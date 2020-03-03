Three MA AI

[XAUUSD M15 AI Moving Average System] Gold-Specific Strategy! Say goodbye to Martingale & grid trading. Exclusive AI engine optimizes 15-minute volatility for XAUUSD spot gold. High-probability automated trading – up to 2000% annual returns!

Core Architecture:
 Cycle Precision: M15 dynamic moving averages (DMA) for intraday gold swings
 Commodity Tuning: Gold volatility algorithm (COMEX stock / USD Index / geopolitical factors)
 Capital Fit: $1000 starter plan (0.1 lot min, Kelly Formula position sizing)
 2024 Live Results (XAUUSD M15):
▪ $2k → $25.2k (1260% in 12 months)
▪ Sharpe Ratio: 5.44 (top 1% in gold strategies)
▪ Max Drawdown: 10.3% (vs gold’s 19% avg volatility)
 Strategy Engine:
✓ Triple Confirmation: M15 trend + H4 structure + daily support
✓ Dynamic TP: ATR×2.5 trailing + event hedge (auto-avoid NFP/Fed)
✓ Gold Metrics: COMEX net positions / ETF flows / USD β coefficient

Technical Validation (2018–2024 XAUUSD M15):
◆ Annual Returns: 1500–2200% (compounded)
◆ Win Rate: 62.1% (top M15 gold strategy)
◆ Risk-Reward: 3.2:1
◆ Daily Trades: 2–4 (M15 swing optimized)

**$2000 Exclusive Plan**:
✅ Position Sizing: 0.1 lot start, 10% risk-based scaling
✅ Risk Control: ≤10% per trade ($40 max / $2k account)
✅ Alerts: 1-hour pre-warning for NFP / rate decisions


