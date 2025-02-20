Euro USD Forex Scalping Robot

EUROUSD Forex ROBOT – Precision Trading Expert Advisor

🚀 Enhance Your Trading with Intelligent Automation





EUROUSD Forex ROBOT is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize trade execution and risk management. using adaptive strategies and combined technical indicators. This EA uses 30 Minute Period for better clarity of trade trend for execution.

Key Features:

✅ Automated Trading Execution – Trades based on calculated market conditions, eliminating emotional bias.

✅ Dynamic Lot Sizing – Adjusts position sizes based on predefined parameters for optimal risk control.

✅ Smart Trade Closing – Automatically closes trades when conditions shift, securing profits and limiting losses.

✅ Adaptive Trading Hours – Customizable time settings to match preferred market conditions.



Input Variables for Customization:

🔹 Lot Size – Set a fixed lot size for trades or enable dynamic lot calculation.

🔹 Trading Hours – Configure specific trading sessions to match market volatility.

🔹 Max Trades Allowed – Limit the number of open trades to control exposure.

🔹 Slippage Control – Define acceptable slippage levels for trade execution.

Recommended Setting:

Market: EURUSD Period: 30 minute Capital: $500 - $1000 Initial Lot Size: 0.05 - 0.30 Max Open Trade: 2





Why Choose EUROUSD Forex ROBOT?

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, EUROUSD Forex ROBOT provides a structured, adaptive trading approach. With carefully optimized 30 minute period setting, it, ensuring. Customize it to fit your strategy and trade with confidence! Once you avail, please send me a message for the manual or instructions on how to use.







