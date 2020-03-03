WOLKEN

Key Features:

Multi-Indicator Strategy with Advanced Filters:

Indicators Used: Moving Average (MA), RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Stochastic, ATR, and OBV (On-Balance Volume).

Moving Average (MA), RSI, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Stochastic, ATR, and OBV (On-Balance Volume). Combined Signal: Requires confirmation from 3+ indicators to generate signals, reducing false positives.

Requires confirmation from to generate signals, reducing false positives. Trend Filter (OBV): Confirms volume direction to validate signals.

Confirms volume direction to validate signals. Dynamic SL/TP: Based on ATR (Average True Range) to adapt to market volatility.

Professional Risk Management:

ATR Fallback: Uses the moving average of ATR if the current value is invalid.

Uses the moving average of ATR if the current value is invalid. Loss Limits: Blocks operations after reaching predefined daily/weekly losses.

Blocks operations after reaching predefined daily/weekly losses. Margin/Spread Validation: Monitors real-time trading conditions.

Innovative Technical Features:

Auto-Optimization: Automatically adjusts ATRMultiplier and TPRatio based on recent performance.

Automatically adjusts and based on recent performance. Training Mode: Generates detailed performance reports after backtesting.

Generates detailed performance reports after backtesting. News Filter: Prevents trading during high-impact events (e.g., NFP, CPI).

External Integration:

Telegram Alerts: Sends real-time notifications via the Telegram API.

Sends real-time notifications via the Telegram API. Graphical Dashboard: Displays free margin, ATR, last trade time, and open positions.

Strengths:

✅ Adaptability: Dynamic SL/TP with ATR ensures adjustable trades for different market conditions.

✅ Reliability: The combination of 5 indicators + OBV filter significantly reduces false signals.

✅ Security: Timeout for netting accounts, loss limits, and margin validation protect capital.

✅ Smart Automation: Periodic auto-optimization and training mode enhance strategy evolution.

✅ Usability: Customizable alerts and a dashboard simplify monitoring.

WOLKEN is a sophisticated EA, combining a robust technical strategy with high-level automation and security features. Its auto-optimization, news filter, and Telegram integration make it a professional-grade solution. However, it requires manual configuration for advanced optimization, adding some complexity.

Recommended For:

📌 Intermediate/Advanced Traders: With experience in indicator tuning and risk management.

📌 Trending Market Traders: Pairs like EURUSD, where volatility-based (ATR) strategies perform best.

📌 Risk Managers: Prioritizing capital preservation with dynamic SL/TP and loss limits.

📌 MT5 Users: Seeking full automation with netting support and detailed reports.

Conclusion:

WOLKEN is one of the most complete solutions for traders seeking a balance between aggressiveness and security. Its architecture allows trading in volatile markets with confidence, while auto-optimization and the news filter ensure adaptability. Recommended for traders who master technical adjustments and aim for long-term consistency. 🚀