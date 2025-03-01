Volatix Ai

VolatiX AI is an expert advisor (EA) designed for scalping XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe, utilizing high-frequency trading and adaptive execution strategies to navigate gold market volatility. It integrates intelligent indicator-based exits, optimizing stop-loss efficiency to minimize losses while maintaining structured trade management.

Unlike traditional scalping systems that rely on static stop-loss levels, VolatiX AI employs an adaptive approach that adjusts to market conditions, ensuring long-term stability and risk control. While this method may lead to occasional higher drawdowns, it enhances sustainability and trade accuracy in the highly dynamic M5 timeframe.

Validated through rigorous backtesting and live trading, VolatiX AI is built for traders seeking a structured, performance-driven scalping solution with precision and reliability in XAUUSD trading.


due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)


q169683 2025.08.28 14:49 
 

Just this month, this automated trading program opened a large number of short positions in a concentrated manner, which nearly led to a margin call. It took several days to get out of the trapped position. It is recommended to add two options to this automated trading program: the maximum position size for short positions and the maximum position size for long positions, instead of only having the option for the maximum position size based on the total number of contracts/lots.

alitetx 2025.07.22 15:42 
 

Nach ca.1 Woche auf einem Cent Account gab es 24 Trades, 22 davon positiv, ca. 80€ Profit mit 0.01 Fix Lot. Ich werde es jetzt auf einem "normalen" Account einsetzen, mal sehen.

Antony W 2025.04.01 14:25 
 

2 days in and really too early to make a considered judgement but early indications great!.. see my screen shot in 'comments'

İncelemeye yanıt