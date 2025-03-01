VolatiX AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for scalping XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading and adaptive execution strategies to navigate gold market volatility. It integrates intelligent indicator-based exits, optimizing stop-loss efficiency to minimize losses while maintaining structured trade management.

Unlike traditional scalping systems that rely on static stop-loss levels, VolatiX AI employs an adaptive approach that adjusts to market conditions, ensuring long-term stability and risk control. While this method may lead to occasional higher drawdowns, it enhances sustainability and trade accuracy in the highly dynamic M5 timeframe.

Validated through rigorous backtesting and live trading, VolatiX AI is built for traders seeking a structured, performance-driven scalping solution with precision and reliability in XAUUSD trading.





due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)



