Wolken
- Experts
- Fernando Souza Mendes
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Key Features:
Multi-Indicator Strategy with Advanced Filters:
- Indicators Used: Moving Average (MA), RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Stochastic, ATR, and OBV (On-Balance Volume).
- Combined Signal: Requires confirmation from 3+ indicators to generate signals, reducing false positives.
- Trend Filter (OBV): Confirms volume direction to validate signals.
- Dynamic SL/TP: Based on ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility.
Professional Risk Management:
- ATR Fallback: Uses the moving average of ATR if the current value is invalid.
- Loss Limits: Blocks operations after reaching predefined daily/weekly losses.
- Margin/Spread Validation: Monitors real-time trading conditions.
Innovative Technical Features:
- Auto-Optimization: Automatically adjusts ATRMultiplier and TPRatio based on recent performance.
- Training Mode: Generates detailed performance reports after backtesting.
- News Filter: Prevents trading during high-impact events (e.g., NFP, CPI).
External Integration:
- Telegram Alerts: Sends real-time notifications via the Telegram API.
- Graphical Dashboard: Displays free margin, ATR, last trade time, and open positions.
Strengths:
✅ Adaptability: Dynamic SL/TP with ATR ensures adjustable trades for different market conditions.
✅ Reliability: The combination of 5 indicators + OBV filter significantly reduces false signals.
✅ Security: Timeout for netting accounts, loss limits, and margin validation protect capital.
✅ Smart Automation: Periodic auto-optimization and training mode enhance strategy evolution.
✅ Usability: Customizable alerts and a dashboard simplify monitoring.
WOLKEN is a sophisticated EA, combining a robust technical strategy with high-level automation and security features. Its auto-optimization, news filter, and Telegram integration make it a professional-grade solution. However, it requires manual configuration for advanced optimization, adding some complexity.
Recommended For:
📌 Intermediate/Advanced Traders: With experience in indicator tuning and risk management.
📌 Trending Market Traders: Pairs like EURUSD, where volatility-based (ATR) strategies perform best.
📌 Risk Managers: Prioritizing capital preservation with dynamic SL/TP and loss limits.
📌 MT5 Users: Seeking full automation with netting support and detailed reports.
Conclusion:
WOLKEN is one of the most complete solutions for traders seeking a balance between aggressiveness and security. Its architecture allows trading in volatile markets with confidence, while auto-optimization and the news filter ensure adaptability. Recommended for traders who master technical adjustments and aim for long-term consistency. 🚀