Star light mini

This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position.

It does not use the martingale method or grid.

Entry trigger:

[level1]

1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry

2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry

[level2]

1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specified difference = BUY entry

2. Rise → Rise → Fall after a gap → Fall lower than the specified difference = SELL entry

That's all it is.

Available for both Forex and CFD.

The characteristics are most noticeable with XXXJPY.


Other features:

"trailing stop" - Set SL within the profit taking range. The operation step is automatic.

"Support / Resistance Line depth" - Set Support / Resistance Line (Support line: Sell order at price below N% from the lowest price, Resistance line: Prevents Buy order at price above N% from the highest price)
"Shutdown target profit" - Set a target amount and close positions and stop operation when the equity exceeds the set value.
"Close positions that are more than X days old" - Close all open positions if there are positions that have been held for more than X days.

Disclaimer:
Lot size is assigned to the minimum value.
In principle, all open positions will be closed when the unrealized loss exceeds 80% of the balance.
You agree that the creator is not liable for any damages incurred by the use of this program.

Risk warning:
This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data do not guarantee future results.
Please note that there is a risk of losing funds.

Created by KOKONOE - 2025
