BlasterNeural - Expert Advisor

Expert advisor developed based on dynamic martingale logic, neural trend logic, and hedging strategies for positions in case of stress.

The phases of the project will develop as follows:

Martingale 80%: definition of the logic for opening grid-based positions. The logic involves defining reverse entries in a dynamic and automatic way.

Trend 0%: entries are executed in an evolved decision-making manner, only under specific market conditions.

Neural logic 10%: the opening of positions is entrusted to artificial intelligence. At least two reciprocal series will be opened at a time.

Leverage 1000, timeframe m10, EUR/USD.



