines fast and slow ATR trails for optimal performance.
- Dynamic Stop Loss: Automatically adjusts to market volatility.
- Buy/Sell Signals: Clear visual alerts for entry and exit points.
- Customizable Settings: Adjust ATR periods and multipliers to suit your trading style.
- Works on All Timeframes: Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.
Why Choose ATR Trailing Stop Pro?
- Proven Strategy: Based on the widely-used ATR trailing stop method.
- User-Friendly: Easy to install and use, even for beginners.
- Risk Management: Helps you stay disciplined and protect your capital.
Ideal For: Forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto traders who want a reliable tool for managing stop losses and trailing profits.
Try It Risk-Free: Enjoy a 7-day free trial to see how the ATR Trailing Stop Pro can improve your trading results.